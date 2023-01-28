Close menu
The FA Cup - Fourth Round
WalsallWalsall0LeicesterLeicester City1

Walsall 0-1 Leicester: Kelechi Iheanacho's deflected strike breaks hosts resistance

Kelechi Iheanacho's fortuitous second-half strike broke the resistance of League Two Walsall and sent Leicester into the FA Cup fifth round.

After Youri Tielemans had missed a penalty on a testing afternoon for a strong Foxes side, Iheanacho's effort from the edge of the box deflected off Brandon Comley and looped over Saddlers goalkeeper Owen Evans in the 68th minute.

It was the Nigeria international's 17th goal in 23 FA Cup appearances - the most by any player since Iheanacho made his debut in the competition in 2016.

Walsall, one of the form sides in League Two, had defended admirably against the 2021 Cup winners, cheered on by a capacity crowd at a sold-out Bescot Stadium.

Evans made a series of smart saves while Tielemans struck the post with his spot-kick moments after half-time, after Patson Daka was fouled by Isaac Hutchinson.

A point-blank stop from Evans denied Iheanacho a second in the final 10 minutes and kept an entertaining tie alive until the finish, but Leicester held firm for a much-needed Cup win amid their struggles in the Premier League.

Cup specialist ends Walsall's resistance

On paper this tie had the makings of an FA Cup upset - a Premier League team without a league win in five games, visiting an in-form fourth-tier side who had won nine of their last 12 games in a charged-up atmosphere.

Walsall made the game a contest from the opening seconds by charging out of the blocks to close down the Leicester defenders. At the end their fans applauded the players from the field despite the scoreline.

Leicester, whose team included James Maddison for his first start since the World Cup and a debut off the bench for £17m signing Victor Kristiansen, had been made to work.

For more than an hour it looked as though wastefulness in the first half, from Daka in particular, and Tielemans' miss would cost Leicester despite domination of the ball.

When needed, Walsall's defenders had thrown themselves to block shots while Evans' double save from Tielemans and Daka was particularly impressive.

Unfortunately for the Saddlers, it was one of those blocks which proved crucial - Comley a little too slow to close down substitute Iheanacho.

It resulted in the Foxes' second successive 1-0 win against League Two opposition in the FA Cup this season.

Iheanacho, a man fast becoming an FA Cup specialist, has scored the winner on both occasions.

Line-ups

Walsall

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Evans
  • 2WhiteBooked at 27mins
  • 5Daniels
  • 24Low
  • 31WillmottSubstituted forMaherat 80'minutes
  • 14ComleySubstituted forJames-Taylorat 74'minutes
  • 23HutchinsonSubstituted forSongo'oat 62'minutes
  • 3Gordon
  • 10Knowles
  • 11WilliamsSubstituted forWilkinsonat 62'minutes
  • 16MaddoxSubstituted forAllenat 80'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Riley
  • 9Wilkinson
  • 12Smith
  • 15James-Taylor
  • 18McEntee
  • 21Allen
  • 25Maher
  • 42Songo'o

Leicester

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 31Iversen
  • 27Castagne
  • 18Amartey
  • 3Faes
  • 33ThomasSubstituted forKristiansenat 63'minutes
  • 8Tielemans
  • 24Mendy
  • 10MaddisonBooked at 17minsSubstituted forPraetat 63'minutes
  • 22Dewsbury-Hall
  • 7Barnes
  • 20DakaSubstituted forIheanachoat 63'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Söyüncü
  • 11Albrighton
  • 12Smithies
  • 14Iheanacho
  • 16Kristiansen
  • 23Vestergaard
  • 26Praet
  • 34Brunt
  • 44Braybrooke
Referee:
Gavin Ward
Attendance:
10,297

Match Stats

Home TeamWalsallAway TeamLeicester
Possession
Home25%
Away75%
Shots
Home8
Away28
Shots on Target
Home3
Away7
Corners
Home2
Away6
Fouls
Home7
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Walsall 0, Leicester City 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Walsall 0, Leicester City 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Conor Wilkinson (Walsall) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right from a direct free kick.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Youri Tielemans (Leicester City).

  5. Post update

    Tom Knowles (Walsall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Conor Wilkinson.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Conor Wilkinson.

  8. Post update

    Harvey Barnes (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Yann Songo'o (Walsall).

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Harvey Barnes.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Leicester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Victor Kristiansen.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Conor Wilkinson (Walsall) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ronan Maher.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ronan Maher (Walsall) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a corner.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Youri Tielemans.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Leicester City) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Youri Tielemans.

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Dennis Praet.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Harvey Barnes (Leicester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Harvey Barnes (Leicester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Youri Tielemans.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Walsall. Taylor Allen replaces Jacob Maddox.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Walsall. Ronan Maher replaces Robbie Willmott.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page

