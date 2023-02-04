Close menu
Scottish Premiership
St JohnstoneSt Johnstone12:00CelticCeltic
Venue: McDiarmid Park, Scotland

St Johnstone v Celtic - team news, stats & selectors

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

St Johnstone v Celtic

St Johnstone's on-loan left-back Adam Montgomery is ineligible against his parent club. Saints have no fresh injuries, with forward Chris Kane still out.

Celtic right-back Anthony Ralston and reserve goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist are unavailable.

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson: "Sometimes if you get Celtic on their day, they are very good. Hopefully they have an off-day and we are very good ourselves.

"It's not the easiest of pitches to play on. We need to make sure we are ready for that, ready for any mistakes that can happen. I don't think it is a game we can sit in for 90 minutes. They have too much quality in the final third and they will hurt us."

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou (on future of striker Giorgos Giakoumakis): "It will get concluded fairly soon. To be honest, it's not on my radar any more. I will probably hear it about the same time as you guys. Maybe, if you are on Instagram, you will hear about it earlier than me.

"It's not on my radar, I don't expect him back in the group, but it hasn't been finalised yet."

Did you know? St Johnstone are winless in 25 meetings with Celtic in all competitions (D3 L22) since a 2-1 league win in May 2016.

Pick your St Johnstone XI

Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.

Pick your Celtic XI

Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.

Line-ups

St Johnstone

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Matthews
  • 2Brown
  • 5Mitchell
  • 4Considine
  • 3Gallacher
  • 18MacPherson
  • 34Phillips
  • 14Wright
  • 23Ballantyne
  • 26McLennan
  • 7May

Substitutes

  • 6Gordon
  • 10Wotherspoon
  • 11O'Halloran
  • 16Rudden
  • 17Bair
  • 20Sinclair
  • 21Crawford
  • 22Hallberg
  • 29Murphy

Celtic

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Hart
  • 2Johnston
  • 20Carter-Vickers
  • 4Starfelt
  • 3Taylor
  • 13Mooy
  • 42McGregor
  • 41Hatate
  • 17Neves Filipe
  • 8Furuhashi
  • 38Maeda

Substitutes

  • 9Haksabanovic
  • 11Abada
  • 14Turnbull
  • 18Kobayashi
  • 19Oh
  • 24Iwata
  • 29Bain
  • 33O'Riley
  • 49Forrest
Referee:
David Dickinson

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic24221174175767
2Rangers25194258233561
3Hearts25126745351042
4Livingston2410592734-735
5Hibernian25104113738-134
6St Mirren249692633-733
7Aberdeen25102133947-832
8St Johnstone2483132838-1027
9Kilmarnock2565142144-2323
10Ross County2556142038-1821
11Motherwell2455142738-1120
12Dundee Utd2455142643-1720
View full Scottish Premiership table

