The FA Cup - Fourth Round
PrestonPreston North End0TottenhamTottenham Hotspur3

Preston North End 0-3 Tottenham Hotspur: Son Heung-min and Arnaut Danjuma see Spurs through

By Emma SmithBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Son Heung-min said he needed his two stunning goals against Preston in order to boost his confidence as he helped Tottenham reach the FA Cup fifth round.

The South Korean won the Premier League Golden Boot with 23 goals last season but has so far struggled to match that form in 2022-23.

The 30-year-old was inspired at Deepdale, belting in a 30-yard strike to break the deadlock on 50 minutes.

"I needed those goals for my confidence," Son told BBC Sport.

"As a striker or as an attacking player, the important thing is that you get that goal. It's important that I could help the team go to the next round. I'm very, very happy."

After his opener Son soon doubled the advantage, turning and finishing smartly amid torrential rain.

Arnaut Danjuma, signed on loan from Villarreal this week, completed the scoring after coming on as a late substitute.

Tottenham assistant manager Cristian Stellini praised Son after the game, saying: "Sonny is a great player.

"He has to wait for the right moment to find the space. He was very focused on the match. He had to wait for a right time to do a good job."

Antonio Conte's side go into the draw for the fifth round, which takes place on Monday evening.

Son Heung-min
Son Heung-min was one of four Spurs players to keep their starting place from the win at Fulham

Spurs splutter into life at hard-working Preston

Conte made seven changes to the Spurs starting XI which beat Fulham 1-0 in the Premier League on Monday, including leaving Harry Kane on the bench.

Kane is aiming to become Tottenham's all-time leading scorer and is level with Jimmy Greaves on 266 goals but had been struggling with illness this week, missing training on Wednesday and Thursday.

Alongside him on the bench was new signing Danjuma, but the Spurs side still contained first-teamers such as Son and Dejan Kulusevski - and they started the game on the front foot.

Kulusevski had a shot brilliantly blocked by midfielder Ryan Ledson while home goalkeeper Freddie Woodman made two fine saves from long-range Son efforts.

They had more than three quarters of the possession in the opening 20 minutes, however Preston grew into the game and began to restrict Spurs as the game wore on.

A three-man midfield of Ledson, Ben Whiteman and Ali McCann gave Rodrigo Bentancur and Yves Bissouma little time or space to create.

Son quality proves the difference

It took until the opening minutes of the second half for Preston's resolve to be broken, with Son pulling out a moment of quality to remind fans why he was the Premier League Golden Boot winner last season.

His seventh of this campaign was arguably his best, as he found space 30 yards out before curling an unstoppable strike past Woodman.

Preston raised their game after falling behind and gave Tottenham a much tougher test than when they last met - a 5-1 defeat in a 2009 EFL Cup meeting.

However Son killed the game after 69 minutes, spinning off Jordan Storey after receiving an Ivan Perisic pass and firing past Woodman.

Conte was then able to switch up his squad, including giving a debut to Danjuma - while Kane was able to remain an unused sub.

And Danjuma, who signed for Spurs having appeared to be on the verge of joining Everton, scored 15 minutes into his first appearance as he turned in a low Kulusevski cross before celebrating with the away fans.

Stellini added: "We're looking forward to working with Danjuma. It's a good start for him. He's a good guy. He needs time to understand everything but it's important to start well in this type of competition."

While Spurs have reached the last 16 of the FA Cup they remain in a fight to reach their Premier League aims, trailing fourth-placed Manchester United by three points. A meeting with Manchester City next weekend could be pivotal for their ambitions.

"When you look at the scoresheet it looks like a comfortable win, but the FA Cup has never been comfortable," Son added. "We suffered a lot away from home. The lads did an amazing job.

"There's a lot to talk about our performance, but we were focused and did what we had to do.

"We can still improve so much. I think this game can give us good energy and let's move on to next weekend."

Player of the match

Son Heung-minSon Heung-min

with an average of 7.91

Preston North End

  1. Squad number13Player nameMcCann
    Average rating

    6.22

  2. Squad number9Player nameEvans
    Average rating

    6.20

  3. Squad number11Player nameBrady
    Average rating

    6.12

  4. Squad number18Player nameLedson
    Average rating

    6.10

  5. Squad number14Player nameStorey
    Average rating

    6.05

  6. Squad number4Player nameWhiteman
    Average rating

    6.03

  7. Squad number28Player nameCannon
    Average rating

    5.99

  8. Squad number16Player nameHughes
    Average rating

    5.95

  9. Squad number6Player nameLindsay
    Average rating

    5.93

  10. Squad number20Player nameWoodburn
    Average rating

    5.92

  11. Squad number1Player nameWoodman
    Average rating

    5.90

  12. Squad number8Player nameBrowne
    Average rating

    5.88

  13. Squad number10Player nameJohnson
    Average rating

    5.81

  14. Squad number2Player nameFernández
    Average rating

    5.76

  15. Squad number29Player nameCross-Adair
    Average rating

    5.45

Tottenham Hotspur

  1. Squad number7Player nameSon Heung-min
    Average rating

    7.91

  2. Squad number16Player nameDanjuma
    Average rating

    7.70

  3. Squad number4Player nameSkipp
    Average rating

    6.89

  4. Squad number21Player nameKulusevski
    Average rating

    6.84

  5. Squad number11Player nameGil
    Average rating

    6.80

  6. Squad number30Player nameBentancur
    Average rating

    6.59

  7. Squad number14Player namePerisic
    Average rating

    6.55

  8. Squad number20Player nameForster
    Average rating

    6.25

  9. Squad number38Player nameBissouma
    Average rating

    6.13

  10. Squad number34Player nameLenglet
    Average rating

    6.10

  11. Squad number2Player nameDoherty
    Average rating

    6.08

  12. Squad number25Player nameTanganga
    Average rating

    6.00

  13. Squad number6Player nameD Sánchez
    Average rating

    5.98

  14. Squad number12Player nameEmerson Royal
    Average rating

    5.97

  15. Squad number19Player nameRyan Sessegnon
    Average rating

    5.80

Line-ups

Preston

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Woodman
  • 14Storey
  • 6Lindsay
  • 16Hughes
  • 8Browne
  • 13McCannSubstituted forJohnsonat 78'minutes
  • 18LedsonSubstituted forWoodburnat 70'minutes
  • 4Whiteman
  • 11BradySubstituted forFernándezat 78'minutes
  • 9EvansSubstituted forCross-Adairat 90'minutes
  • 28CannonBooked at 61mins

Substitutes

  • 2Fernández
  • 3Cunningham
  • 5Bauer
  • 10Johnson
  • 20Woodburn
  • 23Diaby
  • 25Cornell
  • 29Cross-Adair
  • 44Potts

Tottenham

Formation 3-4-3

  • 20Forster
  • 25Tanganga
  • 6D Sánchez
  • 34Lenglet
  • 2DohertySubstituted forEmerson Royalat 71'minutes
  • 30BentancurSubstituted forSkippat 71'minutes
  • 38Bissouma
  • 19R SessegnonSubstituted forDanjumaat 71'minutes
  • 21Kulusevski
  • 14Perisic
  • 7Son Heung-minSubstituted forGilat 85'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Skipp
  • 5Højbjerg
  • 10Kane
  • 11Gil
  • 12Emerson Royal
  • 15Dier
  • 16Danjuma
  • 33Davies
  • 40Austin
Referee:
Peter Bankes
Attendance:
21,219

Match Stats

Home TeamPrestonAway TeamTottenham
Possession
Home31%
Away69%
Shots
Home5
Away13
Shots on Target
Home1
Away6
Corners
Home2
Away9
Fouls
Home6
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Preston North End 0, Tottenham Hotspur 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Preston North End 0, Tottenham Hotspur 3.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Liam Lindsay.

  4. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  5. Post update

    Delay in match (Tottenham Hotspur).

  6. Post update

    Foul by Dejan Kulusevski (Tottenham Hotspur).

  7. Post update

    Liam Lindsay (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Preston North End. Finlay Cross-Adair replaces Ched Evans.

  9. Post update

    Emerson Royal (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Andrew Hughes (Preston North End).

  11. Post update

    Bryan Gil (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Ched Evans (Preston North End).

  13. Goal!

    Goal! Preston North End 0, Tottenham Hotspur 3. Arnaut Danjuma (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Dejan Kulusevski.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Bryan Gil replaces Son Heung-Min.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Japhet Tanganga (Tottenham Hotspur).

  16. Post update

    Ben Woodburn (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by Davinson Sánchez.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Preston North End. Daniel Johnson replaces Alistair McCann.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Preston North End. Álvaro Fernández replaces Robert Brady.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Japhet Tanganga (Tottenham Hotspur).

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

Comments

Join the conversation

190 comments

  • Comment posted by lawman, today at 19:56

    Professional performance by Tottenham Hotspur.
    Preston defended a little bit too deep and invited Spurs to attack them. In the end Preston didn't really make any threat to Tottenham's defence.
    Comfortable for Spurs.

    • Reply posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 20:50

      Lets Agree To Disagree replied:
      Very comfortable Spurs win, PNE absolutely no threat at all.

  • Comment posted by LeighRichards, today at 19:58

    So nice to be able to enjoy the goals without hearing those dreaded words on the commentary "they are going to have a look at it". Football is so much better without VAR!

