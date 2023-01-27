Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Rangers have tabled an improved £2m package to land Swansea City winger Morgan Whittaker. (Daily Express) external-link

Giorgos Giakoumakis is poised to seal a £4m move to J-League side Urawa Red Diamonds, with the Celtic striker given permission to finalise terms and undergo a medical in Amsterdam. (Scottish Sun) external-link

The future of Hibs striker Kevin Nisbet remains unclear as interest remains in the Scotland international following the surprise collapse of a £2m transfer to Millwall. (Scotsman) external-link

Ange Postecoglou is destined to leave Celtic for the Premier League but the manager has unfinished business first, particularly in Europe, says the club's former striker Chris Sutton. (Daily Record) external-link

Manager Darren Moore insists Sheffield Wednesday are committed to keeping Callum Paterson beyond the January transfer window as Hearts fight to bring the 28-year-old back to Tynecastle before Tuesday's deadline. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Tony Watt, who previously turned out for Standard Liege, Lierse and OH Leuven, could seal a return to Belgian football as KV Oostende eye a move for the Dundee United forward. (Courier) external-link