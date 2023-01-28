Last updated on .From the section Rochdale

Rhys Bennett has featured for Mansfield, Peterborough, Carlisle, Gillingham and Morecambe since leaving Rochdale in the summer of 2016

Rochdale have re-signed defender Rhys Bennett almost seven years after he left the League Two strugglers.

The 31-year-old returns to the Dale on a deal until the end of the season.

Bennett, who made 129 appearances for Rochdale in his first spell, joins as a free agent after leaving Morecambe last summer.

"There's been interest since the summer, and I just felt like now is the right time," he said. external-link "I just want to play football."

Bennett is the third player signed by League Two's bottom side in the past 24 hours, following the loan additions of Wycombe Wanderers striker D'Mani Mellor and Burnley left-back Owen Dodgson.

