The FA Cup - Fourth Round
WrexhamWrexham2Sheff UtdSheffield United1

Wrexham v Sheffield United

Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

The FA Cup

Line-ups

Wrexham

Formation 5-3-2

  • 21Howard
  • 14Forde
  • 5HaydenSubstituted forJonesat 11'minutes
  • 4Tozer
  • 6TunnicliffeSubstituted forCleworthat 5'minutes
  • 3McFadzean
  • 8YoungBooked at 56mins
  • 22O'Connor
  • 38Lee
  • 10Mullin
  • 9Palmer

Substitutes

  • 1Lainton
  • 2Hall-Johnson
  • 11McAlinden
  • 18Dalby
  • 20Cannon
  • 26Lennon
  • 27Bickerstaff
  • 30Jones
  • 32Cleworth

Sheff Utd

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Davies
  • 15Ahmedhodzic
  • 12EganBooked at 45mins
  • 6Basham
  • 20Bogle
  • 28McAteeSubstituted forLoweat 45'minutes
  • 16Norwood
  • 22Doyle
  • 23OsbornSubstituted forNdiayeat 58'minutes
  • 36Jebbison
  • 9McBurnieSubstituted forSharpat 58'minutes

Substitutes

  • 10Sharp
  • 13Lowe
  • 17Coulibaly
  • 18Foderingham
  • 19Robinson
  • 29Ndiaye
  • 39Sachdev
  • 41Marsh
Referee:
Dean Whitestone

Match Stats

Home TeamWrexhamAway TeamSheff Utd
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home16
Away5
Shots on Target
Home6
Away4
Corners
Home3
Away5
Fouls
Home4
Away7

Live Text

  1. Goal!

    Goal! Wrexham 2, Sheffield United 2. Oliver Norwood (Sheffield United) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.

  2. Post update

    Attempt missed. Daniel Jebbison (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.

  3. Post update

    Callum McFadzean (Wrexham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Jayden Bogle (Sheffield United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  5. Booking

    Callum McFadzean (Wrexham) is shown the yellow card.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Callum McFadzean (Wrexham).

  7. Post update

    Billy Sharp (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Goal!

    Goal! Wrexham 2, Sheffield United 1. Thomas O'Connor (Wrexham) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal following a corner.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Wrexham. Conceded by John Egan.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ben Tozer (Wrexham) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Sheffield United. Billy Sharp replaces Oliver McBurnie.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Sheffield United. Iliman Ndiaye replaces Ben Osborn.

  13. Booking

    Luke Young (Wrexham) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Luke Young (Wrexham).

  15. Post update

    Daniel Jebbison (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Elliot Lee (Wrexham) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

  17. Goal!

    Goal! Wrexham 1, Sheffield United 1. James Jones (Wrexham) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Max Cleworth (Wrexham) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Paul Mullin (Wrexham) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Luke Young (Wrexham) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Elliot Lee.

Match report will appear here.

