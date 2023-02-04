St Johnstone v Celtic - team news, stats & selectors

St Johnstone's on-loan left-back Adam Montgomery is ineligible against his parent club. Saints have no fresh injuries, with forward Chris Kane still out.

Celtic right-back Anthony Ralston and reserve goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist are unavailable.

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson: "Sometimes if you get Celtic on their day, they are very good. Hopefully they have an off-day and we are very good ourselves.

"It's not the easiest of pitches to play on. We need to make sure we are ready for that, ready for any mistakes that can happen. I don't think it is a game we can sit in for 90 minutes. They have too much quality in the final third and they will hurt us."

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou (on future of striker Giorgos Giakoumakis): "It will get concluded fairly soon. To be honest, it's not on my radar any more. I will probably hear it about the same time as you guys. Maybe, if you are on Instagram, you will hear about it earlier than me.

"It's not on my radar, I don't expect him back in the group, but it hasn't been finalised yet."

Did you know? St Johnstone are winless in 25 meetings with Celtic in all competitions (D3 L22) since a 2-1 league win in May 2016.

Pick your St Johnstone XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

Pick your Celtic XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

Line-ups Line-ups St Johnstone Formation 4-2-3-1 1 Matthews 2 Brown 5 Mitchell 4 Considine 3 Gallacher 18 MacPherson 34 Phillips 14 Wright 23 Ballantyne 26 McLennan 7 May 1 Matthews

2 Brown

5 Mitchell

4 Considine

3 Gallacher

18 MacPherson

34 Phillips

14 Wright

23 Ballantyne

26 McLennan

7 May Substitutes 6 Gordon

10 Wotherspoon

11 O'Halloran

16 Rudden

17 Bair

20 Sinclair

21 Crawford

22 Hallberg

29 Murphy Celtic Formation 4-3-3 1 Hart 2 Johnston 20 Carter-Vickers 4 Starfelt 3 Taylor 13 Mooy 42 McGregor 41 Hatate 17 Neves Filipe 8 Furuhashi 38 Maeda 1 Hart

2 Johnston

20 Carter-Vickers

4 Starfelt

3 Taylor

13 Mooy

42 McGregor

41 Hatate

17 Neves Filipe

8 Furuhashi

38 Maeda Substitutes 9 Haksabanovic

11 Abada

14 Turnbull

18 Kobayashi

19 Oh

24 Iwata

29 Bain

33 O'Riley

49 Forrest Referee: David Dickinson