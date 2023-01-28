Close menu
The FA Cup - Fourth Round
AccringtonAccrington Stanley1LeedsLeeds United3

Accrington Stanley 1-3 Leeds United: Jesse Marsch's side progress to fifth round

By Callum MatthewsBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Jack Harrison scored a stunning 25-yard drive as Leeds United progressed into the FA Cup fifth round for the first time since 2016 at the expense of League One Accrington Stanley.

Harrison, who has been linked with a £20m move to Leicester Cityexternal-link, fired left-footed into the bottom-right corner after Patrick Bamford's lay-off to break the deadlock halfway through the first half.

Leeds continued to press in a lively first half that saw 18 shots, with Luis Sinisterra having a curling effort tipped on to the post.

They got the second goal their excellent forward play deserved when Junior Firpo linked up brilliantly with Bamford, with the striker's dragged reverse pass allowing the left-back to slot home for his first Leeds goal.

Sinisterra then sealed Leeds' comfortable passage when he opened his body and guided home Harrison's cut-back from the penalty spot.

Accrington started brightly and eventually got their reward when 18-year-old substitute Leslie Adekoya scored his first senior goal with a clever dink over Illan Meslier, 38 seconds after coming off the bench.

Jesse Marsch's Leeds side have gone six Premier League games without victory but the FA Cup is providing solace and could add confidence that boosts their survival fight.

Bamford and Harrison prove value

The first half was full of chances at both ends with only a brilliant block from Maximilian Wober denying Accrington's Shaun Whalley, before January signing Georginio Rutter dragged wide from the edge of the area for Leeds.

The moment of quality arrived through Harrison, whose effort was simply unstoppable.

Accrington had chances to equalise, with boyhood Leeds fan Harvey Rodgers dragging wide when unmarked at the back post in the opening stages of the second period.

Leeds pressed and Bamford's quality eventually told when he did superbly to hold up Firpo's pass and then turn and release the left-back.

The 29-year-old striker, who has one England cap, has only managed 581 minutes this season so far but a return to fitness and form will add undoubted quality to Leeds' relegation fight.

Harrison, who has also struggled to make an impact this season with the performances of Wilfried Gnonto seeing him start on the left wing, then showed more quality when his cut-back was perfectly weighted into the path of Sinisterra.

Accrington, who only booked their place in the fourth round with a replay win over non-league Boreham Wood on Tuesday, deserved their consolation goal and it was a moment that Adekoya will never forget, having previously made just seven appearances off the bench for the club.

At 18 years and 285 days, he became the youngest player to score in this season's FA Cup.

Line-ups

Accrington

Formation 3-5-2

  • 40Savin
  • 5Astley
  • 34TharmeSubstituted forPicklesat 80'minutes
  • 16Rodgers
  • 14LongeloSubstituted forNolanat 80'minutes
  • 6CoyleBooked at 39mins
  • 7WhalleySubstituted forWoodsat 86'minutes
  • 4Hamilton
  • 11McConvilleSubstituted forQuirkat 80'minutes
  • 8Leigh
  • 20PressleySubstituted forAdekoyaat 80'minutesBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 1Jensen
  • 17Nolan
  • 21Perritt
  • 22Martin
  • 25Quirk
  • 39Woods
  • 42Adekoya
  • 43Pickles
  • 50Fernandes

Leeds

Formation 4-1-3-2

  • 1Meslier
  • 25Kristensen
  • 5KochSubstituted forLlorenteat 76'minutes
  • 39Wöber
  • 3Firpo
  • 8Roca
  • 42GreenwoodBooked at 70mins
  • 11HarrisonSubstituted forFernándezat 89'minutes
  • 23SinisterraSubstituted forRodrigoat 69'minutes
  • 24RutterSubstituted forPerkinsat 76'minutes
  • 9BamfordSubstituted forAaronsonat 77'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Ayling
  • 7Aaronson
  • 14Llorente
  • 16Perkins
  • 18Gyabi
  • 19Rodrigo
  • 22Robles
  • 40van den Heuvel
  • 49Fernández
Referee:
Josh Smith

Match Stats

Home TeamAccringtonAway TeamLeeds
Possession
Home41%
Away59%
Shots
Home15
Away21
Shots on Target
Home8
Away10
Corners
Home2
Away4
Fouls
Home10
Away17

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Accrington Stanley 1, Leeds United 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Accrington Stanley 1, Leeds United 3.

  3. Booking

    Leslie Adekoya (Accrington Stanley) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  4. Post update

    Rasmus Kristensen (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Leslie Adekoya (Accrington Stanley).

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Leslie Adekoya (Accrington Stanley) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Tommy Leigh with a cross.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Rodrigo (Leeds United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Rasmus Kristensen.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Leeds United. Mateo Joseph replaces Jack Harrison.

  9. Post update

    Brenden Aaronson (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Tommy Leigh (Accrington Stanley).

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Accrington Stanley. Josh Woods replaces Shaun Whalley.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Brenden Aaronson (Leeds United).

  13. Post update

    Ethan Hamilton (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Rodrigo (Leeds United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Brenden Aaronson.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Rodrigo (Leeds United) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Brenden Aaronson.

