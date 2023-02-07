Close menu
Championship
BlackpoolBlackpool2HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town2

Blackpool 1-1 Huddersfield Town: Seasiders rescue point thanks to 90th-minute equaliser

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Blackpool ended a run of three consecutive defeats with their draw against Huddersfield Town
Huddersfield Town missed the chance to move out of the Championship relegation places as they were forced to settle for a draw with fellow strugglers Blackpool.

The visitors took the lead following a free-kick which Blackpool failed to clear, with Matty Pearson turning in from close range.

Blackpool were reduced to 10 men when Gary Madine was sent off just before half-time for an apparent elbow on Tom Lees.

Josh Koroma thought he had won it with a curled strike after Andy Lyons had levelled with a volley, but Josh Bowler scored a 90th-minute leveller to rescue a point for the hosts.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Blackpool

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Maxwell
  • 2Connolly
  • 27GoodeSubstituted forLyonsat 27'minutes
  • 31Nelson
  • 3Husband
  • 46Trybull
  • 12DougallBooked at 84mins
  • 9Yates
  • 16CareySubstituted forRogersat 45'minutes
  • 22HamiltonSubstituted forBowlerat 71'minutes
  • 14MadineBooked at 45mins

Substitutes

  • 11Bowler
  • 19Lavery
  • 24Lyons
  • 25Rogers
  • 26Poveda-Ocampo
  • 28Patino
  • 32Grimshaw

Huddersfield

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Vaclík
  • 2TurtonSubstituted forHeadleyat 64'minutes
  • 32Lees
  • 4Pearson
  • 38Lowton
  • 18Kasumu
  • 6Hogg
  • 15HighBooked at 28minsSubstituted forDiarraat 64'minutes
  • 16HungboSubstituted forKnockaertat 55'minutesBooked at 87mins
  • 49WaghornSubstituted forRhodesat 79'minutes
  • 22RudoniBooked at 45minsSubstituted forKoromaat 79'minutes

Substitutes

  • 9Rhodes
  • 10Koroma
  • 12Boyle
  • 35Diarra
  • 41Bilokapic
  • 48Headley
  • 50Knockaert
Referee:
Graham Scott
Attendance:
11,164

Match Stats

Home TeamBlackpoolAway TeamHuddersfield
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home10
Away13
Shots on Target
Home3
Away6
Corners
Home3
Away7
Fouls
Home9
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Blackpool 2, Huddersfield Town 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Blackpool 2, Huddersfield Town 2.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Josh Bowler (Blackpool) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Andrew Lyons.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by James Husband.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jordan Rhodes (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  6. Goal!

    Goal! Blackpool 2, Huddersfield Town 2. Josh Bowler (Blackpool) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Jerry Yates.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jerry Yates (Blackpool) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Morgan Rogers with a cross.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Chris Maxwell.

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Anthony Knockaert (Huddersfield Town) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by David Kasumu.

  10. Booking

    Anthony Knockaert (Huddersfield Town) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.

  11. Goal!

    Goal! Blackpool 1, Huddersfield Town 2. Josh Koroma (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Anthony Knockaert.

  12. Booking

    Kenneth Dougall (Blackpool) is shown the yellow card.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Brahima Diarra (Huddersfield Town).

  14. Post update

    James Husband (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Goal!

    Goal! Blackpool 1, Huddersfield Town 1. Andrew Lyons (Blackpool) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Brahima Diarra (Huddersfield Town).

  17. Post update

    Chris Maxwell (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Kenneth Dougall.

  19. Post update

    Hand ball by David Kasumu (Huddersfield Town).

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Josh Koroma replaces Jack Rudoni.

Comments

Join the conversation

11 comments

  • Comment posted by Twoputtpete, today at 22:11

    This was dreadful, one up then a man down and we still don't go for the jugular trying to protect a one nil lead when we should be trying to finish them off. Mr McCarthy is much smarter than our man and outsmarted us again today. Time to go i'm afraid, any longer and it will be too late.

  • Comment posted by Yorkyterrier, today at 22:07

    I have not gone alone with comments saying we bottled this game or that game, but we bottled it tonight.

  • Comment posted by AndrewAnglia_89, today at 22:05

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Cowshed Jez, today at 22:04

    Pathetic Town. Two more points chucked away. Are the players not fit enough, don’t care enough or just not motivated enough to play for the joke of a manager. Hodgkinson get out of our club and let someone else have a try. We are a laughing stock. The worst run club in the league with one of the worst managers and players performing well below their level

  • Comment posted by ianks, today at 22:03

    Simply not good enough Town. 1 up against 10 men with 4 minutes to play and catastrophic defending. Afraid that Fotheringham simply doesn't cut the mustard. He looked positively happy at the end with one point.

  • Comment posted by psycho_is_our_leader, today at 22:02

    Time for Fozzy to do the decent thing and walk away, he's obviously not up to the job.

    Having said that, Town had a corner in the 89th minute, 60 seconds later it's in the back of our net.. Do our players not know how to hold the ball in the corner and kill time/the game?

    UTT

  • Comment posted by AndrewNC_8923, today at 22:02

    Blackpool are basically doomed. Huddersfield Town are likely to climb away from the relegation zone and Cardiff City down to League 1 with Blackpool and Wigan Athletic.

    • Reply posted by Sandgrownun, today at 22:06

      Sandgrownun replied:
      Well we'll see but if they can't beat Blackpool playing more than half the game against ten when already one up I wouldn't be that confident.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley29198258263265
2Sheff Utd29177548242458
3Middlesbrough301461047351248
4Luton2913973729848
5Watford3012993633345
6West Brom2912893930944
7Blackburn29142133135-444
8Millwall2812793428643
9Sunderland2911994233942
10Norwich29126114034642
11Preston29117112733-640
12Hull30117123744-740
13Swansea29109104342139
14QPR30109113238-639
15Coventry29108113132-138
16Reading29115133344-1138
17Bristol City2999113939036
18Birmingham2998123438-435
19Stoke2996143338-533
20Rotherham29711113340-732
21Cardiff3078152133-1229
22Huddersfield2977152838-1028
23Blackpool2969143045-1527
24Wigan2968152749-2226
View full Championship table

