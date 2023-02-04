Close menu
Premier League
Nottm ForestNottingham Forest1LeedsLeeds United0

Nottingham Forest 1-0 Leeds United: Brennan Johnson strike raises pressure on Jesse Marsch

By Sam DruryBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Brennan Johnson scores for Nottingham Forest v Leeds in the Premier League
Brennan Johnson struck the winner with his fifth Premier League goal of the season

Brennan Johnson scored the only goal as Nottingham Forest beat Leeds to move six points clear of the relegation places.

Forest were second best throughout the first half but led at the break thanks to Johnson's thumping 14th-minute strike.

After Leeds failed to clear a free-kick on the right, the ball bounced up for the Wales forward to rifle it into the bottom corner from the edge of the box.

The hosts were indebted to debutant goalkeeper Keylor Navas, on loan from Paris St-Germain, who made important first-half saves from Wilfried Gnonto, Luke Ayling and Luis Sinisterra, who put Leeds' best chance of the game over the bar from six yards out.

Leeds' threat all but vanished in the second period and Forest comfortably held on for a third victory in five Premier League games, moving up to the 13th in the table.

Meanwhile, Jesse Marsch's Leeds have now gone seven league games without a win and stay 17th, above the relegation zone only on goal difference.

Navas shows his class on Premier League debut

Of Forest's 29 signings since the start of last summer, Navas - a three-time Champions League winner with Real Madrid - was perhaps the biggest name.

He quickly showed why he is so highly rated, racing off his line and getting down sharply to deny Sinisterra inside the first two minutes.

Forest struggled to getting going at all in the first half with ventures into the Leeds half few and far between and while the visitors by no means laid siege to Navas' goal, the Costa Rican was there to make a number of crucial interventions when called upon.

Ayling and Gnonto had goalbound efforts repelled with the former also seeing his header back across goal clawed away by Navas ahead of the waiting Patrick Bamford.

Nottingham Forest's Keylor Navas in action with Leeds United's Luis Sinisterra
Keylor Navas made a number of important saves on his Nottingham Forest debut

With Steve Cooper's side much improved after the break, Navas had a much quieter stint but had already proved his worth.

A reliable goalscorer is often touted as crucial in a relegation scrap - Johnson is beginning to step up to that role - but a goalkeeper to bail you out when you're not at your best is priceless.

Even at 36, Navas looks perfectly equipped to be that man for Forest.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Nottm Forest

Formation 4-3-1-2

  • 12Navas
  • 7N WilliamsBooked at 55minsSubstituted forA Ayewat 90'minutes
  • 30BolyBooked at 52mins
  • 26McKenna
  • 32Lodi
  • 28dos Santos de OliveiraBooked at 30minsSubstituted forColbackat 45'minutes
  • 23Freuler
  • 5MangalaSubstituted forAurierat 45'minutes
  • 10Gibbs-White
  • 20Johnson
  • 39WoodSubstituted forSurridgeat 73'minutesBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 4Worrall
  • 8Colback
  • 11Lingard
  • 13Hennessey
  • 16Surridge
  • 24Aurier
  • 31Furtado Scarpa
  • 34A Ayew
  • 38Felipe

Leeds

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Meslier
  • 2Ayling
  • 6Cooper
  • 39WöberBooked at 77mins
  • 21StruijkBooked at 13minsSubstituted forFirpoat 67'minutes
  • 12Adams
  • 8RocaSubstituted forMcKennieat 57'minutes
  • 23SinisterraSubstituted forSummervilleat 57'minutes
  • 11HarrisonSubstituted forGreenwoodat 83'minutes
  • 29Gnonto
  • 9BamfordSubstituted forRutterat 67'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Firpo
  • 7Aaronson
  • 10Summerville
  • 22Robles
  • 24Rutter
  • 25Kristensen
  • 28McKennie
  • 42Greenwood
  • 49Fernández
Referee:
Robert Jones
Attendance:
29,363

Match Stats

Home TeamNottm ForestAway TeamLeeds
Possession
Home31%
Away69%
Shots
Home6
Away10
Shots on Target
Home2
Away4
Corners
Home0
Away2
Fouls
Home15
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Nottingham Forest 1, Leeds United 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Nottingham Forest 1, Leeds United 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Crysencio Summerville (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Wilfried Gnonto following a set piece situation.

