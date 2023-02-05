Close menu
Premier League
TottenhamTottenham Hotspur1Man CityManchester City0

Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Manchester City: Harry Kane passes Jimmy Greaves as Spurs' all-time top scorer

By Neil JohnstonBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments513

Harry Kane scores for Tottenham against Manchester City in the Premier League
Harry Kane's goal against Manchester City was his 17th in the Premier League this season - and 200th of his career on the Premier League stage

Harry Kane became Tottenham's all-time record scorer, surpassing the great Jimmy Greaves, as his 267th goal for the club dented Manchester City's title ambitions at a raucous Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The England captain reached the landmark with a composed finish from 10 yards out after Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg did exceptionally well to find Kane inside the box.

Fans jumped from their seats to applaud the 29-year-old striker, whose first Spurs goal came on 15 December 2011, while a message flashed up on the scoreboard inside the ground which read 'Congratulations Harry Kane'.

The 15th-minute finish was also Kane's 200th on the Premier League stage - only Alan Shearer (260 goals) and Wayne Rooney (208) have scored more.

It came against the run of play and with Spurs boss Antonio Conte recovering at home after surgery to remove his gallbladder.

Tottenham, who finished with 10 men after defender Cristian Romero was sent off in the 87th minute for two bookable offences, dug deep in their Italian manager's absence to frustrate City.

Pep Guardiola's side missed the chance to cut Arsenal's five-point lead at the top of the table following the Gunners' defeat at Everton on Saturday.

Riyad Mahrez went closest to equalising with an attempt which cannoned off the underside of the bar, but City are without a point - and a goal - in five visits to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

While they remain five points behind Arsenal having played one game more, Tottenham's victory moves them one point behind fourth-placed Newcastle.

A message on the scoreboard at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium congratulating Harry Kane on becoming the club's all-time record scorer
Harry Kane's first Premier League goal was in a 5-1 Tottenham win against Sunderland on 7 April 2014

A fitting setting for a landmark

Kane celebrated his historic strike with all the excitement of an 18-year-old - the age he was when he scored the first for Spurs against Shamrock Rovers in the Europa League 12 years ago.

It was fitting it came at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in front of his club's fans, who let out an almighty roar when the ball flew past City keeper Ederson.

Kane's 267 goals have come in 416 games while Greaves reached 266 after 379 matches.

The only disappointment was his manager Conte was not present inside the ground to witness the goal.

The Italian was absent after his operation, with his assistant Cristian Stellini taking charge against City.

Kane's team-mates and Tottenham's coaching staff stayed out on the pitch after the final whistle as the forward was interviewed on the pitch and savoured the moment.

More to follow.

helpHow to play

Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.

Rating range key1 = Give it up10 = Pure perfection

Tottenham Hotspur

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameLloris
    Average rating

    6.87

  2. Squad number17Player nameRomero
    Average rating

    6.85

  3. Squad number15Player nameDier
    Average rating

    7.03

  4. Squad number33Player nameDavies
    Average rating

    7.10

  5. Squad number12Player nameEmerson Royal
    Average rating

    7.60

  6. Squad number5Player nameHøjbjerg
    Average rating

    8.02

  7. Squad number30Player nameBentancur
    Average rating

    7.36

  8. Squad number14Player namePerisic
    Average rating

    7.00

  9. Squad number21Player nameKulusevski
    Average rating

    7.40

  10. Squad number7Player nameSon Heung-min
    Average rating

    7.67

  11. Squad number10Player nameKane
    Average rating

    8.33

Substitutes

  1. Squad number6Player nameD Sánchez
    Average rating

    6.80

  2. Squad number19Player nameRyan Sessegnon
    Average rating

    6.76

  3. Squad number38Player nameBissouma
    Average rating

    6.60

Manchester City

Starting XI

  1. Squad number31Player nameEderson
    Average rating

    4.32

  2. Squad number2Player nameWalker
    Average rating

    4.21

  3. Squad number25Player nameAkanji
    Average rating

    4.13

  4. Squad number6Player nameAké
    Average rating

    4.51

  5. Squad number82Player nameLewis
    Average rating

    4.09

  6. Squad number26Player nameMahrez
    Average rating

    4.50

  7. Squad number16Player nameRodri
    Average rating

    3.81

  8. Squad number20Player nameBernardo Silva
    Average rating

    4.42

  9. Squad number10Player nameGrealish
    Average rating

    4.78

  10. Squad number19Player nameÁlvarez
    Average rating

    4.17

  11. Squad number9Player nameHaaland
    Average rating

    3.73

Substitutes

  1. Squad number8Player nameGündogan
    Average rating

    3.65

  2. Squad number17Player nameDe Bruyne
    Average rating

    4.41

Line-ups

Tottenham

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Lloris
  • 17RomeroBooked at 87mins
  • 15Dier
  • 33Davies
  • 12Emerson Royal
  • 5Højbjerg
  • 30BentancurBooked at 23mins
  • 14PerisicBooked at 75minsSubstituted forR Sessegnonat 79'minutes
  • 21KulusevskiSubstituted forD Sánchezat 88'minutes
  • 7Son Heung-minSubstituted forBissoumaat 84'minutes
  • 10Kane

