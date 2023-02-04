Close menu
Premier League
WolvesWolverhampton Wanderers3LiverpoolLiverpool0

Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-0 Liverpool: Wolves add to disappointing Reds' misery

By Gary RoseBBC Sport at Molineux

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments1298

Craig Dawson
Craig Dawson scored on his debut following his January move from West Ham

Liverpool's torrid season continued as they slumped to defeat at Wolverhampton Wanderers, who boosted their Premier League survival hopes with a big victory.

The Reds were aiming to avoid losing a third successive Premier League away match for the first time since 2012, but fell behind after just five minutes when Hwang Hee-chan's cross deflected off Joel Matip into the Liverpool net.

It got worse for Jurgen Klopp's side just seven minutes later as poor defending allowed Craig Dawson to mark his debut with a goal, driving in from close range.

Liverpool managed just one shot on target in a dreadful first-half display, but came out with more fight after the break.

Andy Robertson had a goalbound shot blocked and Mohamed Salah clipped a decent effort just wide of the post, before Darwin Nunez drove straight at Jose Sa as Wolves dropped further back.

But the hosts soaked up the pressure before hitting their opponents on the counter-attack, Ruben Neves finishing after great work by Adama Traore.

Victory moves Wolves out of the relegation zone up to 15th, while Liverpool remain 10th.

Liverpool's woes continue

After taking the Premier League title race to the final day last season, few could have predicted the level of drop-off in Liverpool's performances.

The Reds started the day 21 points off the top of the table having yet to taste victory in the Premier League in 2023.

A solid draw against Chelsea in their last league outing showed promise, but their performance in the first half of this game was as bad as they have produced in this hugely disappointing campaign.

Fabinho had been dropped by Klopp as he looked to stop the rot, but few of the starting XI emerged from the first 45 minutes with much credit and looked lethargic.

The Reds were better after the break, but by then the damage was done and this latest away defeat leaves them clinging on to a place in the top half of the table.

Wolves boost survival hopes with big win

Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui has done a good job of righting a sinking ship since he was appointed at the start of November, taking them off the bottom of the table and out of the relegation zone.

They had dropped back in following Everton's surprise win against leaders Arsenal earlier on Saturday, but responded with a hugely impressive performance that will give their fans real belief they can pull clear of the drop zone.

Wolves played with energy and confidence, while Lopetegui has resolved the scoring issues that plagued them early in the season and they looked a constant threat outside Liverpool's slight revival in the first 20 minutes of the second half.

With games against relegation rivals Southampton and Bournemouth up next, this win gives them a huge opportunity to pull clear of trouble.

