Kieron Bowie: Northampton Town loan striker out for minimum of two months
Last updated on .From the section Northampton
Northampton Town striker Kieron Bowie will be out for at least two months because of an unspecified injury.
The 20-year-old has scored four goals in 25 league appearances since arriving on loan from Fulham last summer.
He has not played since coming on as a substitute in a 2-0 defeat at Stockport County on 14 January.
"He was injured in training, no-one really near him, but he won't be back within eight weeks," boss Jon Brady told BBC Radio Northampton.
"We certainly need some help in that department and the [transfer] dynamic might change from where we were looking earlier in the window."
The Cobblers remained in the third automatic promotion spot following Saturday's 2-0 win at Barrow.