    • Reply posted by yogibear, today at 20:07

      yogibear replied:
      Absolutely

  • Comment posted by craigneo, today at 20:00

    Good to see son scoring again

  • Comment posted by FairwaySpur, today at 20:00

    Great play from the squad, a couple of jaw-droppers from Sonny and excellent debut goal from newby Danjuma

    COYS

    • Reply posted by Hear hear I agree well said, today at 20:33

      Hear hear I agree well said replied:
      It's Arnaut, not Newby

  • Comment posted by workingman, today at 20:09

    SON 2 great strikes. PNE worked thier socks off but gulf in class obvious. Not a disgrace.

    • Reply posted by Mark , today at 20:22

      Mark replied:
      Defeated,yes.... but certainly not disgraced.

  • Comment posted by Govind75, today at 19:58

    Stick with Conté Spurs cant afford to keep rotating through managers

    • Reply posted by RDW_SW, today at 20:30

      RDW_SW replied:
      He won't be sticking with spurs by the looks of it

  • Comment posted by Sureditch, today at 20:05

    Two excellent goals from Son. Hope that restores his confidence and he gets back to the form of last season.

    • Reply posted by Eloy, today at 20:09

      Eloy replied:
      The son of the rising sun.

  • Comment posted by petfenn, today at 20:08

    Comfortable win in the end , Sonny got his mojo back , next round Id like arsenal… oops forgot they are out

    • Reply posted by GoonaBfine, today at 20:12

      GoonaBfine replied:
      And what happened a few days ago when you had arsenal at your loo bowl stadium? Oh I forgot, you got spanked!

  • Comment posted by Pickers72, today at 19:58

    When it rains the son shines COYS

    • Reply posted by Summers , today at 20:51

      Summers replied:
      That's some gentle comedy...

  • Comment posted by ladyofthelane, today at 20:16

    In commentary, Alan Shearer said that Sonny is back. Newsflash, Mr Shearer....he never went away. Form is temporary, class is permanent. Sonny. A Tottenham legend, now and always. Adore our Sonny. COYS.

    • Reply posted by OswaldCobblepot, today at 20:18

      OswaldCobblepot replied:
      Talk about splitting hairs we all know Son has not had the best of times

  • Comment posted by Danny Doyle, today at 20:04

    Spurs should definitely give an extended breather to Dier, Davies and Lloris.

    • Reply posted by Richard P, today at 20:27

      Richard P replied:
      There was definitely less Russian roulette at the back today which was a relief

  • Comment posted by marble, today at 20:02

    These first half stuttering performances from Spurs will do them no favors in the PL, FA cup or any other competition they play in. They need to show up for 90 minutes.

  • Comment posted by Paul Sutton , today at 20:06

    Good solid performance, great too see Sonny get his smile back with two fantastic goals. Gotta sort that first half thing out though, we do that, fourth spot/CL football should be comfortably achievable..,

  • Comment posted by Lee Pugh, today at 20:06

    As a Spurs fan I hate to say it but half the players who played just ain’t good enough,painful to watch

    • Reply posted by Paul Sutton , today at 20:20

      Paul Sutton replied:
      I agree to a point, but tonight’s performance was good enough and remember we are still up there despite the fact that you are generally right.

  • Comment posted by cinclus binacus, today at 20:03

    Spurs racing into the next round. Better than arsenal really, but they just keep forgetting it.

    • Reply posted by Gunner-Idiot, today at 20:05

      Gunner-Idiot replied:
      😉

  • Comment posted by Richard Jones, today at 20:28

    Kane is not the club captain.

  • Comment posted by SlowPaul, today at 20:24

    I don't know if this has been pointed out already, but the Spurs captain hasn't scored fourteen goals in his last fourteen games. If he had, I suspect this would be a record for a goalkeeper!

  • Comment posted by Steve Duck, today at 20:07

    As a Preston fan that was garbage. Never expected a win but at least have a go

    • Reply posted by James_Autar, today at 20:27

      James_Autar replied:
      Agree totally. Gutless performance. I don't mind losing but to lose in such a negative and lacklustre manner was appalling. So sad for the large crowd who expected that at least we would try to win but from the 1st whistle it was obvious we were just hoping not to lose.

  • Comment posted by Maryne, today at 19:59

    Some squad Spurs have now. Can see a decent 2nd half of the season incoming

    • Reply posted by Mate, today at 20:01

      Mate replied:
      One game in, typical spud fan, never learn from your past

  • Comment posted by Bob P, today at 20:13

    Deepdale is the House of the Rising Son

    • Reply posted by Mark , today at 20:20

      Mark replied:
      Haha. Ingenious.