Player of the match

Rúben NevesRúben Neves

with an average of 7.79

Wolverhampton Wanderers

  1. Squad number8Player nameRúben Neves
    Average rating

    7.79

  2. Squad number15Player nameDawson
    Average rating

    7.71

  3. Squad number28Player nameJoão Moutinho
    Average rating

    7.63

  4. Squad number37Player nameTraoré
    Average rating

    7.62

  5. Squad number5Player nameLemina
    Average rating

    7.59

  6. Squad number27Player nameMatheus Nunes
    Average rating

    7.59

  7. Squad number10Player nameDaniel Podence
    Average rating

    7.53

  8. Squad number11Player nameHwang Hee-chan
    Average rating

    7.49

  9. Squad number12Player nameMatheus Cunha
    Average rating

    7.46

  10. Squad number9Player nameJiménez
    Average rating

    7.45

  11. Squad number21Player nameSarabia
    Average rating

    7.39

  12. Squad number3Player nameAït-Nouri
    Average rating

    7.39

  13. Squad number23Player nameKilman
    Average rating

    7.38

  14. Squad number19Player nameJonny
    Average rating

    7.36

  15. Squad number22Player nameNélson Semedo
    Average rating

    7.20

  16. Squad number1Player nameJosé Sá
    Average rating

    6.95

Liverpool

  1. Squad number7Player nameMilner
    Average rating

    4.14

  2. Squad number1Player nameAlisson
    Average rating

    3.29

  3. Squad number43Player nameBajcetic
    Average rating

    3.18

  4. Squad number26Player nameRobertson
    Average rating

    3.18

  5. Squad number27Player nameNúñez
    Average rating

    3.00

  6. Squad number6Player nameThiago Alcántara
    Average rating

    2.88

  7. Squad number66Player nameAlexander-Arnold
    Average rating

    2.80

  8. Squad number11Player nameMohamed Salah
    Average rating

    2.80

  9. Squad number19Player nameElliott
    Average rating

    2.78

  10. Squad number14Player nameHenderson
    Average rating

    2.76

  11. Squad number18Player nameGakpo
    Average rating

    2.69

  12. Squad number8Player nameKeïta
    Average rating

    2.66

  13. Squad number21Player nameTsimikas
    Average rating

    2.60

  14. Squad number2Player nameGomez
    Average rating

    2.55

  15. Squad number15Player nameOxlade-Chamberlain
    Average rating

    2.51

  16. Squad number32Player nameMatip
    Average rating

    2.50

Line-ups

Wolves

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1
  • 22Nélson Semedo
  • 15DawsonBooked at 45mins
  • 23Kilman
  • 3Aït-NouriSubstituted forCastro Ottoat 84'minutes
  • 11Hwang Hee-chanSubstituted forTraoréat 42'minutes
  • 8Neves
  • 5LeminaSubstituted forPodenceat 83'minutes
  • 27Nunes
  • 21SarabiaSubstituted forJoão Moutinhoat 60'minutes
  • 12Santos Carneiro Da CunhaSubstituted forJiménezat 60'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Collins
  • 9Jiménez
  • 10Podence
  • 19Castro Otto
  • 25Bentley
  • 28João Moutinho
  • 37Traoré
  • 59Hodge
  • 64Bueno

Liverpool

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Alisson
  • 66Alexander-Arnold
  • 32Matip
  • 2GomezBooked at 75mins
  • 26RobertsonSubstituted forTsimikasat 86'minutes
  • 8KeïtaSubstituted forHendersonat 65'minutes
  • 43BajceticSubstituted forElliottat 77'minutes
  • 6Thiago AlcántaraSubstituted forMilnerat 85'minutes
  • 11Salah
  • 27Núñez
  • 18GakpoSubstituted forOxlade-Chamberlainat 85'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Milner
  • 14Henderson
  • 15Oxlade-Chamberlain
  • 17Jones
  • 19Elliott
  • 21Tsimikas
  • 28Carvalho
  • 47Phillips
  • 62Kelleher
Referee:
Paul Tierney
Attendance:
31,664

Match Stats

Home TeamWolvesAway TeamLiverpool
Possession
Home42%
Away58%
Shots
Home12
Away22
Shots on Target
Home6
Away4
Corners
Home2
Away7
Fouls
Home9
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 3, Liverpool 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 3, Liverpool 0.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by James Milner.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Maximilian Kilman.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Konstantinos Tsimikas.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Raúl Jiménez (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Adama Traoré with a through ball following a fast break.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Craig Dawson.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Liverpool. Konstantinos Tsimikas replaces Andrew Robertson.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Liverpool. James Milner replaces Thiago.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Liverpool. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain replaces Cody Gakpo.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Harvey Elliott (Liverpool) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Joël Matip.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Jonny replaces Rayan Aït-Nouri.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Daniel Podence replaces Mario Lemina because of an injury.

  14. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  15. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Mario Lemina (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

  16. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  17. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Mario Lemina (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Raúl Jiménez (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Maximilian Kilman following a fast break.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Liverpool. Harvey Elliott replaces Stefan Bajcetic.

  20. Post update

    Offside, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Maximilian Kilman tries a through ball, but Raúl Jiménez is caught offside.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page
Everything you need to know about your Premier League team banner
  • Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
BBC Sport banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

1298 comments

  • Comment posted by abracadabra, today at 16:55

    Klopp: The ref blew the whistle too hard at kick-off. It unsettled our players.

    • Reply posted by eric, today at 17:01

      eric replied:
      Liverpool, the club that keeps giving

  • Comment posted by ham tylers special ammo, today at 17:00

    Let’s focus on how good Wolves were and not have the Liverpool off day threads.

    Awesome performance.

    • Reply posted by eric, today at 17:10

      eric replied:
      Off day, this is the norm

  • Comment posted by Eittigh, today at 16:58

    Terrible display by Liverpool. Managers decisions are questionable. Gomez, Keita have proved they aren’t up to scratch. Why start them.? Is there disharmony in the team. Performances have plummeted since Salah’s bumper pay cheque. Salah himself is like someone who’s not interested anymore. Manager Won’t drop him because he has to justify massive wage bill. Well done Wolves, you were magnificent.

