Match ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 3, Liverpool 0.
Liverpool's torrid season continued as they slumped to defeat at Wolverhampton Wanderers, who boosted their Premier League survival hopes with a big victory.
The Reds were aiming to avoid losing a third successive Premier League away match for the first time since 2012, but fell behind after just five minutes when Hwang Hee-chan's cross deflected off Joel Matip into the Liverpool net.
It got worse for Jurgen Klopp's side just seven minutes later as poor defending allowed Craig Dawson to mark his debut with a goal, driving in from close range.
Liverpool managed just one shot on target in a dreadful first-half display, but came out with more fight after the break.
Andy Robertson had a goalbound shot blocked and Mohamed Salah clipped a decent effort just wide of the post, before Darwin Nunez drove straight at Jose Sa as Wolves dropped further back.
But the hosts soaked up the pressure before hitting their opponents on the counter-attack, Ruben Neves finishing after great work by Adama Traore.
Victory moves Wolves out of the relegation zone up to 15th, while Liverpool remain 10th.
Liverpool's woes continue
After taking the Premier League title race to the final day last season, few could have predicted the level of drop-off in Liverpool's performances.
The Reds started the day 21 points off the top of the table having yet to taste victory in the Premier League in 2023.
A solid draw against Chelsea in their last league outing showed promise, but their performance in the first half of this game was as bad as they have produced in this hugely disappointing campaign.
Fabinho had been dropped by Klopp as he looked to stop the rot, but few of the starting XI emerged from the first 45 minutes with much credit and looked lethargic.
The Reds were better after the break, but by then the damage was done and this latest away defeat leaves them clinging on to a place in the top half of the table.
Wolves boost survival hopes with big win
Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui has done a good job of righting a sinking ship since he was appointed at the start of November, taking them off the bottom of the table and out of the relegation zone.
They had dropped back in following Everton's surprise win against leaders Arsenal earlier on Saturday, but responded with a hugely impressive performance that will give their fans real belief they can pull clear of the drop zone.
Wolves played with energy and confidence, while Lopetegui has resolved the scoring issues that plagued them early in the season and they looked a constant threat outside Liverpool's slight revival in the first 20 minutes of the second half.
With games against relegation rivals Southampton and Bournemouth up next, this win gives them a huge opportunity to pull clear of trouble.
Player of the match
Rúben NevesRúben Neves
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Avg
- Squad number8Player nameRúben NevesAverage rating
7.79
- Squad number15Player nameDawsonAverage rating
7.71
- Squad number28Player nameJoão MoutinhoAverage rating
7.63
- Squad number37Player nameTraoréAverage rating
7.62
- Squad number5Player nameLeminaAverage rating
7.59
- Squad number27Player nameMatheus NunesAverage rating
7.59
- Squad number10Player nameDaniel PodenceAverage rating
7.53
- Squad number11Player nameHwang Hee-chanAverage rating
7.49
- Squad number12Player nameMatheus CunhaAverage rating
7.46
- Squad number9Player nameJiménezAverage rating
7.45
- Squad number21Player nameSarabiaAverage rating
7.39
- Squad number3Player nameAït-NouriAverage rating
7.39
- Squad number23Player nameKilmanAverage rating
7.38
- Squad number19Player nameJonnyAverage rating
7.36
- Squad number22Player nameNélson SemedoAverage rating
7.20
- Squad number1Player nameJosé SáAverage rating
6.95
Liverpool
Avg
- Squad number7Player nameMilnerAverage rating
4.14
- Squad number1Player nameAlissonAverage rating
3.29
- Squad number43Player nameBajceticAverage rating
3.18
- Squad number26Player nameRobertsonAverage rating
3.18
- Squad number27Player nameNúñezAverage rating
3.00
- Squad number6Player nameThiago AlcántaraAverage rating
2.88
- Squad number66Player nameAlexander-ArnoldAverage rating
2.80
- Squad number11Player nameMohamed SalahAverage rating
2.80
- Squad number19Player nameElliottAverage rating
2.78
- Squad number14Player nameHendersonAverage rating
2.76
- Squad number18Player nameGakpoAverage rating
2.69
- Squad number8Player nameKeïtaAverage rating
2.66
- Squad number21Player nameTsimikasAverage rating
2.60
- Squad number2Player nameGomezAverage rating
2.55
- Squad number15Player nameOxlade-ChamberlainAverage rating
2.51
- Squad number32Player nameMatipAverage rating
2.50
Line-ups
Wolves
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Sá
- 22Nélson Semedo
- 15DawsonBooked at 45mins
- 23Kilman
- 3Aït-NouriSubstituted forCastro Ottoat 84'minutes
- 11Hwang Hee-chanSubstituted forTraoréat 42'minutes
- 8Neves
- 5LeminaSubstituted forPodenceat 83'minutes
- 27Nunes
- 21SarabiaSubstituted forJoão Moutinhoat 60'minutes
- 12Santos Carneiro Da CunhaSubstituted forJiménezat 60'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Collins
- 9Jiménez
- 10Podence
- 19Castro Otto
- 25Bentley
- 28João Moutinho
- 37Traoré
- 59Hodge
- 64Bueno
Liverpool
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Alisson
- 66Alexander-Arnold
- 32Matip
- 2GomezBooked at 75mins
- 26RobertsonSubstituted forTsimikasat 86'minutes
- 8KeïtaSubstituted forHendersonat 65'minutes
- 43BajceticSubstituted forElliottat 77'minutes
- 6Thiago AlcántaraSubstituted forMilnerat 85'minutes
- 11Salah
- 27Núñez
- 18GakpoSubstituted forOxlade-Chamberlainat 85'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Milner
- 14Henderson
- 15Oxlade-Chamberlain
- 17Jones
- 19Elliott
- 21Tsimikas
- 28Carvalho
- 47Phillips
- 62Kelleher
- Referee:
- Paul Tierney
- Attendance:
- 31,664
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home42%
- Away58%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away22
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away4
- Corners
- Home2
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away7
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 3, Liverpool 0.
Post update
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by James Milner.
Post update
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Maximilian Kilman.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Konstantinos Tsimikas.
Post update
Attempt missed. Raúl Jiménez (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Adama Traoré with a through ball following a fast break.
Post update
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Craig Dawson.
Substitution
Substitution, Liverpool. Konstantinos Tsimikas replaces Andrew Robertson.
Substitution
Substitution, Liverpool. James Milner replaces Thiago.
Substitution
Substitution, Liverpool. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain replaces Cody Gakpo.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Harvey Elliott (Liverpool) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Joël Matip.
Substitution
Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Jonny replaces Rayan Aït-Nouri.
Substitution
Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Daniel Podence replaces Mario Lemina because of an injury.
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Post update
Delay in match because of an injury Mario Lemina (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Post update
Delay in match because of an injury Mario Lemina (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Post update
Attempt missed. Raúl Jiménez (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Maximilian Kilman following a fast break.
Substitution
Substitution, Liverpool. Harvey Elliott replaces Stefan Bajcetic.
Post update
Offside, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Maximilian Kilman tries a through ball, but Raúl Jiménez is caught offside.
