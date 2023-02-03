Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Liverpool will be without regular centre-back pairing Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk

TEAM NEWS

Wolves could give a debut to Brazilian midfielder Joao Gomes, who was linked with a move to Liverpool before arriving at Molineux.

Fellow new recruit Craig Dawson might also be involved for the first time.

Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate is out with a muscle injury, joining usual centre-back partner Virgil van Dijk on the sidelines.

Diogo Jota is nearing a return to full training but remains out along with Roberto Firmino and Luis Diaz.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

Liverpool did beat Wolves in the FA Cup last month, but only after a replay when a VAR error saved their bacon late in the first game.

Both teams made lots of changes too, so it is hard to read too much into what happened in either game when it comes to calling this one.

It would be easy to think Liverpool's poor run will continue; I certainly don't see them bouncing back like they used to under Klopp.

They are really bad defensively - but I actually think they will be helped by Wolves' lack of creativity. I don't trust Wolves to score and that might mean Liverpool escape with a draw.

Prediction: 0-0

Sutton's full predictions v DJ Schak

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Liverpool have won their last 11 Premier League matches against Wolves, conceding just three goals.

The Reds can equal their longest top-flight winning streak versus another club: 12 games against Notts County from 1920-1983 and West Brom from 1985-2010. It is already Wolves' longest top-flight losing run against another club.

This is the third meeting between the clubs in 28 days, with Liverpool beating Wolves 1-0 in an FA Cup third-round replay in mid-January after the teams drew the original tie 2-2.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolves ended a run of four straight home league defeats by beating West Ham in their most recent top-flight game at Molineux.

They are aiming to win consecutive league fixtures at Molineux for the first time since a run of three in November 2021.

Wolves have failed to score in half of their 20 Premier League matches this season. Only Bournemouth have a worse record.

Portuguese players have scored 10 of Wolves' 12 Premier League goals this season, including all six at Molineux.

Only 20 Premier League goals have been scored at Molineux this season, a joint-low along with Stamford Bridge.

Craig Dawson can become the first player to make a Premier League appearance for more than three clubs whose names begin with W, having already played for West Brom, Watford and West Ham.

Liverpool

Liverpool are in danger of losing three consecutive Premier League away games for the first time since 2012 under Kenny Dalglish.

The Reds have kept just one clean sheet in their nine away matches in this season's Premier League.

Liverpool have conceded 25 Premier League goals this campaign, only one fewer than in the whole of last season.

Jurgen Klopp's side are the only side yet to concede a goal from outside the penalty area in this season's top flight.

Mohamed Salah could make his 200th Premier League appearance for Liverpool.

Salah has scored seven Premier League goals in 2022-23, his lowest tally at the halfway stage of a season as a Liverpool player. He had 15 at the halfway stage a year ago.

Klopp has won all eight league fixtures as a manager against Wolves.

