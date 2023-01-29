Close menu
The FA Cup - Fourth Round
StokeStoke City14:00StevenageStevenage
Venue: bet365 Stadium, England

Stoke City v Stevenage

Line-ups

Stoke

Formation 4-3-3

  • 13Bonham
  • 20Sterling
  • 16Wilmot
  • 32Taylor
  • 14Tymon
  • 15Thompson
  • 28Laurent
  • 18Smallbone
  • 23Celina
  • 10Campbell
  • 9Brown

Substitutes

  • 3Fox
  • 6Jagielka
  • 8Baker
  • 17Hoever
  • 22Kilkenny
  • 29Wright-Phillips
  • 33Macari
  • 34Fielding
  • 37Tezgel

Stevenage

Formation 5-3-2

  • 12Ashby-Hammond
  • 2Wildin
  • 6Sweeney
  • 15Vancooten
  • 5Piergianni
  • 3Clark
  • 11Roberts
  • 4Reeves
  • 17Gilbey
  • 32Rose
  • 19Reid

Substitutes

  • 1Chapman
  • 8Taylor
  • 9Norris
  • 10Campbell
  • 14Smith
  • 18Bostwick
  • 22Tomkinson
Referee:
David Webb

Match report to follow.

Sunday 29th January 2023

