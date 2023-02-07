Last updated on .From the section Championship

Blackpool ended a run of three consecutive defeats with their draw against Huddersfield Town

Huddersfield Town missed the chance to move out of the Championship relegation places as they were forced to settle for a draw with fellow strugglers Blackpool.

The visitors took the lead following a free-kick which Blackpool failed to clear, with Matty Pearson turning in from close range.

Blackpool were reduced to 10 men when Gary Madine was sent off just before half-time for an apparent elbow on Tom Lees.

Josh Koroma thought he had won it with a curled strike after Andy Lyons had levelled with a volley, but Josh Bowler scored a 90th-minute leveller to rescue a point for the hosts.

More to follow.