Last updated on .From the section Swindon

Swindon appoint former Chelsea and Derby assistant manager as their new head coach

Swindon Town have appointed former Chelsea and Derby assistant manager Jody Morris as their new head coach on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

Morris, 44, replaces Scott Lindsey who left the League Two club on 11 January to become Crawley Town manager.

He worked alongside Frank Lampard at the Rams and Chelsea, before leaving the Premier League side in 2021.

He was at the County Ground to watch Swindon draw 3-3 with Gillingham on Saturday alongside owner Clem Morfuni.

"This is a great opportunity at a wonderful football club that is steeped in history, and I can't wait to get started," Morris said in a club statement. external-link

"My footballing philosophy is completely aligned with that of the club and upon meeting Sandro [Di Michele, Swindon technical director], I was presented with a strategy and vision that I'm really keen to be a part of.

"I'm extremely proud to be leading such a forward-thinking club, with an owner and technical director that are passionate and committed to bringing success here.

"We now turn our attentions to an important 19 league games, with promotion at the forefront of our ambitions."

Swindon are currently sixth in League Two and have won three of their past six matches.

More to follow.