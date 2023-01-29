Last updated on .From the section Burnley

Michael Obafemi has been a long-standing transfer target for Burnley

Burnley have completed the signing of Michael Obafemi from fellow Championship club Swansea City.

The Republic of Ireland striker, 22, has moved to Turf Moor on loan for the rest of the season with a view to a permanent transfer in the summer.

He scored 15 goals in 52 appearances for the Swans, who signed him from Southampton in August 2021.

"I'm glad to be here. I am just glad that it's finally done now," Obafemi told Burnley's website.

The Championship leaders attempted to sign the Dubliner during the summer transfer window and maintained their interest.

He added: "When I first heard of Burnley's interest in the summer I was adamant to come here."

