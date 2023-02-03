Close menu
Premier League
BrentfordBrentford15:00SouthamptonSouthampton
Venue: Gtech Community Stadium

Brentford v Southampton preview: Team news, head-to-head, stats and prediction

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Brentford's David Raya talks to Pontus Jansson in the tunnel
Swedish defender Pontus Jansson (right) has made just one Brentford appearance since 1 October

TEAM NEWS

Brentford hope to welcome back captain Pontus Jansson following his ongoing struggles with a hamstring injury.

Midfielders Shandon Baptiste and Frank Onyeka have returned to training after respective groin and thigh problems.

Southampton defender Kyle Walker-Peters is out after pulling his hamstring during the midweek defeat by Newcastle.

Moussa Djenepo is pushing for a recall after a spell out with concussion, while new signings Kamaldeen Sulemana and Paul Onuachu are available.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

Southampton have improved a lot recently and gave Newcastle a decent game in the Carabao Cup in midweek, but they have now lost three out of their past four games in all competitions.

Brentford have not lost in the league since 23 October and they are particularly strong at home - I definitely fancy them to win this one, although I do think Saints will score.

Prediction: 2-1

Sutton's full predictions v DJ Schak

99 not out... Southampton are seeking their 100th Premier League away win - their first in the competition came in London, a 2-1 win at Crystal Palace in September 1992

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Brentford are seeking back-to-back league wins against Southampton for the first time since March 1959.
  • Saints have only won one of their past eight away games against Brentford, drawing three and losing four.

Brentford

  • Brentford have gone eight Premier League matches without defeat, winning four and drawing four. It's their longest unbeaten top-flight run for 87 years.
  • The Bees are vying to earn three successive top-flight home victories for the first time since 1939.
  • Their shot conversion rate of 15.8% is the highest of any side in the division this season.
  • However, Thomas Frank's side failed to register a single effort on target in their previous Premier League outing at Leeds.
  • Ivan Toney has scored eight times in his last eight home appearances in all competitions.

Southampton

  • Southampton have registered two wins in their past three away games in all competitions.
  • The Saints have won three league fixtures on the road this term, two more than they've mustered at St. Mary's.
  • The south coast club have conceded 50 goals in their past 26 Premier League matches, keeping just one clean sheet.
  • Nathan Jones is yet to beat Thomas Frank's Brentford, taking just one point from four previous league meetings while in charge of Luton Town and Stoke City.
  • Mohamed Elyounoussi has attempted the most shots (28) and had the joint-most on target (8) of all Premier League players yet to score this season.

My Brentford line-up

Predict Brentford's starting XI for their next fixture - remember you can change the formation!

My Southampton line-up

Predict Southampton's starting XI for their next fixture - remember you can change the formation!

Everything you need to know about your Premier League team banner
  • Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
BBC Sport banner footer

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal19162145162950
2Man City20143353203345
3Newcastle20109133112239
4Man Utd2012353225739
5Tottenham2111374031936
6Brighton1994637271031
7Fulham219483230231
8Brentford207943228430
9Liverpool198563425929
10Chelsea208572221129
11Aston Villa208482327-428
12Crystal Palace206681827-924
13Nottm Forest205691635-1921
14Leicester2053122835-718
15Leeds194692633-718
16West Ham2053121725-818
17Wolves2045111230-1817
18Bournemouth2045111942-2317
19Everton2036111528-1315
20Southampton2043131735-1815
View full Premier League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport