Wrexham v Sheffield United

Goal! Wrexham 2, Sheffield United 2. Oliver Norwood (Sheffield United) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
Line-ups
Wrexham
Formation 5-3-2
- 21Howard
- 14Forde
- 5HaydenSubstituted forJonesat 11'minutes
- 4Tozer
- 6TunnicliffeSubstituted forCleworthat 5'minutes
- 3McFadzean
- 8YoungBooked at 56mins
- 22O'Connor
- 38Lee
- 10Mullin
- 9Palmer
Substitutes
- 1Lainton
- 2Hall-Johnson
- 11McAlinden
- 18Dalby
- 20Cannon
- 26Lennon
- 27Bickerstaff
- 30Jones
- 32Cleworth
Sheff Utd
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Davies
- 15Ahmedhodzic
- 12EganBooked at 45mins
- 6Basham
- 20Bogle
- 28McAteeSubstituted forLoweat 45'minutes
- 16Norwood
- 22Doyle
- 23OsbornSubstituted forNdiayeat 58'minutes
- 36Jebbison
- 9McBurnieSubstituted forSharpat 58'minutes
Substitutes
- 10Sharp
- 13Lowe
- 17Coulibaly
- 18Foderingham
- 19Robinson
- 29Ndiaye
- 39Sachdev
- 41Marsh
- Referee:
- Dean Whitestone
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away4
- Corners
- Home3
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away7
Live Text
Goal!
Post update
Attempt missed. Daniel Jebbison (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Post update
Callum McFadzean (Wrexham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Jayden Bogle (Sheffield United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Booking
Callum McFadzean (Wrexham) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Foul by Callum McFadzean (Wrexham).
Post update
Billy Sharp (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Wrexham 2, Sheffield United 1. Thomas O'Connor (Wrexham) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Wrexham. Conceded by John Egan.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Ben Tozer (Wrexham) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield United. Billy Sharp replaces Oliver McBurnie.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield United. Iliman Ndiaye replaces Ben Osborn.
Booking
Luke Young (Wrexham) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Luke Young (Wrexham).
Post update
Daniel Jebbison (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Elliot Lee (Wrexham) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Goal!
Goal! Wrexham 1, Sheffield United 1. James Jones (Wrexham) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Max Cleworth (Wrexham) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt saved. Paul Mullin (Wrexham) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Attempt saved. Luke Young (Wrexham) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Elliot Lee.
