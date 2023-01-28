Last updated on .From the section Wigan

Wigan Athletic have appointed former winger Shaun Maloney as their new boss on a three-and-a-half-year deal.

The 40-year-old replaces Kolo Toure, who was sacked after just nine games in charge on Thursday.

The Latics are bottom of the Championship table and four points adrift of safety.

"I have amazing memories here and created some fabulous moments with teams and with fans, and I'm excited to get started," Maloney said.

"The feeling that I have from those times as a player is a big factor for me. I have been here previously and have always felt a great warmth from the supporters.

"I want the fans to see a team that is giving absolutely everything, fighting to get better and the supporters need to feel that. The connection is there, we just need to reawaken it."

The former Scotland international made 91 appearances across four seasons with the Latics and was part of the team that won the FA Cup final in 2013.

He moved into coaching with Celtic, where he had started his playing career, before joining the staff of ex-Wigan boss Roberto Martinez with Belgium.

Hibernian gave him his first job in management in December 2021 but he was sacked last April after winning just six of his 19 games in charge.

He now becomes Wigan's third manager of the season after Leam Richardson was sacked in November and replaced by rookie boss Toure, who failed to win any of his nine games.

Maloney's first game in charge will be a home game against promotion hopefuls Blackburn a week on Monday, 6 February.