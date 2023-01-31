Hibernian thrash Aberdeen, leading to Jim Goodwin leaving his post after full-time

Four teams at the bottom on the same points, another who have gone from double cup winners to relegation candidates two seasons running, and one who has just suffered its worst-ever result before parting company with their manager 19 minutes after a 6-0 trouncing.

Aberdeen's recent implosion means they are now just nine points from that quarter who are split only by goal difference, with St Johnstone sandwiched in the middle.

So is half the Scottish Premiership now involved in a scrap to avoid automatic demotion or a relegation play-off?

Could Aberdeen really go down?

It may seem unthinkable that Aberdeen could be in danger of being relegated for the first time since being elected to the league in 1905 - especially as they celebrate the 40th anniversary of lifting the European Cup-winners' Cup.

Not long ago, many pundits were predicting a dogfight between Jim Goodwin's rebuilt side and an injury-ravaged Heart of Midlothian to finish as the third force behind the dominant Old Firm.

As the Edinburgh side steadied their ship, the Dons' dismal away form took its toll and a 5-0 thrashing at Tynecastle two weeks ago all but dispelled that notion.

Despite a 1-0 Scottish Cup loss to sixth-tier Darvel, Goodwin was given another chance by a board demanding an "immediate response", but a 6-0 thumping by a Hibernian side in the midst of a similarly poor run delivered the coup de grace.

Having stood by Derek McInnes for eight years, Aberdeen have now dispensed with their next two managers just short of their first anniversary in charge.

Whoever they turn to next will need to first stem the tide of away defeats - now standing at eight in succession - without having the luxury of a January transfer window to tweak their squad.

As club legend Willie Miller said on Sportsound: "There is no character there, no determination, no idea what playing for a club like Aberdeen is about.

"I think there's players who have been brought in who are decent going forward, but that threat has dissipated as well, so when you have a combination of can't defend and not being a threat going forward, it is just an abysmal situation to be in."

A case of who blinks first

The one saving grace for Aberdeen is how poor everyone else is further down the table.

Motherwell and St Johnstone are in freefall. Following their mini-revival, Kilmarnock are back at the bottom on goal difference after losing to a Ross County side for whom Saturday was a rare moment of respite amid a gloomy run.

The only side showing consistent signs of recovery at present are Dundee United, although Liam Fox's team remain part of the bottom quartet despite Sunday's defeat by leaders Celtic being only their second in seven outings.

St Johnstone are four points better off and have looked at times like they have improved since going from double cup winners to surviving a relegation play-off last season. Yet Callum Davidson's side will be looking over their shoulders after seven consecutive defeats.

Having already dispensed with Graham Alexander in August after a disappointing start to the season, Motherwell now have an even lower win rate under club legend Steven Hammell.

Motherwell let a two-goal lead slip against 10-man Kilmarnock in their first game back in December, triggering a winless league run since

Like Aberdeen, they are currently on a run of one victory in 10, but in Well's case, the only bright spot was against second-tier Arbroath in the Scottish Cup.

A three-game run without defeat during December suggested that Kilmarnock were finding their feet in the Premiership under McInnes, but Saturday's 3-0 capitulation in Dingwall - a fourth consecutive league defeat - will renew fears of a swift return to the second tier.

That win lifted County off the bottom, but it came after an eight-game run without a victory for Malky Mackay's side.

However, with Eamonn Brophy, the striker signed on loan from St Mirren, having helped introduce a more clinical edge on his debut, former Scotland forward James McFadden believes "they will take confidence from the fact they have managed to take their chances this time".

He also insists that "I don't get concerned" about his former club, Motherwell. "They are still playing well," McFadden told Sportscene. "They need a little bit of luck and decisions to go their way, but I think Motherwell will be fine."

He also said of another of his former clubs, "St Johnstone have enough to go on a run", but fellow pundit Michael Stewart fears for Kilmarnock.

"The recurring theme is they don't defend well enough and they've not got a cutting edge at the top end of the park," the former Scotland midfielder suggested. "I thought Derek McInnes could steer them clear. I don't think I could confidently say that now."

What do the experts say?

Sometimes it's not about opinions, it's all about pure statistics.

Experts at Nielsen's Gracenote and the Euro Club Index have taken all sorts of metrics into consideration to conclude Ross County are the team most likely to finish bottom, with Kilmarnock narrowly favourites to go into the relegation play-off.

County have a 34% chance of finishing 12th, with Killie on 33%, Motherwell 16%, Dundee United 12% and St Johnstone on 4%.

In terms of second bottom, Killie edge it with 27% compared to County on 27%. Motherwell are next in line on 20%.

Do you think those in the know have got it right? Let us know below...