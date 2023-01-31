Last updated on .From the section Lincoln City

Luke PLange spent the first half of the season on loan with Belgian side RWD Molenbeek

Lincoln City have signed Crystal Palace striker Luke Plange on loan until the end of the season.

The 20-year-old joined the Eagles from Derby County last January.

He was loaned back to the Rams by the Premier League side and finished last season with four goals in 26 league appearances.