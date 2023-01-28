Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Ruby Mace (left) faced new club Leicester for Manchester City on 18 January

Manchester City midfielder Ruby Mace has joined Leicester City on loan for the rest of the season.

The 19-year-old becomes the Foxes' fifth new arrival of the January transfer window.

Mace, an England Under-19 international, made her senior debut for Arsenal aged 17 before moving to Manchester.

Leicester are bottom of the Women's Super League with just three points so far this season.

Mace follows the permanent signing of defender Georgia Eaton-Collins and forward Remy Siemsen, as well as the loans of goalkeeper Janina Leitzig and defender Courtney Nevin into the King Power Stadium.

She joined City from Arsenal in 2021, signing her first professional contract on her 18th birthday, but has made just one WSL appearance so far this season.

Leicester are in the WSL relegation spot, but beat Brighton and Hove Albion 3-0 in their most recent league game for their first victory of the campaign.