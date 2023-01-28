Close menu
Spanish La Liga
GironaGirona0BarcelonaBarcelona0

Girona v Barcelona

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Line-ups

Girona

Formation 4-4-2

  • 13Gazzaniga
  • 4Martinez
  • 2Bernardo
  • 15Ramírez López
  • 3Gutiérrez
  • 20Couto
  • 18Romeu
  • 14García
  • 17Riquelme
  • 21Herrera
  • 9CastellanosBooked at 44mins

Substitutes

  • 1Martín
  • 7Stuani
  • 8Tsygankov
  • 11Fernández
  • 12Villa Suárez
  • 16Hernández Cabrera
  • 23Martín
  • 24García
  • 25Callens
  • 26Fuidias
  • 33Roca

Barcelona

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 23Koundé
  • 4Araújo
  • 24García
  • 17Alonso
  • 30Gavi
  • 5Busquets
  • 21F de Jong
  • 22Raphinha
  • 10Ansu FatiBooked at 43mins
  • 7DembéléSubstituted forPedriat 26'minutesBooked at 45mins

Substitutes

  • 2Bellerín
  • 8Pedri
  • 13Peña Sotorres
  • 15Christensen
  • 18Alba
  • 19Kessie
  • 20Roberto
  • 28Balde
  • 31Astralaga
  • 32Torre
  • 38Alarcón
Referee:
Alejandro Muñiz Ruiz

Match Stats

Home TeamGironaAway TeamBarcelona
Possession
Home35%
Away65%
Shots
Home3
Away4
Shots on Target
Home0
Away2
Corners
Home1
Away2
Fouls
Home4
Away8

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Girona 0, Barcelona 0.

  2. Booking

    Pedri (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card.

  3. Post update

    Offside, Girona. Bernardo Espinosa tries a through ball, but Valentín Castellanos is caught offside.

  4. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  5. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Sergio Busquets (Barcelona).

  6. Booking

    Valentín Castellanos (Girona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  7. Post update

    Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Valentín Castellanos (Girona).

  9. Booking

    Ansu Fati (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Ansu Fati (Barcelona).

  11. Post update

    Paulo Gazzaniga (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Gavi (Barcelona).

  13. Post update

    Arnau Martinez (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Pedri (Barcelona) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Frenkie de Jong.

  15. Post update

    Jules Koundé (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Valentín Castellanos (Girona).

  17. Post update

    Offside, Girona. Miguel Gutiérrez tries a through ball, but Rodrigo Riquelme is caught offside.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ansu Fati (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Marcos Alonso (Barcelona).

  20. Post update

    Yan Couto (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Saturday 28th January 2023

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona1814313663045
2Real Madrid17132238162241
3Real Sociedad18122428181038
4Atl Madrid1894527161131
5Villarreal189452113831
6Real Betis178451914528
7Osasuna188461817128
8Ath Bilbao187562519626
9Rayo Vallecano187562422226
10Mallorca197481518-325
11Girona195772628-222
12Almería196492329-622
13Valencia175572520520
14Espanyol194872329-620
15Cádiz194781429-1519
16Sevilla184681826-818
17Getafe184591625-917
18Celta Vigo184591729-1217
19Real Valladolid1852111328-1517
20Elche1806121236-246
View full Spanish La Liga table

Top Stories