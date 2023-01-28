Last updated on .From the section Brighton

Ecuador international Caicedo represented his country at the 2022 World Cup

Brighton have told midfielder Moises Caicedo to take time off until after Tuesday's transfer deadline.

The move comes amid uncertainty over the 21-year-old's future after he told them he wanted to be allowed to leave after bids from Arsenal and Chelsea.

The Seagulls remain insistent that they do not want to sell Caicedo this month and that the player is not for sale.

The decision means the Ecuador international will miss Sunday's FA Cup fourth round tie against Liverpool.

Brighton feel it is in no-one's interests for Caicedo to be around the club at present, but still expect him to be with them for the remainder of the season.

Caicedo has made 26 appearances for the south coast club in the Premier League, scoring twice, and is under contract until 2025.

Brighton have turned down a £60m bid from Premier League leaders Arsenal for him, and also reportedly rejected an earlier £55m offer external-link by Chelsea.

In direct communication with the Gunners, the Seagulls have reiterated that Caicedo is not for sale.

However, the player has confirmed he wanted to leave the Sussex club in an open letter posted on Instagram on Friday. external-link

"I am grateful to [Brighton owner] Mr. [Tony] Bloom and Brighton for giving me the chance to come to the Premier League and I feel I have always done my best for them," Caicedo wrote.

"I always play football with a smile and with heart.

"I am the youngest of 10 siblings from a poor upbringing in Santa Domingo in Ecuador. My dream always to be the most decorated player in the history of Ecuador.

"I am proud to be able to bring in a record transfer fee for Brighton which would allow them to reinvest it and help the club continue to be successful.

"The fans have taken me into their hearts and they will always be in my heart so I hope they can understand why I want to take this magnificent opportunity."

Brighton are sixth in the Premier League, five points behind fifth-placed Tottenham and with two games in hand on Spurs.

Seagulls manager Roberto de Zerbi told a news conference on Friday that the midfielder was "relaxed" and "focused only on Brighton".

The Italian said: "I spoke with him like a father, not like a coach.

"I hope he can stay with us until the end of the season... that's the best solution for him and for us."

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was asked about Caicedo following his side's FA Cup fourth-round defeat by Manchester City on Friday, but refused to discuss the player.

"You know that I'm not going to comment on any players until anything is done," he said.