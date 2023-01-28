Match ends, Accrington Stanley 1, Leeds United 3.
Jack Harrison scored a stunning 25-yard drive as Leeds United progressed into the FA Cup fifth round for the first time since 2016 at the expense of League One Accrington Stanley.
Harrison, who has been linked with a £20m move to Leicester City, fired left-footed into the bottom-right corner after Patrick Bamford's lay-off to break the deadlock halfway through the first half.
Leeds continued to press in a lively first half that saw 18 shots, with Luis Sinisterra having a curling effort tipped on to the post.
They got the second goal their excellent forward play deserved when Junior Firpo linked up brilliantly with Bamford, with the striker's dragged reverse pass allowing the left-back to slot home for his first Leeds goal.
Sinisterra then sealed Leeds' comfortable passage when he opened his body and guided home Harrison's cut-back from the penalty spot.
Accrington started brightly and eventually got their reward when 18-year-old substitute Leslie Adekoya scored his first senior goal with a clever dink over Illan Meslier, 38 seconds after coming off the bench.
Jesse Marsch's Leeds side have gone six Premier League games without victory but the FA Cup is providing solace and could add confidence that boosts their survival fight.
Bamford and Harrison prove value
The first half was full of chances at both ends with only a brilliant block from Maximilian Wober denying Accrington's Shaun Whalley, before January signing Georginio Rutter dragged wide from the edge of the area for Leeds.
The moment of quality arrived through Harrison, whose effort was simply unstoppable.
Accrington had chances to equalise, with boyhood Leeds fan Harvey Rodgers dragging wide when unmarked at the back post in the opening stages of the second period.
Leeds pressed and Bamford's quality eventually told when he did superbly to hold up Firpo's pass and then turn and release the left-back.
The 29-year-old striker, who has one England cap, has only managed 581 minutes this season so far but a return to fitness and form will add undoubted quality to Leeds' relegation fight.
Harrison, who has also struggled to make an impact this season with the performances of Wilfried Gnonto seeing him start on the left wing, then showed more quality when his cut-back was perfectly weighted into the path of Sinisterra.
Accrington, who only booked their place in the fourth round with a replay win over non-league Boreham Wood on Tuesday, deserved their consolation goal and it was a moment that Adekoya will never forget, having previously made just seven appearances off the bench for the club.
At 18 years and 285 days, he became the youngest player to score in this season's FA Cup.
Line-ups
Accrington
Formation 3-5-2
- 40Savin
- 5Astley
- 34TharmeSubstituted forPicklesat 80'minutes
- 16Rodgers
- 14LongeloSubstituted forNolanat 80'minutes
- 6CoyleBooked at 39mins
- 7WhalleySubstituted forWoodsat 86'minutes
- 4Hamilton
- 11McConvilleSubstituted forQuirkat 80'minutes
- 8Leigh
- 20PressleySubstituted forAdekoyaat 80'minutesBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 1Jensen
- 17Nolan
- 21Perritt
- 22Martin
- 25Quirk
- 39Woods
- 42Adekoya
- 43Pickles
- 50Fernandes
Leeds
Formation 4-1-3-2
- 1Meslier
- 25Kristensen
- 5KochSubstituted forLlorenteat 76'minutes
- 39Wöber
- 3Firpo
- 8Roca
- 42GreenwoodBooked at 70mins
- 11HarrisonSubstituted forFernándezat 89'minutes
- 23SinisterraSubstituted forRodrigoat 69'minutes
- 24RutterSubstituted forPerkinsat 76'minutes
- 9BamfordSubstituted forAaronsonat 77'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Ayling
- 7Aaronson
- 14Llorente
- 16Perkins
- 18Gyabi
- 19Rodrigo
- 22Robles
- 40van den Heuvel
- 49Fernández
- Referee:
- Josh Smith
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home41%
- Away59%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away21
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away10
- Corners
- Home2
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away17
Live Text
Full Time
Full Time
Second Half ends, Accrington Stanley 1, Leeds United 3.
Booking
Leslie Adekoya (Accrington Stanley) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Rasmus Kristensen (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Leslie Adekoya (Accrington Stanley).
Post update
Attempt missed. Leslie Adekoya (Accrington Stanley) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Tommy Leigh with a cross.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Rodrigo (Leeds United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Rasmus Kristensen.
Substitution
Substitution, Leeds United. Mateo Joseph replaces Jack Harrison.
Post update
Brenden Aaronson (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Tommy Leigh (Accrington Stanley).
Substitution
Substitution, Accrington Stanley. Josh Woods replaces Shaun Whalley.
Post update
Foul by Brenden Aaronson (Leeds United).
Post update
Ethan Hamilton (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Rodrigo (Leeds United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Brenden Aaronson.
Post update
Attempt saved. Rodrigo (Leeds United) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Brenden Aaronson.
Goal!
Goal! Accrington Stanley 1, Leeds United 3. Leslie Adekoya (Accrington Stanley) right footed shot from very close range to the top left corner. Assisted by Sebastian Quirk.
Post update
Attempt saved. Tommy Leigh (Accrington Stanley) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Harvey Rodgers.
Substitution
Substitution, Accrington Stanley. Leslie Adekoya replaces Aaron Pressley.
Substitution
Substitution, Accrington Stanley. Aaron Pickles replaces Doug Tharme.
Substitution
Substitution, Accrington Stanley. Sebastian Quirk replaces Sean McConville.