    • Reply posted by eric, today at 17:01

      eric replied:
      Taxi for klopp

  • Comment posted by Boring Accountant, today at 16:58

    New target this season for Liverpool - get to 40 points

    • Reply posted by Pandemania, today at 17:03

      Pandemania replied:
      Everton to finish above Liverpool that would be a feat loll

  • Comment posted by Andy, today at 16:56

    As a Liverpool fan I just hope that there are 3 sides worse than us at the end of the season. Shocking

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 17:00

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Oh dear Liverpool, just how low will you go?

  • Comment posted by JOHN SPARTAN, today at 17:00

    We’re just double checking this result.

    Yup! They lost 3 - 0!

    • Reply posted by Sport Report, today at 17:07

      Sport Report replied:
      3 (THREE) - 0

  • Comment posted by SteveMonkey, today at 17:01

    When Liverpool won the title two years ago I made an effort to shake hands with a local Liverpool fan to give my congratulations. He replied "Get used to it pal, we're going to dominate for 20 years now!"... Hmmmm

    • Reply posted by Cheers of a Clown, today at 17:14

      Cheers of a Clown replied:
      Souness stated the same thing after they secured the title. They really have fallen apart and look very average.

  • Comment posted by kingkladze, today at 16:59

    No Var decisions to favour you today Jurgen

    • Reply posted by Strength in numbers, today at 17:49

      Strength in numbers replied:
      Very true and that applies for most of the season but I doubt you'll bother to research that being a troll

  • Comment posted by Galaxy, today at 16:56

    The Three little Piggies put up more of a fight when facing the Wolves

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 17:01

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      So did Little Red Riding's grandma.

  • Comment posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 16:56

    Everton fans just can’t believe what is happening this weekend. Even their dreams can’t be this perfect.

    • Reply posted by Maltesetoxteth , today at 17:03

      Maltesetoxteth replied:
      It sought of is but look where we are in leauge pal it’s not nice where we are

  • Comment posted by nom de plume, today at 16:58

    Klopp better get his side sorted out quick, I can't see Bellingham signing up to play Championship football

    • Reply posted by Hugh67, today at 17:25

      Hugh67 replied:
      "Klopp better get his side sorted out quick, I can't see Bellingham signing up to play Championship football"

      Only someone completely clueless would think Liverpool will get relegated.

  • Comment posted by Brass Eye, today at 16:55

    Can someone please lend me a telescope as I can't see how far behind Liverpool are as 10th is a long was down the table ? Lucky Villa didn't win today or it could have been an even more humiliating 11th place by five o'clock.One win so far this year and yet another leathering, might as well call them Leatheredpool and those can't hit a barn door from the six yard box signings are paying off.

    • Reply posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 16:56

      Humble Chelsea Fan replied:
      🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 karma

  • Comment posted by Alea iacta est, today at 16:55

    An Everton fan in peace. Very well played Wolves: I didn't see the game but to beat Liverpool 3-0 you must have played well and not just taken your chances. Liverpool fans: just what is going on with you guys? Has Klopp lost his touch? Are the players not putting in a shift? Or are they getting a bit long in the tooth?

    • Reply posted by aspiadas, today at 16:59

      aspiadas replied:
      We are in a lost place. We'll done to Everton today!!

  • Comment posted by 14067913, today at 16:58

    Oh Dear.

    How sad.

    Never mind.

    • Reply posted by Jms2012, today at 17:08

      Jms2012 replied:
      Lovely Boy

  • Comment posted by Betty Swallocks, today at 16:59

    Hahahahaha…. Apologies. Well done Wolves.

  • Comment posted by Denty123, today at 17:00

    All the country can say is hahaha haha. Shame

    • Reply posted by Sport Report, today at 17:06

      Sport Report replied:
      The fight with Chelsea for that coveted 9th place in the PL is hotting up

  • Comment posted by Harvey, today at 16:57

    Honestly right now as a Liverpool fan, i dont know what's more painful. Watching my team trying to play football or the vasectomy i had a few months back. We are an absolute shambles of a team, from a top team to relegation fodder in the space of 8 months.

    • Reply posted by Storm_Cloud, today at 17:00

      Storm_Cloud replied:
      They did your vasectomy wrong then.

  • Comment posted by The Detectorist, today at 16:56

    Well done Wolves from the whole country

    #KloppOut