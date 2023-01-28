Close menu
The FA Cup - Fourth Round
SouthamptonSouthampton2BlackpoolBlackpool1

Southampton 2-1 Blackpool: Romain Perraud double fires Saints into FA Cup fifth round

By Matthew HowarthBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section FA Cupcomments57

Romain Perraud scores for Southampton against Blackpool
Romain Perraud is the first player other than James Ward-Prowse to score a direct free-kick for Southampton since Cedric Soares against Manchester United in December 2018

Romain Perraud scored either side of half-time as Southampton survived a fightback by Championship strugglers Blackpool to reach the FA Cup fifth round.

Perraud, on set-piece duties in the absence of captain James Ward-Prowse, broke the deadlock with a thumping effort into the far corner midway through the first half.

The 25-year-old left-back doubled his and Saints' tally just after the hour mark, collecting Sekou Mara's return pass before finishing confidently past visiting goalkeeper Chris Maxwell.

Blackpool, playing their first game under new manager Mick McCarthy, twice went close to cancelling out Perraud's opener but Gerry Yates and Ian Poveda both failed to make the most of good opportunities.

Arsenal loanee Charlie Patino converted Yates' pass to reduce the arrears with just under 25 minutes left, but Nathan Jones' team held on.

"We were in control at 2-0 but sometimes we don't do the basics right," Jones told BBC Sport afterwards. "We caused our own problems.

"On the whole we have been good, but today we probably made it harder for ourselves."

Saints, who are through to the fifth round for the third time in four seasons, will discover their opponents when the draw is made on Monday, 30 January.

Saints survive nervy finish

Comfortable winners over Nottingham Forest in the previous round, Blackpool restricted Southampton to few early opportunities but will be disappointed with the manner of Saints' opener - which McCarthy described as an "absolute disgrace" in his post-match interview with BBC Sport.

Mislav Orsic, who was standing over the free-kick alongside Perraud, produced a dummy that appeared to catch Maxwell off guard, allowing his team-mate to slam the ball through the Seasiders' wall into the corner.

The Frenchman is the first player other than James Ward-Prowse to score a direct free-kick for the club since Cedric Soares against Manchester United in December 2018.

"Today I had a chance to be clinical," Perraud, whose four goals this season have all been at St Mary's, told BBC Sport.

"It's never easy to play against this type of team. The FA Cup is a tough competition, but this is another step and it feels good for us."

The visitors responded well to Perraud's opener and were denied a first-half equaliser when Caballero produced a fingertip save to deny Yates, who was left unmarked from Poveda's pass.

Some overly casual Southampton defending gifted Poveda a free run at goal early in the second half, but Caballero stood tall to save his chipped effort before watching the Blackpool attacker's follow-up sail wide of the far post.

Perraud's second of the game appeared to end the Seasiders' hopes of a second successive victory over Premier League opposition, but McCarthy's team refused to give up and pulled a goal back when Patino sidefooted Yates' square pass into the net from deep inside the box.

The visitors applied heavy pressure in the latter stages but were unable to make the most of a flurry of corners in second-half stoppage time.

Despite his team's patchy performance, Jones will be delighted to return to winning ways after successive 1-0 defeats and can now switch his attention to Saints' Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Newcastle on Tuesday.

Line-ups

Southampton

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 13Caballero
  • 3Maitland-NilesSubstituted forWalker-Petersat 75'minutes
  • 37Bella-Kotchap
  • 4Lyanco
  • 15Perraud
  • 45LaviaSubstituted forDialloat 87'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 7Aribo
  • 23EdozieSubstituted forA Armstrongat 87'minutes
  • 24Elyounoussi
  • 11OrsicSubstituted forWalcottat 63'minutes
  • 18MaraBooked at 10minsSubstituted forAdamsat 86'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Walker-Peters
  • 9A Armstrong
  • 10Adams
  • 22Salisu
  • 26Alcaraz
  • 27Diallo
  • 31Bazunu
  • 32Walcott
  • 53Ballard

Blackpool

Formation 5-3-2

  • 1Maxwell
  • 24Lyons
  • 2Connolly
  • 27Goode
  • 3HusbandSubstituted forThornileyat 58'minutes
  • 22HamiltonBooked at 20mins
  • 11BowlerSubstituted forCareyat 74'minutes
  • 46TrybullSubstituted forRogersat 80'minutes
  • 28PatinoSubstituted forDougallat 73'minutesBooked at 80mins
  • 26Poveda-OcampoSubstituted forLaveryat 80'minutes
  • 9Yates

Substitutes

  • 12Dougall
  • 14Madine
  • 16Carey
  • 19Lavery
  • 23Thompson
  • 25Rogers
  • 32Grimshaw
  • 34Thorniley
  • 36Apter
Referee:
Craig Pawson
Attendance:
20,665

Match Stats

Home TeamSouthamptonAway TeamBlackpool
Possession
Home66%
Away34%
Shots
Home14
Away11
Shots on Target
Home3
Away5
Corners
Home10
Away7
Fouls
Home10
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Southampton 2, Blackpool 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Southampton 2, Blackpool 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Charlie Goode (Blackpool) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Andrew Lyons with a cross.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Kyle Walker-Peters.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Che Adams.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Callum Connolly (Blackpool) header from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Andrew Lyons with a cross.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Armel Bella-Kotchap.

