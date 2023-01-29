Close menu
The FA Cup - Fourth Round
WrexhamWrexham3Sheff UtdSheffield United3

FA Cup: Wrexham 3-3 Sheffield United - Egan's late strike denies Wrexham victory

By Aled WilliamsBBC Sport Wales at the Racecourse

Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

John Egan's stoppage-time goal rescued Sheffield United against non-league Wrexham in a frenetic FA Cup fourth-round tie.

Oli McBurnie headed home Tommy Doyle's corner to give United an early lead.

Goals from James Jones and Tom O'Connor put the Welsh side ahead before Oliver Norwood equalised for the Blades, who had Daniel Jebbison sent off.

Paul Mullin's goal four minutes from time looked to have secured a shock, but captain Egan levelled late.

Egan's injury-time strike proved to be the final twist of an enthralling game which pitted the National League leaders against the team second in the Championship.

Wrexham co-owner, Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds, was at the Racecourse to see his side put in a tremendous display in their first fourth-round appearance since 1997.

Naming an unchanged team, Dragons boss Phil Parkinson said the aim was to make it an afternoon as "difficult as possible" for a visiting side pushing for a place in the Premier League.

Parkinson accepted Wrexham, unbeaten in 16 league games, went into the game as underdogs - just as they did prior to the previous round's win at Championship outfit Coventry.

Sheffield United showed five changes to the side which beat Hull City 1-0 to extend their unbeaten run to nine games.

And from the kick-off the Blades showed their intent, winning a corner inside the opening two minutes from which the returning McBurnie headed home.

Wrexham's hopes suffered a double blow with defenders Jordan Tunnicliffe and Aaron Hayden forced to leave the field with injuries with barely seven minutes of the game gone.

But the hosts responded positively to those setbacks, with Mullin leading the charge as he looked to add to the seven goals already netted in this season's competition.

The visitors were looking dangerous on the break and a strong run and subsequent shot from Jebbison was palmed away by Mark Howard, with the former Blades keeper also denying Tommy Doyle soon after.

Both sides played their part in an entertaining, end-to-end cup tie, which did not let up at any stage.

Elliot Lee had a shot from the edge of the area blocked before Mullin was brought down on the edge of the penalty box by Egan, but he struck the free-kick against the United wall.

Having ended the first half strongly, Wrexham made a storming start to the second period.

Captain Luke Young's shot saved was by Adam Davies with Mullin failing to finish with the rebound before the United defence cleared.

But the home side did level in the 50th minute when a trademark Ben Tozer long throw was hooked on by O'Connor and substitute Jones pounced.

Wrexham were on top after that and when the United defence failed to clear a 61st-minute corner, O'Connor smashed the ball home to send the home supporters into raptures.

Celebrations had barely died down when Paul Heckingbottom's men equalised against the run of play four minutes later.

Wrexham failed to clear substitute Billy Sharp's cross and Norwood coolly slotted home past Howard after a first effort was blocked.

The terrific and tense tie took another turn when Jebbison was shown a red card in the 71st minute following an off-the-ball clash with Tozer, in which he kicked out at the defender.

Wrexham pressed for a winner and with four minutes of the 90 remaining, Mullin collected a pass from substitute Sam Dalby before placing the ball under Davies for his 27th goal of the season.

But their hopes of adding another scalp to their notable FA Cup history were dashed in stoppage time, with Egan finding the net from Doyle's corner to ensure the sides will meet again at Bramall Lane to decide who goes through to the fifth round.

Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson said:

"The start we had, conceding a goal and losing two players, for the team to reset ourselves as well as we did I thought was outstanding.

"A lesser group of players could have got beaten four or five-nil there. We had to rejig the team around and the way we regained our composure was absolutely outstanding.

"We got to half-time and I believed at half-time we would get back in the game. We took the game to Sheffield United, pinned them in for long periods.

"Obviously it's a real blow that we haven't got over the line, so it's mixed emotions as you can imagine.

"But the way the lads performed on the big stage was outstanding."

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom said:

"We knew how difficult it was going to be - they've won every home game - so we knew how tough it was going to be, so no surprises whatsoever.

"We all know why everyone turned up here today, I'm just glad we've not given everyone what they wanted.

"That was our motivation so we're pleased to be in the fifth-round draw."

Line-ups

Wrexham

Formation 5-3-2

  • 21Howard
  • 14Forde
  • 5HaydenSubstituted forJonesat 11'minutes
  • 4TozerBooked at 71mins
  • 6TunnicliffeSubstituted forCleworthat 5'minutes
  • 3McFadzeanBooked at 64minsSubstituted forDalbyat 75'minutes
  • 8YoungBooked at 56mins
  • 22O'Connor
  • 38Lee
  • 10Mullin
  • 9Palmer

Substitutes

  • 1Lainton
  • 2Hall-Johnson
  • 11McAlinden
  • 18Dalby
  • 20Cannon
  • 26Lennon
  • 27Bickerstaff
  • 30Jones
  • 32Cleworth

Sheff Utd

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Davies
  • 15AhmedhodzicSubstituted forCoulibalyat 87'minutes
  • 12EganBooked at 45mins
  • 6Basham
  • 20BogleBooked at 90mins
  • 28McAteeSubstituted forLoweat 45'minutes
  • 16Norwood
  • 22Doyle
  • 23OsbornSubstituted forNdiayeat 58'minutes
  • 36JebbisonBooked at 71mins
  • 9McBurnieSubstituted forSharpat 58'minutes

Substitutes

  • 10Sharp
  • 13Lowe
  • 17Coulibaly
  • 18Foderingham
  • 19Robinson
  • 29Ndiaye
  • 39Sachdev
  • 41Marsh
Referee:
Dean Whitestone
Attendance:
9,949

Match Stats

Home TeamWrexhamAway TeamSheff Utd
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home21
Away13
Shots on Target
Home7
Away7
Corners
Home3
Away6
Fouls
Home9
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Wrexham 3, Sheffield United 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Wrexham 3, Sheffield United 3.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Wrexham 3, Sheffield United 3. John Egan (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Tommy Doyle with a cross following a corner.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Thomas O'Connor.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Iliman Ndiaye (Sheffield United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Tommy Doyle with a cross.

  6. Booking

    Jayden Bogle (Sheffield United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  7. Post update

    Elliot Lee (Wrexham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Jayden Bogle (Sheffield United).

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Sam Dalby (Wrexham) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Sheffield United. Ismaila Coulibaly replaces Anel Ahmedhodzic.

  11. Goal!

    Goal! Wrexham 3, Sheffield United 2. Paul Mullin (Wrexham) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sam Dalby following a fast break.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Billy Sharp (Sheffield United) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Oliver Norwood.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Paul Mullin (Wrexham).

  14. Post update

    Chris Basham (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Elliot Lee (Wrexham) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  16. Post update

    Ollie Palmer (Wrexham) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the centre of the box.

  17. Post update

    Luke Young (Wrexham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Jayden Bogle (Sheffield United).

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Thomas O'Connor (Wrexham) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Ben Tozer.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Wrexham. Sam Dalby replaces Callum McFadzean.

  • Comment posted by kloppite1957, today at 18:51

    After a miserable start to my afternoon I've just watched one of the most enjoyable and uplifting games of football I have seen in years. Well done to all involved. A joy to see Ryan Reynolds totally immersed, unlike far too many owners who never turn up. Bet the toffees wish he'd bought their club.....

    • Reply posted by 2miners, today at 19:05

      2miners replied:
      I’m sure he was talking to his agent half the time on the phone 😂

  • Comment posted by colin main, today at 18:54

    My team Wolves have been splashing cash on rubbish overseas players all season. There were far better players on display here. There are other Jamie Vardys out there but they are not given a chance. Seems the priority is to line the pockets of foreign agents. Well done Wrexham best televised game I have seen all season. Colin.

    • Reply posted by AJ94, today at 19:01

      AJ94 replied:
      Cheers big Col

  • Comment posted by BMK, today at 18:45

    What a cracking game, end to end stuff, plenty of goals, lots of crunching tackles. That’s what the FA Cup is all about!! Let’s hope the replay is also televised👍🏻👍🏻

    • Reply posted by riskfan, today at 19:06

      riskfan replied:
      Love how not a single TV camera caught the red card, magic of the FA cup!

  • Comment posted by Broadsword calling Danny Boy, today at 18:48

    Oh, so close. Cracking game.

    Great intro. from Lineker, who while standing right next to the Hollywood star (and saviour of Wrexham FC) says:
    "....and I am delighted to say, joining us here at the Racecourse Ground, a legend in these parts......Mark Hughes."
    Caught Mr. Reynolds out completely!

    • Reply posted by 2miners, today at 19:07

      2miners replied:
      Big fan of Lineker ?

  • Comment posted by Welshman, today at 18:54

    Football was the winner today. A great advert for the FA Cup, it had it all.

    • Reply posted by Paul not in Exeter, today at 18:58

      Paul not in Exeter replied:
      A great advert for Reynolds

  • Comment posted by Richard, today at 18:55

    That game is exactly why we all love the F.A.Cup. The greatest cup knockout copmpetion in the world. Almost the day of the "Underdog" no offence Wrexham fans, just a saying, so very very close. I am hearing that Shef Utd are thinking of bringing on Sean Bean for the reply ( When Saturday Comes, for those that don't get that comment). A brilliant watch, end to end & how a cup tie should be played.

    • Reply posted by BovrilGate, today at 19:05

      BovrilGate replied:
      Sean Bean? Do you say that Seen Been or Shorn Born?

  • Comment posted by BoB, today at 18:45

    Got to say typical 70s FA cup tie fantastic, Wrexham were brilliant and a credit. United had to dig deep and did both teams gave us a cracker, Jebbison sending off was a farce.

    • Reply posted by Owl, today at 19:16

      Owl replied:
      Great soccer match.

  • Comment posted by David, today at 18:52

    That is what the FA Cup is all about, brilliant cup tie !

    • Reply posted by Owl, today at 19:16

      Owl replied:
      This is what all soccer should be about. As opposed to just ££££

  • Comment posted by wilts123, today at 18:59

    Warnock and Sean Bean to commentate for the replay BBC? In the name of balanced reporting !

    • Reply posted by P38 W26 D12 L0, today at 19:02

      P38 W26 D12 L0 replied:
      😆

  • Comment posted by GhettoDefendant, today at 19:19

    Notts County fan here in peace ✌️
    Just want to congratulate Wrexham AFC on an incredible performance that warranted a win against a team heading towards the premier League!
    Each and every one of your players were outstanding and your fans were definitely the 12th man today!
    You were a credit to the national League and all the teams in it
    Hopefully both you and Notts County go up this year✌️✌️

    • Reply posted by Paul Ling, today at 19:25

      Paul Ling replied:
      Thank you 😊

  • Comment posted by Donks, today at 18:58

    That was a proper football match, as opposed to the plastic variety.

    • Reply posted by Owl, today at 19:17

      Owl replied:
      Good game of soccer right there.

  • Comment posted by Donny Blade, today at 18:47

    Credit to Wrexham, that's the sternest test Blades have had all season. They can be proud of their team but Dem Blades don't ever give up. Look forward to welcoming Wrexham to Beautiful Downtown Bramall Lane. UTB

  • Comment posted by Carrot Cruncher, today at 18:47

    Was Ryan Reynolds at the game?

    • Reply posted by Django, today at 18:49

      Django replied:
      They nearly showed as much of him as the match.

  • Comment posted by JonOkelly, today at 18:52

    Me and my GF on the edge of our seats watching the game. Nutrals.... no we were behind Wrexham all the way. Yes heartbroken to concede in stoppage time but another chance to progress in the replay.

    Best of look and we look forward to an equally entertaining game. Good luck from a Cov fan

    • Reply posted by eonax7gk, today at 18:57

      eonax7gk replied:
      Sorry loser I reckon.

  • Comment posted by Django, today at 18:48

    That was a classic cup game. Wrexham will feel rather disappointed I thought they had it in the bag.

  • Comment posted by Rer, today at 18:48

    Great game better than the boring premier league don’t think it was a red good luck to both teams in replay

  • Comment posted by Stamford Bridgeing the gap, today at 18:51

    Such a pity the fourth official decided to grab his 5 minutes of fame a yellow each was all it needed.

  • Comment posted by Andy, today at 19:08

    Well done to both sides on a cracking cup tie. Nice to see respect shown to both sides in HYS comments

    • Reply posted by Owl, today at 19:18

      Owl replied:
      Soccer should always be like that.

  • Comment posted by Paul not in Exeter, today at 18:57

    Brilliant game but as a neutral the constant cutaways to Reynolds became tiresome and a bit nauseating to be honest. This is the FA Cup not a documentary about the owner of a non-league club. Ultimately I found myself rooting for the Blades

    • Reply posted by John, today at 19:29

      John replied:
      The same used to happen with Delia Smith at Norwich games.

  • Comment posted by CastorTroy, today at 18:57

    One of the worst sending off decisions you will ever witness, the officials were awful today.

