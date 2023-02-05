Tottenham Hotspur Women v Chelsea Women

Jessie Fleming (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Line-ups
Tottenham Women
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Korpela
- 4Turner
- 5Bartrip
- 3Zadorsky
- 29Neville
- 25Summanen
- 24Spence
- 6Harrop
- 14Ildhusøy
- 19England
- 20Iwabuchi
Substitutes
- 9Karczewska
- 13Ale
- 15James
- 18Ubogagu
- 22Spencer
- 23Ayane
Chelsea Women
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Musovic
- 21Charles
- 26Buchanan
- 4Bright
- 7Carter
- 22Cuthbert
- 5Ingle
- 10James
- 17Fleming
- 11Reiten
- 20Kerr
Substitutes
- 8Leupolz
- 14Kirby
- 15Périsset
- 18Mjelde
- 19Rytting Kaneryd
- 27Abdullina
- 28Cankovic
- 30Berger
- Referee:
- Abigail Byrne
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home39%
- Away61%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away1
Live Text
Foul by Eveliina Summanen (Tottenham Hotspur Women).
Offside, Chelsea Women. Sam Kerr tries a through ball, but Guro Reiten is caught offside.
Mana Iwabuchi (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jessie Fleming (Chelsea Women).
Offside, Chelsea Women. Lauren James tries a through ball, but Guro Reiten is caught offside.
Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Drew Spence.
Goal!
Goal! Tottenham Hotspur Women 1, Chelsea Women 1. Bethany England (Tottenham Hotspur Women) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Drew Spence.
Attempt missed. Sam Kerr (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Offside, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Ashleigh Neville tries a through ball, but Bethany England is caught offside.
Lauren James (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Kerys Harrop (Tottenham Hotspur Women).
Goal!
Goal! Tottenham Hotspur Women 0, Chelsea Women 1. Jess Carter (Chelsea Women) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Erin Cuthbert with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Amy Turner.
Foul by Drew Spence (Tottenham Hotspur Women).
Guro Reiten (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.