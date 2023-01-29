Close menu
The FA Cup - Fourth Round
BrightonBrighton & Hove Albion2LiverpoolLiverpool1

Brighton & Hove Albion 2-1 Liverpool: Kaoru Mitoma injury-time goal sends FA Cup holders out

By Gary RoseBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Kaoru Mitoma scored in stoppage time as Brighton knocked holders Liverpool out of the FA Cup with an impressive victory at the Amex.

With the game heading to a draw, Japan winger Mitoma produced a great piece of control before firing in from close range to stun the Reds.

Jurgen Klopp's side, who were beaten 3-0 at the Seagulls two weeks ago, took the lead midway through the first half when Harvey Elliott slotted into the bottom corner from Mohamed Salah's pass following a quick break.

However, Brighton equalised when Tariq Lamptey's shot from distance deflected heavily off Lewis Dunk to fly into the back of the net.

It looked like a replay at Anfield would be needed to decide the tie before Mitoma stepped up to snatch another big result for Brighton.

Seagulls continue to defy expectations

Tariq Lamptey takes a shot against Liverpool that leads to Brighton's opening goal
Tariq Lamptey's shot deflected in off Lewis Dunk for Brighton's equaliser

It is testament to the impressive work done by Seagulls boss Roberto de Zerbi since his appointment that you couldn't say with a degree of certainty which side was the favourite heading into this match.

Liverpool won the FA Cup last season but have endured a difficult campaign and went into this game as the side lower in the Premier League table - they are ninth while Brighton are sixth.

The hosts impressively outplayed the Reds on 14 January and clearly fancied their chances of another victory against them as they showed belief and confidence in this game.

Great defending by Dunk prevented what looked to be a certain goal for Salah early on, while Evan Ferguson then had a shot cleared off the line by Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The hosts stepped it up after the break and got their reward for another hard-working display with Mitoma's late winner, although the home fans' celebrations were delayed as a possible offside was checked by the video assistant referee before the goal was given.

Mitoma is the latest star to rise at Brighton, who continue to impress despite losing Leandro Trossard to Arsenal earlier this month and with Moises Caicedo left out of this game following a bid from the Gunners.

A season of disappointment continues for Liverpool

A year ago there was talk of Liverpool potentially winning four trophies in one season as they found themselves fighting for honours in the Premier League, Champions League, League Cup and FA Cup.

In the end they finished with two, the Carabao Cup and FA Cup, but they are in danger of closing this season with nothing as they struggle to find the consistent top-level performances they have shown in previous campaigns.

Liverpool certainly looked better than they did in their previous visit to the Amex, with their counter in the first half a constant danger for Brighton, while Cody Gakpo showed promising signs of building up an understanding with Salah.

But ultimately they did not threaten the Seagulls' goal enough as they finished with just two shots on target, while they were fortunate not to have been reduced to 10 men after Fabinho injured Ferguson with a nasty foul.

There's still time for Liverpool to secure a top-four Premier League finish and success in the Champions League, but they will need to produce much better than this.

