German Bundesliga
Bayern MunichBayern Munich1FrankfurtEintracht Frankfurt1

Bayern Munich 1-1 Eintracht Frankfurt: Bundesliga leaders held to third successive draw

Randal Kolo Muani, Dayot Upamecano, Bayern Munich, Eintracht Frankfurt
Randal Kolo Muani's fourth goal in five Bundesliga games earned Frankfurt a share of the spoils at the Allianz Arena

Randal Kolo Muani scored a second-half equaliser as Eintracht Frankfurt held Bayern Munich to a third straight Bundesliga draw.

The France international held off Dayot Upamecano's challenge before finding the far corner for his fourth goal in five league appearances.

Leroy Sane had given Bayern the lead from Thomas Muller's cross.

Leaders Bayern are one point clear of second-placed Union Berlin, who beat city rivals Hertha earlier on Saturday.

Having already been held by Leipzig and Koln this month, the Munich club have failed to win any of their first three games of a calendar year for the first time since 2007.

Julian Nagelsmann's team created the better opportunities in the first half and could have gone in front before Sane's opener, but Frankfurt goalkeeper Kevin Trapp parried Joshua Kimmich's long-range effort before getting in the way of Muller's follow-up.

Upamecano should have doubled Bayern's advantage late in the first half but failed to hit the target with a back-post header.

Chances were few and far between after half-time until Kolo Muani earned Frankfurt a point with his seventh league goal of the campaign.

The Frenchman now has 17 goal involvements in the Bundesliga this season, more than any other player in Germany's top flight.

Frankfurt are fifth - five points behind Bayern and two behind fourth-placed Freiburg - but could drop to sixth on Sunday if Borussia Dortmund beat Bayer Leverkusen.

Line-ups

Bayern Munich

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 27SommerBooked at 25mins
  • 44StanisicSubstituted forSabitzerat 90'minutes
  • 2UpamecanoBooked at 56mins
  • 4de LigtBooked at 8mins
  • 19Davies
  • 6Kimmich
  • 10SanéSubstituted forGnabryat 70'minutes
  • 25Müller
  • 42Musiala
  • 11ComanSubstituted forGravenberchat 70'minutes
  • 13Choupo-MotingSubstituted forTelat 77'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Pavard
  • 7Gnabry
  • 14Wanner
  • 18Sabitzer
  • 23Blind
  • 26Ulreich
  • 38Gravenberch
  • 39Tel
  • 46Ibrahimovic

Frankfurt

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Trapp
  • 35Silva Melo
  • 20Hasebe
  • 2Ndicka
  • 24Ulineia Buta
  • 17RodeSubstituted forKamadaat 64'minutes
  • 8Sow
  • 36Knauff
  • 29LindstrømSubstituted forBorréat 64'minutesBooked at 80mins
  • 27GötzeSubstituted forJakicat 85'minutes
  • 9Kolo MuaniSubstituted forAlidouat 90+4'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Smolcic
  • 6Jakic
  • 11Alidou
  • 15Kamada
  • 19Borré
  • 21Alario
  • 22Chandler
  • 25Lenz
  • 40Ramaj
Referee:
Sven Jablonski
Attendance:
75,000

Match Stats

Home TeamBayern MunichAway TeamFrankfurt
Possession
Home67%
Away33%
Shots
Home14
Away8
Shots on Target
Home5
Away1
Corners
Home7
Away6
Fouls
Home6
Away4

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, FC Bayern München 1, Eintracht Frankfurt 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, FC Bayern München 1, Eintracht Frankfurt 1.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Eintracht Frankfurt. Faride Alidou replaces Randal Kolo Muani.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Eintracht Frankfurt. Conceded by Alphonso Davies.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Rafael Borré (Eintracht Frankfurt) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Daichi Kamada.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Bayern München. Marcel Sabitzer replaces Josip Stanisic.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Serge Gnabry with a headed pass.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Eintracht Frankfurt. Kristijan Jakic replaces Mario Götze.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Evan Ndicka (Eintracht Frankfurt) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Djibril Sow.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Djibril Sow (Eintracht Frankfurt) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Eintracht Frankfurt. Conceded by Matthijs de Ligt.

  13. Post update

    Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Djibril Sow.

  14. Booking

    Rafael Borré (Eintracht Frankfurt) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  15. Post update

    Alphonso Davies (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Rafael Borré (Eintracht Frankfurt).

  17. Post update

    Offside, FC Bayern München. Dayot Upamecano tries a through ball, but Serge Gnabry is caught offside.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Bayern München. Mathys Tel replaces Eric Choupo-Moting.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Djibril Sow (Eintracht Frankfurt) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Rafael Borré.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jamal Musiala (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Serge Gnabry.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 28th January 2023

  • Bayern MunichBayern Munich1FrankfurtEintracht Frankfurt1
  • MainzMainz 055VfL BochumVfL Bochum 18482
  • Hertha BerlinHertha Berlin0Union Berlin1. FC Union Berlin2
  • FreiburgSC Freiburg3AugsburgFC Augsburg1
  • Werder BremenWerder Bremen2WolfsburgVfL Wolfsburg1
  • Hoffenheim1899 Hoffenheim1B MgladbachBorussia Mönchengladbach4

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich18107152163637
2Union Berlin1811343122936
3RB Leipzig18105339241535
4Freiburg1810442925434
5Frankfurt1895437261132
6B Dortmund1710163125631
7Wolfsburg1885536221429
8B Mgladbach187473429525
9B Leverkusen177373028224
10Werder Bremen187382937-824
11Mainz186572629-323
12Köln175662931-221
13Hoffenheim185492631-519
14Augsburg1853102333-1018
15Stuttgart183782232-1016
16VfL Bochum1851121944-2516
17Hertha Berlin1835102032-1214
18Schalke1723121441-279
View full German Bundesliga table