Substitutes

  • 4Skipp
  • 6D Sánchez
  • 9Richarlison
  • 16Danjuma
  • 19R Sessegnon
  • 20Forster
  • 23Porro
  • 34Lenglet
  • 38Bissouma

Man City

Formation 4-4-2

  • 31EdersonBooked at 83mins
  • 2WalkerBooked at 90mins
  • 25Akanji
  • 6Aké
  • 82Lewis
  • 26MahrezSubstituted forDe Bruyneat 59'minutes
  • 16Rodri
  • 20Bernardo SilvaSubstituted forGündoganat 84'minutes
  • 10Grealish
  • 19Álvarez
  • 9Haaland

Substitutes

  • 3Rúben Dias
  • 4Phillips
  • 8Gündogan
  • 14Laporte
  • 17De Bruyne
  • 18Ortega
  • 21Gómez
  • 32Perrone
  • 80Palmer
Referee:
Andy Madley
Attendance:
61,747

Match Stats

Home TeamTottenhamAway TeamMan City
Possession
Home36%
Away64%
Shots
Home12
Away15
Shots on Target
Home3
Away5
Corners
Home4
Away6
Fouls
Home19
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Tottenham Hotspur 1, Manchester City 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Tottenham Hotspur 1, Manchester City 0.

  3. Booking

    Kyle Walker (Manchester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Kyle Walker (Manchester City).

  5. Post update

    Ryan Sessegnon (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Jack Grealish (Manchester City).

  7. Post update

    Emerson Royal (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  9. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Rodri (Manchester City).

  10. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Hugo Lloris (Tottenham Hotspur).

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Rodri (Manchester City) header from very close range is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Jack Grealish with a cross.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Rodri (Manchester City).

  13. Post update

    Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  15. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur).

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Davinson Sánchez replaces Dejan Kulusevski.

  18. Dismissal

    Second yellow card to Cristian Romero (Tottenham Hotspur) for a bad foul.

  19. Post update

    Jack Grealish (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Cristian Romero (Tottenham Hotspur).

Page 1 of 7
Navigate to the last page
Everything you need to know about your Premier League team banner
  • Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
BBC Sport banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

521 comments

  • Comment posted by normaloister, today at 18:26

    One of the few times Arsenal fans will be celebrating a Spurs win.

    • Reply posted by 5puds is a joke, today at 18:30

      5puds is a joke replied:
      Thank you spuds.
      From gooners all around the world.
      Atleast the small london club helped Arsenal tonight

  • Comment posted by wemarchon, today at 18:26

    Something has to be done about the constant challenge of the referees decision. Unbelievable from both teams.

    Doesn’t teach the millions of kids watching.

    I don’t do rugby, but you have to admire the game for respect towards officials.

    Sort it out FA !!!

    • Reply posted by Mad World, today at 18:32

      Mad World replied:
      Players, managers, commentators and pundits.

      All of them think they know better and constantly undermine the officials

      The FA won’t do anything against the players because the players hold all the power

  • Comment posted by whitevanman, today at 18:26

    Thank you Spurs from every Arsenal fan in the world….

    • Reply posted by Hoof Hearted, today at 18:31

      Hoof Hearted replied:
      Also thank you Everton.

  • Comment posted by dl bob 72, today at 18:26

    Brilliant result. Bet Arsenal fans never wanted us to win a game more than this one!

    • Reply posted by Etienne 182, today at 18:31

      Etienne 182 replied:
      Yep, I was in love with Spurs some 90mins ago...

  • Comment posted by Dallas Cowboys Liverpool FC, today at 18:27

    Congratulations on Kane becoming Spurs top scorer. Scoring against and beating Man City in the process was an added bonus.

    • Reply posted by BlueFox, today at 18:31

      BlueFox replied:
      Yet both Kane and Spurs will end the season as losers

  • Comment posted by Navers, today at 18:28

    Pep really is the architect of his own downfall at times. These last few weeks have been baffling in terms of selections and omissions.

    Spare a thought for Haaland. How many more good runs does he need to make for the team to realise that he actually is in a good position?

    Ironically it is City who turn to Spurs when playing them away.

    Also, well done to Harry Kane on his record.

    • Reply posted by Shuks, today at 18:33

      Shuks replied:
      Haaland will score more if he played for Dyche.

  • Comment posted by Alex A, today at 18:26

    All of North London will be happy tonight