Girona v Barcelona

First Half ends, Girona 0, Barcelona 0.
Line-ups
Girona
Formation 4-4-2
- 13Gazzaniga
- 4Martinez
- 2Bernardo
- 15Ramírez López
- 3Gutiérrez
- 20Couto
- 18Romeu
- 14García
- 17Riquelme
- 21Herrera
- 9CastellanosBooked at 44mins
Substitutes
- 1Martín
- 7Stuani
- 8Tsygankov
- 11Fernández
- 12Villa Suárez
- 16Hernández Cabrera
- 23Martín
- 24García
- 25Callens
- 26Fuidias
- 33Roca
Barcelona
Formation 4-3-3
- 1ter Stegen
- 23Koundé
- 4Araújo
- 24García
- 17Alonso
- 30Gavi
- 5Busquets
- 21F de Jong
- 22Raphinha
- 10Ansu FatiBooked at 43mins
- 7DembéléSubstituted forPedriat 26'minutesBooked at 45mins
Substitutes
- 2Bellerín
- 8Pedri
- 13Peña Sotorres
- 15Christensen
- 18Alba
- 19Kessie
- 20Roberto
- 28Balde
- 31Astralaga
- 32Torre
- 38Alarcón
- Referee:
- Alejandro Muñiz Ruiz
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home35%
- Away65%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away2
- Corners
- Home1
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away8
Live Text
Half Time
Pedri (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card.
Offside, Girona. Bernardo Espinosa tries a through ball, but Valentín Castellanos is caught offside.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Sergio Busquets (Barcelona).
Valentín Castellanos (Girona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Valentín Castellanos (Girona).
Ansu Fati (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Ansu Fati (Barcelona).
Post update
Paulo Gazzaniga (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gavi (Barcelona).
Post update
Arnau Martinez (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Pedri (Barcelona) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Frenkie de Jong.
Jules Koundé (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Valentín Castellanos (Girona).
Offside, Girona. Miguel Gutiérrez tries a through ball, but Rodrigo Riquelme is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Ansu Fati (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Post update
Foul by Marcos Alonso (Barcelona).
Post update
Yan Couto (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.