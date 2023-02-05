Close menu
Scottish Premiership
St JohnstoneSt Johnstone1CelticCeltic4

St Johnstone 1-4 Celtic: Champions restore nine-point lead in Scottish Premiership

By Martin DowdenBBC Scotland at McDiarmid Park

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Aaron Mooy scores for Celtic against St Johnstone
Aaron Mooy (second from left) scored the pick of Celtic's goals

Celtic "won't put a ceiling on what they can achieve" after restoring their nine-point Scottish Premiership lead with a routine win at St Johnstone.

Rangers had cut the gap with their win on Saturday but Celtic pulled away again thanks to Andrew Considine's own goal and a Kyogo Furuhashi effort putting them two up inside 22 minutes.

Drey Wright's fine strike brought St Johnstone back into it but Aaron Mooy's chip re-established Celtic's two-goal lead and David Turnbull added a late fourth after Considine was sent off.

It edges Ange Postecoglou's side another step closer to retaining their title, with 13 games remaining, but the Celtic manager insists they will take it "a day at a time".

"What's worked really well is we don't look too far ahead," he said. "We've got a really strong squad. We'll look to the cup next week and take every challenge as it comes. We are not going to be putting a ceiling on what can be achieved."

St Johnstone remain seven points clear of the bottom two and played well in Perth, but that only serves to highlight some of the quality Celtic produced on a difficult surface to deliver another Premiership win.

Yet it was Callum Davidson's side that opened up the brighter with good organisation and intent. They had one or two opportunities to test Celtic's backline, failed to and were ruthlessly punished.

Kyogo has been prolific in delivering goals, many of them being the finishing touch. However, it was his ingenuity in a deep position to spray the ball wide to Daizen Maeda that paved the route to Celtic's opener.

Maeda interacted with Mooy, whose pass in behind was exquisite. That ushered Kyogo in on goal and the outcome was inevitable, albeit Considine got the decisive touch.

The home side had to hang in. Unfortunately, Alex Mitchell hung back as his colleagues advanced and that allowed Jota in behind. His cross found Kyogo and, guess what, he finished emphatically for his 22nd goal of the season. Prolific.

The expected canter to victory was soon interrupted, though. Celtic appeared to switch off for a second, affording Wright space, and he took full advantage by drilling a fierce shot from outside the box, which deceived Joe Hart.

Food for thought, but not for long. Celtic's third, before the break, was sensational.

Kyogo dropped deep again, released Jota into a dangerous area and Mooy reminded everyone of the fine form he is in with a delicate, composed lob over Remi Matthews. Those in blue could only look on in admiration at the Australian's sixth goal in eight games.

To their credit, St Johnstone kept at it and consistently showed moments of promise. But Celtic looked comfortable and capable of finding another gear should it be required.

Considine's afternoon took another bad turn in injury time when he upended substitute Oh Hyeon-gyu on the edge of the box and Turnbull drilled home as Celtic took one more step towards another trophy.

Player of the match - Kyogo Furuhashi

Kyogo Furuhashi scores for Celtic against St Johnstone
Kyogo's vision and delivery unlocked St Johnstone for the opener and once again he was on the scoresheet with his movement, energy and ability crucial to everything Celtic do

Pitch no problem as Celtic canter on - analysis

No matter the obstacle, Postecoglou has this Celtic side finding solutions. Some of their football on a difficult pitch was outstanding.

They faced an opponent who got a lot of things right but the outcome was never really in doubt.

Postecoglou talks about seeking constant improvement and sometimes one wonders where exactly that's required. Yet it's exactly what they seem to do as the season unfolds.

Mooy has proved to be an excellent acquisition despite many initially doubting where he would fit in. Right at the heart of things is the answer.

With so many performing at such a high level and Kyogo producing where it matters, Celtic really do look unstoppable on this form.

St Johnstone can take heart from the performance and look forward to a crucial period in which they will face a more favourable fixture list on paper.

What the managers said

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson: "It's not often you play against Celtic, have four shots on target and they score four goals. A couple of the goals we lost were poor but we did a lot of good things.

"The 4-1 score flatters them a little bit. I was quite pleased with parts of our game. We tried to squeeze them. If they peppered us on our 18-yard line they'd have scored quite a lot so we tried to keep them out of our box."

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou: "The pitch was one of the obstacles. As the game wore on, it just got more and more hard for the lads to get a foothold. We controlled the game really well early on.

"We scored a couple of good goals, some great movement. Disappointed we conceded but again great reaction from the lads to go up the other end and get a third."

What's next?

Celtic return to Scottish Cup competition with a home tie against St Mirren on Saturday (17:30 GMT) as their silverware pursuit on three fronts moves forward.

St Johnstone have a 13-day break before travelling to Dundee United (15:00) in what will be a crucial contest in the context of their Premiership season.