  4. Post update

    Wilfried Gnonto (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Renan Lodi (Nottingham Forest).

  6. Booking

    Sam Surridge (Nottingham Forest) is shown the yellow card.

  7. Post update

    Wilfried Gnonto (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Renan Lodi (Nottingham Forest).

  9. Post update

    Foul by Luke Ayling (Leeds United).

  10. Post update

    André Ayew (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Nottingham Forest. André Ayew replaces Neco Williams.

  12. Post update

    Crysencio Summerville (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Remo Freuler (Nottingham Forest).

  14. Post update

    Foul by Wilfried Gnonto (Leeds United).

  15. Post update

    Renan Lodi (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Hand ball by Remo Freuler (Nottingham Forest).

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Leeds United. Sam Greenwood replaces Jack Harrison.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Weston McKennie (Leeds United).

  19. Post update

    Jack Colback (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Georginio Rutter (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page
Comments

Join the conversation

359 comments

  • Comment posted by NB22, today at 16:00

    Navas will probably win Forest quite a few points.
    Class keeper and great signing.

    • Reply posted by DCC, today at 16:09

      DCC replied:
      Couldn't believe Forest got him! It's definitely one of the windows best signings and will almost certainly contribute to them staying up.

  • Comment posted by Brain, today at 16:00

    Marsch should go. I feel almost any other manager would be getting better results with the players he has available. Roca was one of the better players in the first half. Not for the first time Struijk was a walking disaster at left back and was VERY lucky to escape a second yellow. Leeds played with no urgency in the second half and created nothing. Marsch got exactly what he deserved.

    • Reply posted by auntie, today at 16:16

      auntie replied:
      The first offence wasn't a yellow card

  • Comment posted by Cos-my-neighbour-said-so, today at 16:00

    Another three points for Forest and yet another reason why the boards decision to back Cooper is proving very canny. Keep it up .. great to see

  • Comment posted by REVD, today at 16:02

    These 1 nilers are definitely not good form the old ticker

    Great resilience Forest and a massive 3 points 👍🏼

    Well Mr Navas, what a debut, almost certainly secured the 3 points for us today 🔴⚪️🔴⚪️🔴

  • Comment posted by north Yorkie, today at 16:03

    Martin Keown described Marsch as dillusional if he believes Leeds are improving, Troy Deeney described Leeds style of play as frantic. Marsch has no tactics, he signs a striker when our defence is rubbish. We have no chance of staying up….and we could have had Eddie Howe or Sean Dyche to replace Bielsa. Our team’s loaded with useless US players to appease the American owners.

    • Reply posted by davet, today at 16:06

      davet replied:
      Nowt wrong with the USA players it's the crap around them that's the problem.

  • Comment posted by Terry2022, today at 16:06

    If Marsch keeps coaching Leeds, I am sure they will be relegated. The whole team played like school kids, running around, chasing the ball all over the pitch. Players kept giving the ball aways, no effective link-up play, hardly had a goal on target. I wonder what did they do in training. Wish them the best of luck.

    • Reply posted by davet, today at 16:08

      davet replied:
      Would agree for last 20 mins, until then it's was one way traffic. No clue what game you watched.

  • Comment posted by Ricky, today at 16:01

    I think Marsch has had more than enough time to get a result. Sorry Jesse, cheers for keeping us up last season but something needs to change and now

    • Reply posted by Fatbob, today at 16:24

      Fatbob replied:
      He kept us up last year because bottom sides were awful this year there are less poor sides in league and they can keep clean sheets not us because if he had any idea about football he would have signed a new back five keeper included

  • Comment posted by Lower Saxony, today at 16:10

    GET RID OF MARSH NOW! USELESS

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 16:13

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Want to swap him for Frank Lampard?

