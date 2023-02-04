Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Craig Dawson scored on his debut following his January move from West Ham

Liverpool's torrid season continued as they slumped to defeat at Wolverhampton Wanderers, who boosted their Premier League survival hopes with a big victory.

The Reds were aiming to avoid losing a third successive Premier League away match for the first time since 2012, but fell behind after just five minutes when Hwang Hee-chan's cross deflected off Joel Matip into the Liverpool net.

It got worse for Jurgen Klopp's side just seven minutes later as poor defending allowed Craig Dawson to mark his debut with a goal, driving in from close range.

Liverpool managed just one shot on target in a dreadful first-half display, but came out with more fight after the break.

Andy Robertson had a goalbound shot blocked and Mohamed Salah clipped a decent effort just wide of the post, before Darwin Nunez drove straight at Jose Sa as Wolves dropped further back.

But the hosts soaked up the pressure before hitting their opponents on the counter-attack, Ruben Neves finishing after great work by Adama Traore.

Victory moves Wolves out of the relegation zone up to 15th, while Liverpool remain 10th.

Liverpool's woes continue

After taking the Premier League title race to the final day last season, few could have predicted the level of drop-off in Liverpool's performances.

The Reds started the day 21 points off the top of the table having yet to taste victory in the Premier League in 2023.

A solid draw against Chelsea in their last league outing showed promise, but their performance in the first half of this game was as bad as they have produced in this hugely disappointing campaign.

Fabinho had been dropped by Klopp as he looked to stop the rot, but few of the starting XI emerged from the first 45 minutes with much credit and looked lethargic.

The Reds were better after the break, but by then the damage was done and this latest away defeat leaves them clinging on to a place in the top half of the table.

Wolves boost survival hopes with big win

Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui has done a good job of righting a sinking ship since he was appointed at the start of November, taking them off the bottom of the table and out of the relegation zone.

They had dropped back in following Everton's surprise win against leaders Arsenal earlier on Saturday, but responded with a hugely impressive performance that will give their fans real belief they can pull clear of the drop zone.

Wolves played with energy and confidence, while Lopetegui has resolved the scoring issues that plagued them early in the season and they looked a constant threat outside Liverpool's slight revival in the first 20 minutes of the second half.

With games against relegation rivals Southampton and Bournemouth up next, this win gives them a huge opportunity to pull clear of trouble.

Player of the match Rúben Neves Rúben Neves with an average of 7.79 Wolves Wolverhampton Wanderers Wolverhampton Wanderers

Liverpool Liverpool Liverpool Wolverhampton Wanderers Avg Squad number 8 Player name Rúben Neves Average rating 7.79 Squad number 15 Player name Dawson Average rating 7.71 Squad number 28 Player name João Moutinho Average rating 7.63 Squad number 37 Player name Traoré Average rating 7.62 Squad number 5 Player name Lemina Average rating 7.59 Squad number 27 Player name Matheus Nunes Average rating 7.59 Squad number 10 Player name Daniel Podence Average rating 7.53 Squad number 11 Player name Hwang Hee-chan Average rating 7.49 Squad number 12 Player name Matheus Cunha Average rating 7.46 Squad number 9 Player name Jiménez Average rating 7.45 Squad number 21 Player name Sarabia Average rating 7.39 Squad number 3 Player name Aït-Nouri Average rating 7.39 Squad number 23 Player name Kilman Average rating 7.38 Squad number 19 Player name Jonny Average rating 7.36 Squad number 22 Player name Nélson Semedo Average rating 7.20 Squad number 1 Player name José Sá Average rating 6.95 Liverpool Avg Squad number 7 Player name Milner Average rating 4.14 Squad number 1 Player name Alisson Average rating 3.29 Squad number 43 Player name Bajcetic Average rating 3.18 Squad number 26 Player name Robertson Average rating 3.18 Squad number 27 Player name Núñez Average rating 3.00 Squad number 6 Player name Thiago Alcántara Average rating 2.88 Squad number 66 Player name Alexander-Arnold Average rating 2.80 Squad number 11 Player name Mohamed Salah Average rating 2.80 Squad number 19 Player name Elliott Average rating 2.78 Squad number 14 Player name Henderson Average rating 2.76 Squad number 18 Player name Gakpo Average rating 2.69 Squad number 8 Player name Keïta Average rating 2.66 Squad number 21 Player name Tsimikas Average rating 2.60 Squad number 2 Player name Gomez Average rating 2.55 Squad number 15 Player name Oxlade-Chamberlain Average rating 2.51 Squad number 32 Player name Matip Average rating 2.50