Player of the match

MitomaKaoru Mitoma

with an average of 7.87

Brighton & Hove Albion

  1. Squad number22Player nameMitoma
    Average rating

    7.87

  2. Squad number5Player nameDunk
    Average rating

    7.44

  3. Squad number27Player nameGilmour
    Average rating

    7.43

  4. Squad number10Player nameMac Allister
    Average rating

    7.32

  5. Squad number28Player nameFerguson
    Average rating

    7.28

  6. Squad number21Player nameUndav
    Average rating

    7.26

  7. Squad number29Player namevan Hecke
    Average rating

    7.19

  8. Squad number2Player nameLamptey
    Average rating

    7.13

  9. Squad number7Player nameMarch
    Average rating

    7.08

  10. Squad number30Player nameEstupiñán
    Average rating

    6.93

  11. Squad number34Player nameVeltman
    Average rating

    6.92

  12. Squad number13Player nameGroß
    Average rating

    6.92

  13. Squad number4Player nameWebster
    Average rating

    6.80

  14. Squad number18Player nameWelbeck
    Average rating

    6.76

  15. Squad number23Player nameSteele
    Average rating

    6.52

Liverpool

  1. Squad number19Player nameElliott
    Average rating

    5.42

  2. Squad number1Player nameAlisson
    Average rating

    4.98

  3. Squad number26Player nameRobertson
    Average rating

    4.90

  4. Squad number5Player nameKonaté
    Average rating

    4.75

  5. Squad number11Player nameMohamed Salah
    Average rating

    4.72

  6. Squad number18Player nameGakpo
    Average rating

    4.65

  7. Squad number43Player nameBajcetic
    Average rating

    4.65

  8. Squad number6Player nameThiago Alcántara
    Average rating

    4.64

  9. Squad number2Player nameGomez
    Average rating

    4.56

  10. Squad number66Player nameAlexander-Arnold
    Average rating

    4.48

  11. Squad number8Player nameKeïta
    Average rating

    4.46

  12. Squad number7Player nameMilner
    Average rating

    4.26

  13. Squad number14Player nameHenderson
    Average rating

    3.92

  14. Squad number27Player nameNúñez
    Average rating

    3.90

  15. Squad number17Player nameJones
    Average rating

    3.22

  16. Squad number3Player nameFabinho
    Average rating

    2.69

Line-ups

Brighton

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 23Steele
  • 2LampteySubstituted forvan Heckeat 90+6'minutes
  • 4WebsterSubstituted forVeltmanat 45'minutes
  • 5DunkBooked at 63mins
  • 30Estupiñán
  • 13Groß
  • 10Mac Allister
  • 7March
  • 18WelbeckSubstituted forGilmourat 67'minutes
  • 22Mitoma
  • 28FergusonSubstituted forUndavat 89'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Sánchez
  • 19Sarmiento
  • 20Enciso
  • 21Undav
  • 27Gilmour
  • 29van Hecke
  • 34Veltman
  • 49Moran
  • 71Hinshelwood

Liverpool

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Alisson
  • 66Alexander-ArnoldSubstituted forMilnerat 59'minutes
  • 5KonatéBooked at 62mins
  • 2Gomez
  • 26RobertsonBooked at 90mins
  • 6Thiago AlcántaraSubstituted forJonesat 79'minutes
  • 43BajceticBooked at 17minsSubstituted forFabinhoat 84'minutesBooked at 86mins
  • 8KeïtaSubstituted forHendersonat 59'minutes
  • 11Salah
  • 18Gakpo
  • 19ElliottSubstituted forNúñezat 59'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Fabinho
  • 7Milner
  • 14Henderson
  • 15Oxlade-Chamberlain
  • 17Jones
  • 21Tsimikas
  • 27Núñez
  • 32Matip
  • 62Kelleher
Referee:
David Coote

Match Stats

Home TeamBrightonAway TeamLiverpool
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home13
Away8
Shots on Target
Home6
Away2
Corners
Home3
Away2
Fouls
Home10
Away15

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 2, Liverpool 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 2, Liverpool 1.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Jan Paul van Hecke replaces Tariq Lamptey.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Pascal Groß (Brighton and Hove Albion).

  5. Post update

    Curtis Jones (Liverpool) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  6. Post update

    VAR Decision: Goal Brighton and Hove Albion - Brighton and Hove Albion 2-1 Liverpool (Kaoru Mitoma).

  7. Goal!

    Goal! Brighton and Hove Albion 2, Liverpool 1. Kaoru Mitoma (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Pervis Estupiñán following a set piece situation.Goal confirmed following VAR Review.

  8. Booking

    Andrew Robertson (Liverpool) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  9. Post update

    Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Andrew Robertson (Liverpool).

  11. Post update

    Pervis Estupiñán (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by James Milner (Liverpool).

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Deniz Undav replaces Evan Ferguson because of an injury.

  14. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  15. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Evan Ferguson (Brighton and Hove Albion).

  16. Booking

    Fabinho (Liverpool) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  17. Post update

    Evan Ferguson (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Fabinho (Liverpool).

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Liverpool. Fabinho replaces Stefan Bajcetic.

  20. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Comments

1747 comments

  • Comment posted by Boggy Marsh, today at 15:30

    The way that Liverpool got away with some of those tackles near the end, I was so pleased that Brighton got the late winner. Disgusting behaviour.

    • Reply posted by AJ, today at 15:34

      AJ replied:
      Fabinho straight Red Card, but VAR Ref's looking the wrong way 👀

  • Comment posted by whole_world_gone_mad, today at 15:30

    Thank you Brighton from all the true football fans… Konaté, Fabinho and Robertson all should have been sent off, especially, Fabinho on Ferguson….

    • Reply posted by eric, today at 15:33

      eric replied:
      Gakpo the new Dutch Darwin Nunez

  • Comment posted by willtheblue, today at 15:31

    Absolutely disgusting tackle from Fabinho and appalling decision by VAR not to upgrade that to a red.

    Well done Brighton.

