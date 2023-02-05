Close menu
The FA Women's Super League
Man Utd WomenManchester United Women0Everton WomenEverton Women0

Man Utd v Everton

From the section Women's Football

Line-ups

Man Utd Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 27Earps
  • 2Batlle
  • 15Le Tissier
  • 21Turner
  • 6Blundell
  • 12Ladd
  • 10Zelem
  • 17García
  • 7Toone
  • 11Galton
  • 23Russo

Substitutes

  • 3Thorisdóttir
  • 5Mannion
  • 8Bøe Risa
  • 9Thomas
  • 20Tounkara
  • 22Parris
  • 28Williams
  • 29Cascarino
  • 32Baggaley

Everton Women

Formation 3-5-2

  • 18Brosnan
  • 20Finnigan
  • 5Björn
  • 4Sevecke
  • 14Sørensen
  • 11Park
  • 28Holmgaard
  • 22Galli
  • 6George
  • 25Snoeijs
  • 15Beever-Jones

Substitutes

  • 7Wheeler
  • 8Christiansen
  • 10Bennison
  • 17Hope
  • 21Maier
  • 27Stenevik
  • 32Henderson
Referee:
Emily Heaslip

Match Stats

Home TeamMan Utd WomenAway TeamEverton Women
Possession
Home64%
Away36%
Shots
Home9
Away2
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home7
Away2
Fouls
Home2
Away2

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Manchester United Women 0, Everton Women 0.

  2. Post update

    Alessia Russo (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Rikke Sevecke (Everton Women).

  4. Post update

    Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Gabrielle George.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Alessia Russo (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ella Toone.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Alessia Russo (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ona Batlle.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Hayley Ladd (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left.

  8. Post update

    Offside, Manchester United Women. Ona Batlle tries a through ball, but Ella Toone is caught offside.

  9. Post update

    Lucía García (Manchester United Women) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the right side of the box. Assisted by Ella Toone.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ona Batlle (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Ella Toone following a corner.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Megan Finnigan.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Hayley Ladd (Manchester United Women).

  13. Post update

    Gabrielle George (Everton Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Nathalie Björn.

  15. Post update

    Offside, Manchester United Women. Leah Galton tries a through ball, but Ella Toone is caught offside.

  16. Post update

    Hannah Blundell (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Katja Snoeijs (Everton Women).

  18. Post update

    Foul by Ona Batlle (Manchester United Women).

  19. Post update

    Jessica Park (Everton Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd Women129213162529
2Chelsea Women1292133102329
3Man City Women1282225111426
4Arsenal Women108112662025
5Everton Women126151612419
6Aston Villa Women125251722-517
7West Ham Women125071522-715
8Tottenham Women113171320-710
9Liverpool Women102261122-118
10Brighton Women102261233-218
11Reading Women122191427-137
12Leicester City Women111010527-223