  • Comment posted by ikleNige, today at 16:06

    Total frustration as a Leeds fan. Another window comes and goes no experienced striker signed, no left back. We still can't defend, no threat from set pieces, half a team of championship players. Trying to break even and penny pinch in the transfer window. We lack ambition.
    We are literally back to where we were last season just losing games 1 nil rather than 7. Marsch needs to go asap

    • Reply posted by BAC, today at 16:20

      BAC replied:
      Wobel is the left back but with Koch suspended had to play centre back today. Good as Gnonto is he missed his chance and Sinisterra missed two!

  • Comment posted by Graeme, today at 16:05

    I'm not even gonna bother listening to Marsch's press conference because he'll say the same stuff he's been saying all season which is "we're playing well, we're just unlucky"

    • Reply posted by BC-RAWA, today at 16:08

      BC-RAWA replied:
      Today you played poorly and were quite lucky to keep 11 men on. Tune in and see if he agrees.

  • Comment posted by dckokkinos, today at 16:03

    From a olympiacos suporter and of course forest as well
    We are so broud of you Forest keep going like that

    • Reply posted by Danny Doyle, today at 16:06

      Danny Doyle replied:
      Steve Cooper has blayed a plinder, deserves a bat on the pack for their berformances

  • Comment posted by Danny Doyle, today at 16:03

    Marsching on together to the Championship

    • Reply posted by Bob Marley, today at 16:06

      Bob Marley replied:
      😏😴💤

  • Comment posted by Moody_blue, today at 16:07

    The usual huff and puff from Leeds and the usual end result against another team we should not lose to if we are serious about staying up. Struijk had another poor game to go with his recent one at Villa while Marsch cannot even buy a win these days so there is no point in backing him. He talks the talk but that's all. I have zero confidence in him. Buy cheap, buy twice applies to coaches too.

  • Comment posted by cynical simon, today at 16:01

    Marsch must go.
    He is clueless.

    • Reply posted by Ovemannen, today at 16:05

      Ovemannen replied:
      More clue than you

  • Comment posted by Lee Harvey Oswald, today at 16:06

    Marsching Down Together !!!!!!

    • Reply posted by Metro1962, today at 16:07

      Metro1962 replied:
      Nah nice try though.Zzzzzzzzzzzzzzz

  • Comment posted by BAC, today at 16:05

    Free kick to Forest for a player who was offside. Usual terrible refereeing decision in the EPL. leads to Forests only chance in the game. Leeds see 3 saved and blaze one over the bar as usual. If you don’t score you cannot win.

  • Comment posted by Neeraj, today at 16:08

    It's funny how the haters keep coming up with the same BS each week. 'Forest were lucky' 'against any other team Forest would have got beat' blah blah blah. Who cares ? Keep up your bitter hatred and your moaning and we will keep picking up points instead. Down by Xmas remember?

    • Reply posted by BC-RAWA, today at 16:10

      BC-RAWA replied:
      It’s miserable down here isn’t it mate?

  • Comment posted by Selim , today at 16:05

    I can’t see how Jesse Marsch can justify holding on to his job. Talks a good talk, but simply can’t manage the team. Shame Sean Dyche took the blues job, but just how Leeds are going to salvage their season is beyond me.

  • Comment posted by Metro1962, today at 16:04

    This Leeds team should be doing much better than they are at the moment.

  • Comment posted by User0193736638, today at 16:01

    Still can´t put the ball in the net and no ideas after 50mins. Marsche totally out-though by Cooper.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal20162245172850
2Man City20143353203345
3Man Utd2113353426842
4Newcastle211010134122240
5Tottenham2111374031936
6Brighton20104638271134
7Brentford218943528733
8Fulham229583230232
9Chelsea218672221130
10Liverpool208573428629
11Aston Villa218492531-628
12Crystal Palace216691929-1024
13Nottm Forest216691735-1824
14Leicester2163123237-521
15Wolves2155111530-1520
16West Ham2154121826-819
17Leeds2046102634-818
18Everton2146111628-1218
19Bournemouth2145121943-2417
20Southampton2143141738-2115
View full Premier League table

