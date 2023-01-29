Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Birmingham City won the Women's FA Cup in 2012 and were losing finalists to Manchester City five years later

Top-flight Everton were knocked out of the Women's FA Cup by Birmingham City on a day of otherwise few shocks in the competition's fourth round.

Championship side Blues beat Everton, who sit fifth in the Women's Super League, 1-0 with a Jade Pennock goal.

WSL sides Tottenham, Manchester City, Brighton and Arsenal emphatically beat lower-league teams as West Ham, Chelsea and Manchester United progressed too.

Fourth-tier Cardiff City are the lowest ranked club left after beating Burnley.

Cardiff, who top the National League Division One South West, produced arguably the upset of the round by winning 4-1 away to the Clarets, who sit third a level above, in the Northern Premier.

Cori Williams set the visitors on their way and Laura Williams added two more before Ingrid Adland set the seal on a stunning scoreline for the south Wales side.

In one of two all-WSL fourth-round ties, Sam Kerr scored a hat-trick as cup holders Chelsea held off a Liverpool fightback to win 3-2 at Kingsmeadow.

The draw for the fifth round takes place on Monday at 18:30 GMT on the BBC's Sportsday show on the BBC news channel and BBC iPlayer.

Big guns fire as City and Arsenal cruise through

Khadija Shaw has scored 16 goals in 16 games in all competitions for Manchester City this season

Khadija Shaw scored a hat-trick while England star Chloe Kelly also netted and contributed three assists as last season's losing finalists Manchester City thrashed second-tier strugglers Sheffield United 7-0.

Arsenal were just as imperious in ending fourth-tier Leeds' run - eight different players scoring in a 9-0 hammering as the Gunners did not allow the visitors a single shot, let alone one on target.

Brighton joined in the goal spree with a dominant display at third-tier West Bromwich Albion, winning 7-0 and registering 19 shots on target compared to the Baggies' none.

It was an equally comfortable afternoon for Tottenham, who shook off five successive league defeats to brush aside Championship leaders London City Lionesses 5-0.

Manchester United were given a scare at Championship side Sunderland, who levelled midway through the second half, but Nikita Parris' double ultimately sent the Red Devils through 2-1.

Mirroring Sunderland's brave efforts were Northern Premier high-fliers Wolves, who held 2019 finalists West Ham goalless for more than 70 minutes before losing out to two quickfire goals.

Shocks in short supply but Blues and Cardiff oblige

Brian Sorensen has enjoyed a successful first season in charge at Everton, guiding the Toffees to fifth place in the WSL at the mid-point of the campaign, but his first Women's FA Cup tie was one to forget.

Everton enjoyed a couple of early let-offs when their former striker Claudia Walker twice went close for Birmingham but dominated much of the match only to find Blues goalkeeper Lucy Thomas in inspired form.

Jessica Park and Agnes Beever-Jones both hit for the post for the hosts but Pennock's strike on the hour won it as Birmingham, relegated from the WSL last season, gained a measure of revenge for their semi-final defeat by Everton in 2020.

While Cardiff provided the other standout surprise result at Burnley, there was little luck for the three other fourth-tier sides who had reached the last 32 stage.

As well as Leeds' heavy defeat at Arsenal, Hashtag United had goalkeeper Jamie-Lee Bamford sent off as they lost 4-0 at Championship club Coventry United while AFC Wimbledon fell 5-1 at home to another second-tier team, Charlton.

Championship trio Durham, Lewes and Bristol City sealed progression with victories over Crystal Palace, Ipswich and Oxford United respectively.