  16. Goal!

    Goal! Accrington Stanley 1, Leeds United 3. Leslie Adekoya (Accrington Stanley) right footed shot from very close range to the top left corner. Assisted by Sebastian Quirk.

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Tommy Leigh (Accrington Stanley) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Harvey Rodgers.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Accrington Stanley. Leslie Adekoya replaces Aaron Pressley.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Accrington Stanley. Aaron Pickles replaces Doug Tharme.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Accrington Stanley. Sebastian Quirk replaces Sean McConville.

Comments

Join the conversation

76 comments

  • Comment posted by mj, today at 14:52

    Leeds were woeful in the first half. (In my book they came second best on points). Harrison's goal was a good one, he's one of the best players they have. The passing lacks quality and the heading is poor. At least half the team put out today are not PL quality. They don't look like a team that's going anywhere but down. What was that Talking Heads song again?

  • Comment posted by Flipster 54, today at 14:51

    Whatever the result Leeds could never win. Take stock and on to the next game. MOT

  • Comment posted by centreground, today at 14:48

    Leeds have some quality forwards. The problem is giving the ball away. Greenwood must be in double figures today. Sloppy passing might not be punished by Accrington, but teams in the Premier League will be grateful. MOT

  • Comment posted by nochiponmyshoulder, today at 14:48

    A typical cup tie , A good result for both sides , a much needed win for Leeds and a good show from accrington as well, they pushed and pushed , but ultimately out classed as you would expect , Leeds have the nucleus of a good young side their , the Ref was way out of his depth and had a shocker missed loads for both sides , shows how much VAR covers them now , still in the draw MOT

  • Comment posted by Walks63, today at 14:47

    Again roca does nothing greenwood stank the place out firpo rubbish and Kris wober is mustard and rutter is going to be good Koch is good with wobs hope we get fullbacks we just let us best one go

    • Reply posted by ani4ani, today at 14:49

      ani4ani replied:
      I think you have to speak English here.

  • Comment posted by LilNige, today at 14:46

    Sorry BBC Leeds failed to produce a cup upset again.

    We look a different side with Bamford in it but defensively we are still poor. We need another attack mid before the transfer window closes. Not sure the Mckennie deal will get done as we are faffy about again trying to do things on the cheap. Get it done!

    • Reply posted by Trader88, today at 14:51

      Trader88 replied:
      No we don’t! We were playing Accrington for goodness sake. The back 4 still look rubbish and ball retention dreadful. Marsch survives another week by default, but the numbers in the Prem table don’t lie…either dump Marsch or we’re down, FA Cup run or not

  • Comment posted by Jimothy Taverns, today at 14:45

    I don't understand the idiom of avoiding a banana skin. Is A & E full of people who have slipped on banana skins? We should investigate.

  • Comment posted by xx, today at 14:44

    Can we just take a moment to say how poor the BBC production values were today. 2 camera operators, one clearly wresting with their guide dog resulting in choppy cuts and random shots, 10 mins between subs and on-screen graphics and that’s before we get to the second stringers on the gantry, this was ITV levels of football and not what is expected from the national broadcaster

  • Comment posted by Just to say, today at 14:43

    Not the cup shock that us neutrals may have been hoping for but in its own way quite a good watch with 37 goal attempts. Certainly more interesting than the superstar tussle last night.

  • Comment posted by AndyS, today at 14:43

    Hats to Accrington played well decent performance from Leeds we have missed Bamfords class and unselfish hold up play, unselfishness and class he could be the reason we stay up him and Rutter looked promising

  • Comment posted by English Red Bull Fan, today at 14:42

    Gritty scrappy game but quality prevailed. Could have should have won by more but delighted we're in round 5. I need a tissue!

  • Comment posted by okokok, today at 14:42

    Thought Accrington were trying to swap shirts from around the 3rd minute. So much shirt pulling etc it makes you think VAR is a good thing. Leeds finishing was poor overall as they missed a load of easy opportunities. The Leeds defence still looked vulnerable at times.

  • Comment posted by Burlster67, today at 14:40

    Leeds huffed & puffed, still we deserved the win in the end. I still think we need a no’10 to steady our game down instead of been so frantic & wasteful on the ball. Spirited performance from Accrington, Bamford on his way back to form & Wober looks solid. Mediocre ref, stopping the game when not required & he missed some crucial things. We march on….MOT

  • Comment posted by Jim Upton, today at 14:39

    According to the BBC, Leeds named ten substitutes for this match, which is a clear breach of the rules.

    Does this mean they will have to forfeit the tie?

    • Reply posted by digital dg, today at 14:52

      digital dg replied:
      That’ll be the same BBC who name 9 subs on this very report.

  • Comment posted by wolf359, today at 14:39

    Accrington did well against Premiership opposition especially for a League 1 side.

  • Comment posted by Dianne, today at 14:37

    team america still lacking!

    • Reply posted by ani4ani, today at 14:45

      ani4ani replied:
      ...and how many FA Cup ties did Team Bielsa win in 4 tries?

  • Comment posted by henry, today at 14:37

    That’s the cracks papered over for another week, Jesse. Our ball retention was woeful.

  • Comment posted by We are just double checking this comment, today at 14:37

    WD40 required for Rutter. Looked very rusty.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 14:37

    Accrington Stanley. Who are they

