Luke Plange: Lincoln City sign Crystal Palace striker on loan
Last updated on .From the section Lincoln City
Lincoln City have signed Crystal Palace striker Luke Plange on loan until the end of the season.
The 20-year-old joined the Eagles from Derby County last January.
He was loaned back to the Rams by the Premier League side and finished last season with four goals in 26 league appearances.
"I've met the lads already and I'm ready to get straight into training and start preparing for the first game," he told the club website.