Wasteful Arsenal suffered a blow in the Women's Super League title race as they were held to a draw at West Ham.
The Gunners, who attempted to sign Alessia Russo for a world record fee on transfer deadline day, missed several good chances and were shut out by the Hammers.
They also found West Ham keeper Mackenzie Arnold in fine form - the Australian making several good saves.
This draw leaves Arsenal five points off WSL leaders Chelsea.
Arsenal have dropped points in back-to-back league games, after being held at home by Chelsea following a last-minute Sam Kerr equaliser.
Jonas Eidevall's side have a game in hand, but are clearly missing star forwards Beth Mead and Vivianne Miedema who are both out for the season with anterior cruciate knee ligament injuries.
Eidevall told Sky Sports: "It was one of those days. We grew into more control in the second half.
"We definitely deserved to win today from an opportunities standpoint - but if you don't score, you won't win."
West Ham meanwhile stay seventh, having drawn for the first time in 18 WSL fixtures.
Frustration for misfiring Gunners
In what has been shaping up as a fascinating WSL title race, this Sunday could not have gone better for Emma Hayes' Chelsea.
Having seen Manchester United drop points at home to Everton, they won at Tottenham before watching Arsenal huff and puff but fail to blow West Ham down.
This was the first time Arsenal failed to score in a WSL game since a goalless draw with Hayes' Blues in February last year, in a title race where they were eventually edged out on the final day.
Arsenal drew headlines with their attempts to sign Russo for a world record £500,000 fee on deadline day.
Their reasons for doing so became more obvious in this game, with Caitlin Foord summing up their struggles by misjudging a chip when clean through late on, sending it into the stands.
It is too early to make projections this season, but in a league as competitive as the WSL, dropping two points here could cost Eidevall's side.
The Swedish coach looked to be positive afterwards, saying: "I can't fault the performance. We had great energy, great momentum - and if we can keep that, I have good feelings about this team.
"I don't think it was their [West Ham's] choice to have 10 players behind the ball. I think we were controlling them very well and forcing them back.
"I think we were lacking the final quality today but I would have been far more worried if we didn't create those opportunities."
Smart Hammers defend for draw
West Ham had lost all eight of their previous WSL meetings with Arsenal, while the Gunners had won all three away top-flight matches against the Hammers, scoring 15 goals in the process.
With Eidevall's charges having won their past eight WSL away matches, more punishment appeared on the cards - but West Ham are much more resolute these days, and manager Paul Konchesky got his tactics spot on.
He told BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra: "I think the whole back four and the goalkeeper were fantastic. We knew it was going to be hard but everyone put in a shift from the players that started, the ones that came off the bench and those who were in the stands supporting the team. They were all fantastic.
"We normally start quite badly in the second half but we were fantastic and at 0-0 you have always got a chance. We gave it a good go and maybe on another day we could have got all three points."
They went toe-to-toe with Arsenal at the start, looking to press high and refusing to invite too much pressure. In the second half they began to sit deeper, as Arsenal grew tired and frustrated.
When the home defence was breached, the visitors found Arnold in superb form.
She rushed saved twice from Frida Maanum in the first half, and after the break denied Stina Blackstenius with her leg before smothering at the forward's feet, then making a fine scrambling stop to keep out Rafaelle Souza's flicked effort.
Line-ups
West Ham Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Arnold
- 3Shimizu
- 22Fisk
- 23Cissoko
- 2Smith
- 4StringerBooked at 42minsSubstituted forParkerat 86'minutes
- 10Brynjarsdóttir
- 19Hayashi
- 8SnerleSubstituted forLonghurstat 87'minutes
- 26AsseyiSubstituted forEvansat 78'minutes
- 17FilisSubstituted forThestrupat 63'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Evans
- 11Atkinson
- 12Longhurst
- 14Thestrup
- 15Parker
- 18Denton
- 21Cooke
- 28Hillyerd
- 41Flannery
Arsenal Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Zinsberger
- 16MaritzSubstituted forWienroitherat 68'minutes
- 3Wubben-Moy
- 2Carvalho Souza
- 7CatleySubstituted forMcCabeat 68'minutes
- 12Maanum
- 10Little
- 6Williamson
- 19Foord
- 25BlacksteniusSubstituted forQueiroz Costaat 78'minutes
- 17HurtigSubstituted forPelovaat 68'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Beattie
- 14D'Angelo
- 15McCabe
- 18Marckese
- 20Queiroz Costa
- 21Pelova
- 22Møller Kühl
- 26Wienroither
- 59Agyemang
- Referee:
- Richie Watkins
- Attendance:
- 2,632
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home31%
- Away69%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away21
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away9
- Corners
- Home1
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away5
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, West Ham United Women 0, Arsenal Women 0.
Post update
Offside, Arsenal Women. Katie McCabe tries a through ball, but Caitlin Foord is caught offside.
Post update
Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Lucy Parker.
Post update
Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Mackenzie Arnold.
Post update
Attempt saved. Leah Williamson (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kim Little.
Substitution
Substitution, West Ham United Women. Kate Longhurst replaces Emma Snerle.
Substitution
Substitution, West Ham United Women. Lucy Parker replaces Abbey-Leigh Stringer.
Post update
Attempt missed. Caitlin Foord (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Frida Maanum with a through ball following a fast break.
Post update
Offside, Arsenal Women. Frida Maanum tries a through ball, but Caitlin Foord is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt missed. Katie McCabe (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Arsenal Women. Gio Queiroz replaces Stina Blackstenius.
Substitution
Substitution, West Ham United Women. Lisa Evans replaces Viviane Asseyi.
Post update
Attempt missed. Frida Maanum (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Caitlin Foord with a headed pass.
Post update
Attempt saved. Rafaelle (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Frida Maanum with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Hawa Cissoko.
Post update
Offside, Arsenal Women. Kim Little tries a through ball, but Stina Blackstenius is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Frida Maanum (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Stina Blackstenius.
Post update
Lotte Wubben-Moy (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Amalie Thestrup (West Ham United Women).