  8. Booking

    Ibrahima Diallo (Southampton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Ibrahima Diallo (Southampton).

  10. Post update

    Andrew Lyons (Blackpool) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  11. Post update

    Ibrahima Diallo (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Sonny Carey (Blackpool).

  13. Post update

    Foul by Ibrahima Diallo (Southampton).

  14. Post update

    Morgan Rogers (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Romain Perraud (Southampton) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Andrew Lyons (Blackpool).

  17. Post update

    Kyle Walker-Peters (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Jerry Yates (Blackpool).

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Southampton. Ibrahima Diallo replaces Roméo Lavia.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Southampton. Adam Armstrong replaces Samuel Edozie.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page

Comments

Join the conversation

58 comments

  • Comment posted by Well blow me down, today at 17:57

    Very good, BUT let's see it in the league, when we look back later, did we keep the wrong Manager in place because of Cup results, I hope not.

  • Comment posted by More Spine Less W oke, today at 17:56

    Can’t get excited about cup games this season, given we’re propping up the whole division. CBA for the 2nd leg – let’s go for the draw and then happily wave bye to that competition. In fact use it to give another run out for lesser used players. The absolute priority is 3pts, not some *ss kick at Wembley. Survival first peeps. COYS

  • Comment posted by laurence morey, today at 17:54

    If Nathan Jones what's to earn the support and respect of the Saints fans, set up the team to win at st.james next week

  • Comment posted by Eloy, today at 17:50

    Oh yeah.

  • Comment posted by National football team of Aruba, today at 17:40

    Southampton are still better than Wolves.

  • Comment posted by robin, today at 17:37

    Happy with the performance in the 2nd half.

    Confident about getting away from the bottom 3 now.

    COYP

  • Comment posted by TheWengerbusiscoming, today at 17:34

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

    • Reply posted by ordinary footie fan, today at 17:46

      ordinary footie fan replied:
      Skate?

  • Comment posted by laurence morey, today at 17:31

    Not at all happy with Nathan Jones but were stuck with him, grudgingly I'll try and get behind him COYS

    • Reply posted by Jamis Billson, today at 17:50

      Jamis Billson replied:
      You’re kidding mate. Have you seen the style of his team? Hoofball isn’t the Soton way. As for biting his nails…toes too!!! Uggghhh. Horrid little man.

  • Comment posted by AndrewJG_23, today at 17:27

    Unlucky Mick McCarthy.

    • Reply posted by Prima Donna s utd, today at 17:35

      Prima Donna s utd replied:
      No pleasure park at St Mary s , for the
      Blackpool fairys

  • Comment posted by laurence morey, today at 17:24

    Had a nightmare last night, Saints got relegated, PS (Pompey scum) come up via play offs, and i spent a fortune getting my jabs at doctors so i cud go to Pompey to follow Saints, if case i caught something, or one of them bit me COYS

    • Reply posted by Garfieldismycat, today at 17:39

      Garfieldismycat replied:
      "So I CUD go to Pompey"
      "IF case I caught something"
      I shouldn't mock you really. Must be difficult typing with 6 fingers on each hand!

  • Comment posted by laurence morey, today at 17:19

    See we have signed another defender, where's the striker we need COYS

    • Reply posted by ordinary footie fan, today at 17:39

      ordinary footie fan replied:
      But a defender scored both our goals today.

  • Comment posted by laurence morey, today at 17:18

    In 1976, 1st May, greatest day, on way way to final we beat Blackpool in 4th rd, beat Palace in semi, beat them in 3rd rd, is this an omen, trip to bookies tomorrow, though wud sooner have 3pts COYS

  • Comment posted by laurence morey, today at 17:14

    And the Saints go limping in,great, narrow win against the team 2nd from bottom in the championship, i know it was a much changed team, but really. At least PS ( Pompey scum) new manager bounce winning streak (2games), came to a end, and the airport won (Eastleigh) COYS

    • Reply posted by Garfieldismycat, today at 17:41

      Garfieldismycat replied:
      You really are struggling to type anything that makes sense aren't you?

  • Comment posted by beatles63, today at 17:13

    The Saints made heavy weather of this but a win is a win.

  • Comment posted by joffey, today at 17:10

    Come on you saints ,decent crowd too ,considering

  • Comment posted by JOHN SPARTAN, today at 17:09

    Very poor show! Struggling against a championship side - Southampton are likely to be relegated at this rate.

    • Reply posted by laurence morey, today at 17:35

      laurence morey replied:
      Dreading the away leg against Newcastle, cud be humiliating, Pompey trolls will be out in force COYS

  • Comment posted by Isitonlyme, today at 17:08

    Terrible 2nd half from Saints. Jekyll and Hyde performance

  • Comment posted by Travaller, today at 17:07

    Nicely done, but Saints desperately need wins in the league.

  • Comment posted by Rufus_Brown, today at 17:07

    Fingers crossed for a striker before Tuesday….

    • Reply posted by icesilversaint, today at 17:15

      icesilversaint replied:
      25 million buys a reasonable player. Saints refuse to spend that sort of money on ANY player

  • Comment posted by lowercase, today at 17:06

    No surprise that we made hard work of that. But a win is a win. Let's hope Saints show more ambition against Newcastle on Tuesday.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport