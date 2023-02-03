Stenhousemuir v Dumbarton

StenhousemuirStenhousemuir15:00DumbartonDumbarton
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Dumbarton
|20
|13
|4
|3
|33
|18
|15
|43
|2
|Stirling
|19
|12
|3
|4
|40
|21
|19
|39
|3
|Annan Athletic
|22
|8
|6
|8
|37
|34
|3
|30
|4
|Elgin
|21
|8
|5
|8
|35
|35
|0
|29
|5
|Forfar
|21
|8
|4
|9
|23
|27
|-4
|28
|6
|Stenhousemuir
|21
|7
|6
|8
|35
|38
|-3
|27
|7
|East Fife
|22
|7
|5
|10
|30
|37
|-7
|26
|8
|Stranraer
|22
|7
|5
|10
|31
|40
|-9
|26
|9
|Albion
|21
|6
|5
|10
|26
|27
|-1
|23
|10
|Bonnyrigg Rose
|21
|5
|5
|11
|23
|36
|-13
|20