The Women's FA Cup - Fourth Round
Tottenham WomenTottenham Hotspur Women12:00London City LionessesLondon City Lionesses
Venue: Brisbane Road, England

Tottenham Hotspur Women v London City Lionesses

Sunday 29th January 2023

Line-ups

Tottenham Women

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Korpela
  • 29Neville
  • 5Bartrip
  • 3Zadorsky
  • 14Ildhusøy
  • 15James
  • 24Spence
  • 6Harrop
  • 20Iwabuchi
  • 19England
  • 23Ayane

Substitutes

  • 4Turner
  • 9Karczewska
  • 13Ale
  • 18Ubogagu
  • 22Spencer
  • 25Summanen

London City Lionesses

Formation 3-4-3

  • 30Yañez
  • 14Bennett
  • 8Rodgers
  • 15Nolan
  • 24Hopcroft
  • 10Agg
  • 22Joel
  • 25Heuchan
  • 16Muya
  • 19Ewens
  • 11Napier

Substitutes

  • 2Neville
  • 7Shepherd
  • 9Jarrett
  • 12Cull
  • 17Fitzgerald
  • 18Pedersen
  • 20Primus
  • 27Kitching
Referee:
Melissa Burgin

Sunday 29th January 2023

