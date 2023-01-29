Close menu
The FA Cup - Fourth Round
BrightonBrighton & Hove Albion0LiverpoolLiverpool0

Brighton & Hove Albion v Liverpool

Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Brighton & Hove Albion

Starting XI

  1. Squad number23Player nameSteele
    Average rating

    6.00

  2. Squad number2Player nameLamptey
    Average rating

    6.00

  3. Squad number4Player nameWebster
    Average rating

    6.00

  4. Squad number5Player nameDunk
    Average rating

    6.00

  5. Squad number30Player nameEstupiñán
    Average rating

    6.00

  6. Squad number10Player nameMac Allister
    Average rating

    6.00

  7. Squad number13Player nameGroß
    Average rating

    6.00

  8. Squad number7Player nameMarch
    Average rating

    6.00

  9. Squad number18Player nameWelbeck
    Average rating

    6.00

  10. Squad number22Player nameMitoma
    Average rating

    6.00

  11. Squad number28Player nameFerguson
    Average rating

    6.00

Substitutes

    No players have been substituted yet

Liverpool

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameAlisson
    Average rating

    6.00

  2. Squad number66Player nameAlexander-Arnold
    Average rating

    6.00

  3. Squad number5Player nameKonaté
    Average rating

    6.00

  4. Squad number2Player nameGomez
    Average rating

    6.00

  5. Squad number26Player nameRobertson
    Average rating

    6.00

  6. Squad number6Player nameThiago Alcántara
    Average rating

    6.00

  7. Squad number43Player nameBajcetic
    Average rating

    6.00

  8. Squad number8Player nameKeïta
    Average rating

    6.00

  9. Squad number11Player nameMohamed Salah
    Average rating

    6.00

  10. Squad number18Player nameGakpo
    Average rating

    6.00

  11. Squad number19Player nameElliott
    Average rating

    6.00

Substitutes

    No players have been substituted yet

Line-ups

Brighton

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 23Steele
  • 2Lamptey
  • 4Webster
  • 5Dunk
  • 30Estupiñán
  • 10Mac Allister
  • 13Groß
  • 7March
  • 18Welbeck
  • 22Mitoma
  • 28Ferguson

Substitutes

  • 1Sánchez
  • 19Sarmiento
  • 20Enciso
  • 21Undav
  • 27Gilmour
  • 29van Hecke
  • 34Veltman
  • 49Moran
  • 71Hinshelwood

Liverpool

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Alisson
  • 66Alexander-Arnold
  • 5Konaté
  • 2Gomez
  • 26Robertson
  • 6Thiago Alcántara
  • 43Bajcetic
  • 8Keïta
  • 11Salah
  • 18Gakpo
  • 19Elliott

Substitutes

  • 3Fabinho
  • 7Milner
  • 14Henderson
  • 15Oxlade-Chamberlain
  • 17Jones
  • 21Tsimikas
  • 27Núñez
  • 32Matip
  • 62Kelleher
Referee:
David Coote

Match Stats

Home TeamBrightonAway TeamLiverpool
Possession
Home73%
Away27%
Shots
Home0
Away0
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home0
Away0

Live Text

  1. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  2. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