    • Reply posted by adam, today at 15:38

      adam replied:
      It’s Liverpool, what do you expect?

  • Comment posted by Randy Marsh, today at 15:31

    Thought the idea that Liverpool got all the decisions was just noise, until seeing that, ridiculous that Liverpool got away with 3 red card challenges in the last 10 minutes and VAR did nothing.

    Brighton didn't let it bother them as they already knew it's just the norm will Liverpool & VAR.

    Good win.

    • Reply posted by OKTC, today at 15:33

      OKTC replied:
      Took the words right out of my mouth. Couldn't agree more.

  • Comment posted by Primark Scream, today at 15:31

    Fairplay 2 Thugs 1

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 15:40

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Not a Liverpool fan, but the pull on Gakpo was fairplay?

  • Comment posted by Cosmik Debris, today at 15:30

    Well done Brighton, by far the better team and a totally deserved victory. As for Liverpool as they've returned to being an upper mid-table team, they've become a particularly dirty side, so many snidey, filthy tackles.

    • Reply posted by djw, today at 15:34

      djw replied:
      The whole country is celebrating 🥳

  • Comment posted by AJ, today at 15:31

    VAR Missing in action.

    Fabinho should have got a straight Red.

    Selective VAR continues to ruin football in this country.

    • Reply posted by Bread Pitt, today at 15:34

      Bread Pitt replied:
      Shocking decision. He knew what he had done right away. Decision stinks!!

  • Comment posted by Gadster, today at 15:30

    Despite Liverpool’s 12th, 13th and 14th men wearing black, Brighton came up trumps. How many dirty fouls went either in-punished or were only considered ‘yellows’. The ref had an awful game.

    • Reply posted by djw, today at 15:34

      djw replied:
      It happens every game with those cheats

  • Comment posted by GJM, today at 15:30

    Jurgen Klopp's face at the end hahaha.

    Serves them right, can't play decent football anymore so just kick their opponents and play dirty, should have had 2 reds at least, weak ref.

    Congrats Brighton.

    • Reply posted by Brightonforever, today at 15:36

      Brightonforever replied:
      It's ok JK didn't want replays anyway 😂🤣

  • Comment posted by iknoweverythinglol, today at 15:30

    justice for 2 red cards that should have been for liVARpool

    • Reply posted by Sedgley Wolf, today at 15:33

      Sedgley Wolf replied:
      and the amount of fouls by pushing/shoving players that are no way a fair shoulder charge, that the refs ignore. scousers trying hard to take the DIRTY leeds title off them

  • Comment posted by abracadabra, today at 15:31

    Klopp: "I didn't become a bad manager overnight."

    Well Jurgen; we know its been a while.

    • Reply posted by djw, today at 15:35

      djw replied:
      Jurgen - just go ! NOW !

      Big Sam is waiting !

  • Comment posted by Pandemania, today at 15:32

    How Liverpool escaped a couple of red cards is beyond me. Two or three abhorrent tackles.. Glad Brighton got through. Went at their best but how good is that Mitoma.

    • Reply posted by AJ, today at 15:43

      AJ replied:
      Thank you Mitoma & Brighton..

  • Comment posted by Donalds Troos, today at 15:31

    Brighton, thank you. The end 👌

    • Reply posted by Pandemania, today at 15:35

      Pandemania replied:
      Better team won although not at their best today

  • Comment posted by Geordie Dave, today at 15:32

    So Liverpool have their chips nicked by the Seagulls again! Karma for some disgusting tackling!! Well played Brighton.

  • Comment posted by AJ, today at 15:31

    Justice is Served!!!!!!!!!!!!

    Well done Brighton.

    • Reply posted by George51uk, today at 15:33

      George51uk replied:
      agree 100%

  • Comment posted by christmas tree, today at 15:31

    How on earth was that not a straight red. VAR is a total disgrace

    • Reply posted by Winners And Sinners, today at 15:43

      Winners And Sinners replied:
      VAR could not check that play, as it was outside the penalty area. Know when, where and what VAR can check/get involved before you post.

  • Comment posted by Laffmetitsoff, today at 15:32

    Scousers banging on about justice, well that's justice right there, should've been down to 10 men.
    Great result Seagulls.!!

    • Reply posted by Y0U, today at 15:34

      Y0U replied:
      8 men. Three stonewall red cards, ref was a disgrace.

  • Comment posted by Jefficity, today at 15:31

    Liverpool deserve that for assaulting the Brighton players in frustration. Thugs !!!!!!

    • Reply posted by George51uk, today at 15:33