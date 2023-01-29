Last updated on .From the section Brighton

Moises Caicedo joined Brighton in 2021 from Independiente del Valle

Moises Caicedo made a "mistake" in asking to leave Brighton, says manager Roberto de Zerbi.

The 21-year-old Ecuador midfielder told Brighton in an open letter he wanted a transfer after bids from both Arsenal and Chelsea.

Caicedo was told by the club to take time off until after Tuesday's transfer deadline, meaning he was absent from Sunday's FA Cup tie with Liverpool.

"We hope he stays with us until the end of the season," de Zerbi told ITV.

Caicedo has made 26 appearances for the Brighton in the Premier League, scoring twice, and is under contract until 2025.

The Seagulls have turned down a £60m bid from league leaders Arsenal for him, and also reportedly rejected an earlier £55m offer external-link by Chelsea.

"In life you can make mistake," de Zerbi said before his side's meeting with Liverpool.

"For everyone there are many solutions. We will see the best solution for him and for us."

Brighton are sixth in the Premier League, five points behind fifth-placed Tottenham, but with two games in hand on Antonio Conte's side.