St Johnstone v Celtic - team news, stats & selectors

St Johnstone's on-loan left-back Adam Montgomery is ineligible against his parent club. Saints have no fresh injuries, with forward Chris Kane still out.
Celtic right-back Anthony Ralston and reserve goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist are unavailable.
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson: "Sometimes if you get Celtic on their day, they are very good. Hopefully they have an off-day and we are very good ourselves.
"It's not the easiest of pitches to play on. We need to make sure we are ready for that, ready for any mistakes that can happen. I don't think it is a game we can sit in for 90 minutes. They have too much quality in the final third and they will hurt us."
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou (on future of striker Giorgos Giakoumakis): "It will get concluded fairly soon. To be honest, it's not on my radar any more. I will probably hear it about the same time as you guys. Maybe, if you are on Instagram, you will hear about it earlier than me.
"It's not on my radar, I don't expect him back in the group, but it hasn't been finalised yet."
Did you know? St Johnstone are winless in 25 meetings with Celtic in all competitions (D3 L22) since a 2-1 league win in May 2016.
Line-ups
St Johnstone
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Matthews
- 2Brown
- 5Mitchell
- 4Considine
- 3Gallacher
- 18MacPherson
- 34Phillips
- 14Wright
- 23Ballantyne
- 26McLennan
- 7May
Substitutes
- 6Gordon
- 10Wotherspoon
- 11O'Halloran
- 16Rudden
- 17Bair
- 20Sinclair
- 21Crawford
- 22Hallberg
- 29Murphy
Celtic
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Hart
- 2Johnston
- 20Carter-Vickers
- 4Starfelt
- 3Taylor
- 13Mooy
- 42McGregor
- 41Hatate
- 17Neves Filipe
- 8Furuhashi
- 38Maeda
Substitutes
- 9Haksabanovic
- 11Abada
- 14Turnbull
- 18Kobayashi
- 19Oh
- 24Iwata
- 29Bain
- 33O'Riley
- 49Forrest
- Referee:
- David Dickinson