Line-ups

St Johnstone

Formation 5-4-1

  • 1Matthews
  • 14WrightSubstituted forWotherspoonat 69'minutes
  • 2BrownBooked at 89mins
  • 5Mitchell
  • 4ConsidineBooked at 90mins
  • 3Gallacher
  • 23CareySubstituted forBairat 84'minutes
  • 18MacPherson
  • 34PhillipsSubstituted forHallbergat 79'minutes
  • 26McLennanBooked at 78minsSubstituted forMurphyat 84'minutes
  • 7MaySubstituted forRuddenat 79'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Gordon
  • 10Wotherspoon
  • 11O'Halloran
  • 16Rudden
  • 17Bair
  • 20Sinclair
  • 21Crawford
  • 22Hallberg
  • 29Murphy

Celtic

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Hart
  • 2Johnston
  • 20Carter-Vickers
  • 4Starfelt
  • 3TaylorBooked at 72mins
  • 13MooySubstituted forTurnbullat 79'minutes
  • 42McGregor
  • 41HatateSubstituted forAbadaat 69'minutes
  • 17Neves FilipeBooked at 41minsSubstituted forHaksabanovicat 87'minutes
  • 8FuruhashiSubstituted forOhat 79'minutes
  • 38MaedaSubstituted forO'Rileyat 69'minutes

Substitutes

  • 9Haksabanovic
  • 11Abada
  • 14Turnbull
  • 18Kobayashi
  • 19Oh
  • 24Iwata
  • 29Bain
  • 33O'Riley
  • 49Forrest
Referee:
David Dickinson
Attendance:
7,758

Match Stats

Home TeamSt JohnstoneAway TeamCeltic
Possession
Home29%
Away71%
Shots
Home6
Away12
Shots on Target
Home2
Away4
Corners
Home3
Away4
Fouls
Home5
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, St. Johnstone 1, Celtic 4.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, St. Johnstone 1, Celtic 4.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! St. Johnstone 1, Celtic 4. David Turnbull (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Matt O'Riley following a set piece situation.

  4. Dismissal

    Andrew Considine (St. Johnstone) is shown the red card.

  5. Post update

    Hyeon-Gyu Oh (Celtic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Andrew Considine (St. Johnstone).

  7. Booking

    James Brown (St. Johnstone) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  8. Post update

    Sead Haksabanovic (Celtic) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  9. Post update

    Foul by James Brown (St. Johnstone).

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. David Wotherspoon (St. Johnstone) left footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by James Brown.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Celtic. Sead Haksabanovic replaces Jota.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. David Turnbull (Celtic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Hyeon-Gyu Oh.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jota (Celtic) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Cameron Carter-Vickers.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, St. Johnstone. Jamie Murphy replaces Connor McLennan.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, St. Johnstone. Theo Bair replaces Graham Carey.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Matt O'Riley (Celtic) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by David Turnbull.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Alex Mitchell.

  18. Post update

    Offside, Celtic. Jota tries a through ball, but Matt O'Riley is caught offside.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Celtic. David Turnbull replaces Aaron Mooy.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Celtic. Hyeon-Gyu Oh replaces Kyogo Furuhashi.

Player of the match

FuruhashiKyogo Furuhashi

with an average of 8.51

St Johnstone

  1. Squad number2Player nameBrown
    Average rating

    6.18

  2. Squad number34Player namePhillips
    Average rating

    6.09

  3. Squad number14Player nameWright
    Average rating

    6.06

  4. Squad number5Player nameMitchell
    Average rating

    5.82

  5. Squad number7Player nameMay
    Average rating

    5.77

  6. Squad number26Player nameMcLennan
    Average rating

    5.56

  7. Squad number10Player nameWotherspoon
    Average rating

    5.08

  8. Squad number1Player nameMatthews
    Average rating

    5.08

  9. Squad number18Player nameMacPherson
    Average rating

    4.79

  10. Squad number23Player nameCarey
    Average rating

    4.73

  11. Squad number29Player nameMurphy
    Average rating

    4.71

  12. Squad number3Player nameGallacher
    Average rating

    4.67

  13. Squad number22Player nameHallberg
    Average rating

    4.52

  14. Squad number16Player nameRudden
    Average rating

    4.52

  15. Squad number4Player nameConsidine
    Average rating

    4.31

  16. Squad number17Player nameBair
    Average rating

    4.24

Celtic

  1. Squad number8Player nameFuruhashi
    Average rating

    8.51

  2. Squad number13Player nameMooy
    Average rating

    8.18

  3. Squad number38Player nameMaeda
    Average rating

    8.14

  4. Squad number20Player nameCarter-Vickers
    Average rating

    7.89

  5. Squad number42Player nameMcGregor
    Average rating

    7.84

  6. Squad number17Player nameJota
    Average rating

    7.83

  7. Squad number2Player nameJohnston
    Average rating

    7.65

  8. Squad number3Player nameTaylor
    Average rating

    7.63

  9. Squad number4Player nameStarfelt
    Average rating

    7.58

  10. Squad number41Player nameHatate
    Average rating

    7.50

  11. Squad number33Player nameO'Riley
    Average rating

    7.28

  12. Squad number1Player nameHart
    Average rating

    7.26

  13. Squad number14Player nameTurnbull
    Average rating

    7.13

  14. Squad number19Player nameOh
    Average rating

    7.02

  15. Squad number9Player nameHaksabanovic
    Average rating

    6.70

  16. Squad number11Player nameAbada
    Average rating

    6.41

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic25231178186070
2Rangers25194258233561
3Hearts25126745351042
4Livingston2410592734-735
5Hibernian25104113738-134
6St Mirren249692633-733
7Aberdeen25102133947-832
8St Johnstone2583142942-1327
9Kilmarnock2565142144-2323
10Ross County2556142038-1821
11Motherwell2455142738-1120
12Dundee Utd2455142643-1720
View full Scottish Premiership table

