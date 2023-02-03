Last updated on .From the section Premier League

TEAM NEWS

Manchester United will give a debut to loan signing Marcel Sabitzer, who has been brought in to replace the injured Christian Eriksen.

Right-back Diogo Dalot is back in training, while Anthony Martial and Jadon Sancho might start after making their return from the bench in midweek.

Crystal Palace top scorer Wilfried Zaha faces time on the sidelines after suffering a hamstring injury.

New signings Naouirou Ahamada and Albert Sambi Lokonga might feature.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

Crystal Palace nicked a draw right at the end of the game when these two teams met at Selhurst Park last month - it cost me some prediction points too because I had gone for a 1-0 Manchester United win.

It's going to be harder for the Eagles this time, and not just because they go to Old Trafford, where United have won their past 12 games in all competitions.

Wilfried Zaha is injured and, although he has not been at his very best this season, he is still a big miss for Patrick Vieira's side.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Manchester United have beaten Palace just once in five meetings (D2, L2).

Crystal Palace have won two of their past three league matches at Old Trafford, while United have scored just three goals in the last four encounters at home.

Manchester United

Manchester United have won 12 consecutive home games in all competitions, their best streak since a run of 20 from December 2010 to September 2011 under Sir Alex Ferguson.

They have conceded just one goal in their last five home league matches.

The Red Devils have kept eight Premier League clean sheets in this campaign, as many as they managed in the whole of last season.

They have dropped five points from a winning position in their last two league matches, having not let a lead slip in their opening 18 league fixtures this season.

Marcus Rashford has scored 10 goals in 12 appearances in all competitions since the World Cup, more than any other current Premier League player.

Bruno Fernandes has scored or provided an assist in all four of Manchester United's Premier League matches in 2023 (two goals and two assists).

Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace have taken just two points from the last 12 available and are yet to win in any competition in 2023.

They have failed to score in five of their past seven Premier League games.

Palace's next defeat will be their 400th in the top flight.

This season, Palace are winless in all 11 league matches against teams in the top half of the table (D5, L6).

They have lost 21 of their last 29 Premier League fixtures without Wilfried Zaha (W4, D4).

