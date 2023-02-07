Match ends, Blackpool 2, Huddersfield Town 2.
Huddersfield Town missed the chance to move out of the Championship relegation places as they were forced to settle for a draw with fellow strugglers Blackpool.
The visitors took the lead following a free-kick which Blackpool failed to clear, with Matty Pearson turning in from close range.
Blackpool were reduced to 10 men when Gary Madine was sent off just before half-time for an apparent elbow on Tom Lees.
Josh Koroma thought he had won it with a curled strike after Andy Lyons had levelled with a volley, but Josh Bowler scored a 90th-minute leveller to rescue a point for the hosts.
Line-ups
Blackpool
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Maxwell
- 2Connolly
- 27GoodeSubstituted forLyonsat 27'minutes
- 31Nelson
- 3Husband
- 46Trybull
- 12DougallBooked at 84mins
- 9Yates
- 16CareySubstituted forRogersat 45'minutes
- 22HamiltonSubstituted forBowlerat 71'minutes
- 14MadineBooked at 45mins
Substitutes
- 11Bowler
- 19Lavery
- 24Lyons
- 25Rogers
- 26Poveda-Ocampo
- 28Patino
- 32Grimshaw
Huddersfield
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Vaclík
- 2TurtonSubstituted forHeadleyat 64'minutes
- 32Lees
- 4Pearson
- 38Lowton
- 18Kasumu
- 6Hogg
- 15HighBooked at 28minsSubstituted forDiarraat 64'minutes
- 16HungboSubstituted forKnockaertat 55'minutesBooked at 87mins
- 49WaghornSubstituted forRhodesat 79'minutes
- 22RudoniBooked at 45minsSubstituted forKoromaat 79'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Rhodes
- 10Koroma
- 12Boyle
- 35Diarra
- 41Bilokapic
- 48Headley
- 50Knockaert
Full Time
Second Half ends, Blackpool 2, Huddersfield Town 2.
Attempt missed. Josh Bowler (Blackpool) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Andrew Lyons.
Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by James Husband.
Attempt blocked. Jordan Rhodes (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Goal! Blackpool 2, Huddersfield Town 2. Josh Bowler (Blackpool) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Jerry Yates.
Attempt blocked. Jerry Yates (Blackpool) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Morgan Rogers with a cross.
Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Chris Maxwell.
Attempt saved. Anthony Knockaert (Huddersfield Town) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by David Kasumu.
Anthony Knockaert (Huddersfield Town) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.
Goal! Blackpool 1, Huddersfield Town 2. Josh Koroma (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Anthony Knockaert.
Kenneth Dougall (Blackpool) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Brahima Diarra (Huddersfield Town).
Post update
James Husband (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal! Blackpool 1, Huddersfield Town 1. Andrew Lyons (Blackpool) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner.
Foul by Brahima Diarra (Huddersfield Town).
Chris Maxwell (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Kenneth Dougall.
Hand ball by David Kasumu (Huddersfield Town).
Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Josh Koroma replaces Jack Rudoni.
