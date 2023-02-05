Close menu
The FA Women's Super League
Tottenham WomenTottenham Hotspur Women1Chelsea WomenChelsea Women1

Tottenham Hotspur Women v Chelsea Women



Line-ups

Tottenham Women

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Korpela
  • 4Turner
  • 5Bartrip
  • 3Zadorsky
  • 29Neville
  • 25Summanen
  • 24Spence
  • 6Harrop
  • 14Ildhusøy
  • 19England
  • 20Iwabuchi

Substitutes

  • 9Karczewska
  • 13Ale
  • 15James
  • 18Ubogagu
  • 22Spencer
  • 23Ayane

Chelsea Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Musovic
  • 21Charles
  • 26Buchanan
  • 4Bright
  • 7Carter
  • 22Cuthbert
  • 5Ingle
  • 10James
  • 17Fleming
  • 11Reiten
  • 20Kerr

Substitutes

  • 8Leupolz
  • 14Kirby
  • 15Périsset
  • 18Mjelde
  • 19Rytting Kaneryd
  • 27Abdullina
  • 28Cankovic
  • 30Berger
Referee:
Abigail Byrne

Match Stats

Home TeamTottenham WomenAway TeamChelsea Women
Possession
Home39%
Away61%
Shots
Home1
Away2
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away2
Fouls
Home3
Away1

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Jessie Fleming (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Eveliina Summanen (Tottenham Hotspur Women).

  3. Post update

    Offside, Chelsea Women. Sam Kerr tries a through ball, but Guro Reiten is caught offside.

  4. Post update

    Mana Iwabuchi (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Jessie Fleming (Chelsea Women).

  6. Post update

    Offside, Chelsea Women. Lauren James tries a through ball, but Guro Reiten is caught offside.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Drew Spence.

  8. Goal!

    Goal! Tottenham Hotspur Women 1, Chelsea Women 1. Bethany England (Tottenham Hotspur Women) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Drew Spence.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Sam Kerr (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.

  10. Post update

    Offside, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Ashleigh Neville tries a through ball, but Bethany England is caught offside.

  11. Post update

    Lauren James (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Kerys Harrop (Tottenham Hotspur Women).

  13. Goal!

    Goal! Tottenham Hotspur Women 0, Chelsea Women 1. Jess Carter (Chelsea Women) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Erin Cuthbert with a cross following a corner.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Amy Turner.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Drew Spence (Tottenham Hotspur Women).

  16. Post update

    Guro Reiten (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  17. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  18. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd Women129213162529
2Chelsea Women1292133102329
3Man City Women1282225111426
4Arsenal Women108112662025
5Everton Women126151612419
6Aston Villa Women125251722-517
7West Ham Women125071522-715
8Tottenham Women113171320-710
9Liverpool Women102261122-118
10Brighton Women102261233-218
11Reading Women122191427-137
12Leicester City Women111010527-223


