Standard Liege are set to leave Nicolas Raskin in limbo for six months - unless Rangers meet the £1m asking price for the midfielder. (Daily Record) external-link

Rangers manager Michael Beale hints he remains hopeful of getting deals done for Nicolas Raskin and Swansea City winger Morgan Whittaker. (Daily Record) external-link

Rangers boss Michael Beale wants to add a striker, a centre-half, a goalkeeper and midfielder but stresses "it's got to be the right players", saying the club will wait until the summer for some of their new recruits. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Israel winger Liel Abada insists he's not thinking about a new contract at Celtic following reports that his representatives were in talks about an improved contract for the 21-year-old. (National) external-link

A fresh start elsewhere would be best for Celtic trio James McCarthy, Oliver Abilgaard and Yosuke Ideguchi, manager Ange Postecoglou effectively acknowledges, talking of "a realism in terms of how much opportunity you get to play". (Scotsman) external-link

Lincoln City director of football Jez George was in Paisley yesterday to watch St Mirren midfielder Ethan Erhahon and Stuart McKinstry, on loan at Motherwell from Leeds. (Daily Record) external-link

Hibs manager Lee Johnson is expecting Kevin Nisbet to be at the club until at least the end of the season after the striker had a change of heart over a proposed transfer to Millwall. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Dundee United are targeting the East African market for new talent and have contacted former Kenya and Uganda boss Bobby Williamson to help with their search. (Scottish Sun) external-link