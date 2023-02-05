Close menu
Premier League
Nottm ForestNottingham Forest1LeedsLeeds United0

Nottingham Forest 1-0 Leeds United: Brennan Johnson strike raises pressure on Jesse Marsch

By Sam DruryBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Brennan Johnson scores for Nottingham Forest v Leeds in the Premier League
Brennan Johnson struck the winner with his fifth Premier League goal of the season

Brennan Johnson scored the only goal as Nottingham Forest beat Leeds to move six points clear of the relegation places.

Forest were second best throughout the first half but led at the break thanks to Johnson's thumping 14th-minute strike.

After Leeds failed to clear a free-kick on the right, the ball bounced up for the Wales forward to rifle it into the bottom corner from the edge of the box.

The hosts were indebted to debutant goalkeeper Keylor Navas, on loan from Paris St-Germain, who made important first-half saves from Wilfried Gnonto, Luke Ayling and Luis Sinisterra, who put Leeds' best chance of the game over the bar from six yards out.

Leeds' threat all but vanished in the second period and Forest comfortably held on for a third victory in five Premier League games, moving up to the 13th in the table.

Meanwhile, Jesse Marsch's Leeds have now gone seven league games without a win and stay 17th, above the relegation zone only on goal difference.

Navas shows his class on Premier League debut

Of Forest's 29 signings since the start of last summer, Navas - a three-time Champions League winner with Real Madrid - was perhaps the biggest name.

He quickly showed why he is so highly rated, racing off his line and getting down sharply to deny Sinisterra inside the first two minutes.

Forest struggled to getting going at all in the first half with ventures into the Leeds half few and far between and while the visitors by no means laid siege to Navas' goal, the Costa Rican was there to make a number of crucial interventions when called upon.

Ayling and Gnonto had goalbound efforts repelled with the former also seeing his header back across goal clawed away by Navas ahead of the waiting Patrick Bamford.

Nottingham Forest's Keylor Navas in action with Leeds United's Luis Sinisterra
Keylor Navas made a number of important saves on his Nottingham Forest debut

With Steve Cooper's side much improved after the break, Navas had a much quieter stint but had already proved his worth.

A reliable goalscorer is often touted as crucial in a relegation scrap - Johnson is beginning to step up to that role - but a goalkeeper to bail you out when you're not at your best is priceless.

Even at 36, Navas looks perfectly equipped to be that man for Forest.

Leeds rue missed chances - again - before fading

Another dispiriting result leaves Leeds without a Premier League since 5 November.

Even taking into account the break for the World Cup, it is a statistic that makes for grim reading for their supporters.

Given the way Marsch's side started at the City Ground, it could so easily have been the day they snapped that winless streak.

They were bright, popping the ball around quickly and creating openings with the impressive Gnonto central to their threat.

However, they were let down by an all too familiar failing as a number of presentable chances were passed up.

Gnonto squared for Sinisterra, who leaned back and blazed his shot over the bar. The Italian winger then cut the ball back for Bamford, who fluffed the shot; Ayling kept it alive but put his shot too close to the goalkeeper.

Then Gnonto himself had a chance, pouncing on an error by Neco Williams, but his near-post effort was pushed away.

As well as Navas played, more than once Leeds really shouldn't have given him a chance.

Perhaps even more worrying for Leeds was a second half in which they not only failed to create any clear chances but rarely even got themselves in a position to do so.

Marsch was backed in the transfer window and with pressure on him building, he must hope his new recruits - one of whom, Weston McKennie, made his debut off the bench - can help change his side's fortunes quickly.

Line-ups

Nottm Forest

Formation 4-3-1-2

  • 12Navas
  • 7N WilliamsBooked at 55minsSubstituted forA Ayewat 90'minutes
  • 30BolyBooked at 52mins
  • 26McKenna
  • 32Lodi
  • 28dos Santos de OliveiraBooked at 30minsSubstituted forColbackat 45'minutes
  • 23Freuler
  • 5MangalaSubstituted forAurierat 45'minutes
  • 10Gibbs-White
  • 20Johnson
  • 39WoodSubstituted forSurridgeat 73'minutesBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 4Worrall
  • 8Colback
  • 11Lingard
  • 13Hennessey
  • 16Surridge
  • 24Aurier
  • 31Furtado Scarpa
  • 34A Ayew
  • 38Felipe

Leeds

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Meslier
  • 2Ayling
  • 6Cooper
  • 39WöberBooked at 77mins
  • 21StruijkBooked at 13minsSubstituted forFirpoat 67'minutes
  • 12Adams
  • 8RocaSubstituted forMcKennieat 57'minutes
  • 23SinisterraSubstituted forSummervilleat 57'minutes
  • 11HarrisonSubstituted forGreenwoodat 83'minutes
  • 29Gnonto
  • 9BamfordSubstituted forRutterat 67'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Firpo
  • 7Aaronson
  • 10Summerville
  • 22Robles
  • 24Rutter
  • 25Kristensen
  • 28McKennie
  • 42Greenwood
  • 49Fernández
Referee:
Robert Jones
Attendance:
29,363

Match Stats

Home TeamNottm ForestAway TeamLeeds
Possession
Home31%
Away69%
Shots
Home6
Away10
Shots on Target
Home2
Away4
Corners
Home0
Away2
Fouls
Home15
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Nottingham Forest 1, Leeds United 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Nottingham Forest 1, Leeds United 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Crysencio Summerville (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Wilfried Gnonto following a set piece situation.

  4. Post update

    Wilfried Gnonto (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Renan Lodi (Nottingham Forest).

  6. Booking

    Sam Surridge (Nottingham Forest) is shown the yellow card.

  7. Post update

    Wilfried Gnonto (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Renan Lodi (Nottingham Forest).

  9. Post update

    Foul by Luke Ayling (Leeds United).

  10. Post update

    André Ayew (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Nottingham Forest. André Ayew replaces Neco Williams.

  12. Post update

    Crysencio Summerville (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Remo Freuler (Nottingham Forest).

  14. Post update

    Foul by Wilfried Gnonto (Leeds United).

  15. Post update

    Renan Lodi (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Hand ball by Remo Freuler (Nottingham Forest).

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Leeds United. Sam Greenwood replaces Jack Harrison.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Weston McKennie (Leeds United).

  19. Post update

    Jack Colback (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Georginio Rutter (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

