First Half ends, Manchester United Women 0, Everton Women 0.
Line-ups
Man Utd Women
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 27Earps
- 2Batlle
- 15Le Tissier
- 21Turner
- 6Blundell
- 12Ladd
- 10Zelem
- 17García
- 7Toone
- 11Galton
- 23Russo
Substitutes
- 3Thorisdóttir
- 5Mannion
- 8Bøe Risa
- 9Thomas
- 20Tounkara
- 22Parris
- 28Williams
- 29Cascarino
- 32Baggaley
Everton Women
Formation 3-5-2
- 18Brosnan
- 20Finnigan
- 5Björn
- 4Sevecke
- 14Sørensen
- 11Park
- 28Holmgaard
- 22Galli
- 6George
- 25Snoeijs
- 15Beever-Jones
Substitutes
- 7Wheeler
- 8Christiansen
- 10Bennison
- 17Hope
- 21Maier
- 27Stenevik
- 32Henderson
- Referee:
- Emily Heaslip
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home64%
- Away36%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home7
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away2
Live Text
Half Time
Alessia Russo (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Rikke Sevecke (Everton Women).
Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Gabrielle George.
Attempt blocked. Alessia Russo (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ella Toone.
Attempt missed. Alessia Russo (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ona Batlle.
Attempt missed. Hayley Ladd (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Offside, Manchester United Women. Ona Batlle tries a through ball, but Ella Toone is caught offside.
Lucía García (Manchester United Women) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the right side of the box. Assisted by Ella Toone.
Attempt missed. Ona Batlle (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Ella Toone following a corner.
Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Megan Finnigan.
Foul by Hayley Ladd (Manchester United Women).
Gabrielle George (Everton Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Nathalie Björn.
Offside, Manchester United Women. Leah Galton tries a through ball, but Ella Toone is caught offside.
Hannah Blundell (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Katja Snoeijs (Everton Women).
Foul by Ona Batlle (Manchester United Women).
Jessica Park (Everton Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.