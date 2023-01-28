Close menu

Curtis Nelson: Blackpool sign defender until end of season after Cardiff release

Curtis Nelson
New Blackpool defender Curtis Nelson played 34 times under Mick McCarthy at Cardiff City

Ex-Cardiff City defender Curtis Nelson has joined Blackpool on a deal until the end of the season.

The deal was confirmed after it was announced that Nelson had left the South Wales club by mutual consent

The 29-year-old played 127 games for Cardiff, who are new Seasiders boss Mick McCarthy's former clubs.

"I've worked with the gaffer previously, so I know the qualities he brings as a head coach and I can't wait to work with him again," Nelson said.

Blackpool, who were knocked out of the FA Cup on Saturday after a 2-1 loss at Southampton are 23rd in the Championship, three points behind Cardiff who are in 21st.

Nelson was actually captain in his last game for the Bluebirds, a 5-2 cup loss at Leeds United, but his departure is the first move by their new manager Sabri Lamouchi.

