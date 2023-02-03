Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Newcastle have failed to win the three league games they have played without Bruno Guimaraes this season

TEAM NEWS

Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes begins a three-match ban as a result of his red card against Southampton, while Javier Manquillo, Matt Targett and Emil Krafth are injured.

Boss Eddie Howe says Alexander Isak showed "signs of concussion" following the midweek win, and if confirmed the Swede will be missing on Saturday.

West Ham will monitor Danny Ings, who is doubtful with a knee problem.

Maxwel Cornet, Gianluca Scamacca and Kurt Zouma are out through injury.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

I watched West Ham at Derby in the FA Cup on Monday night - the Hammers made changes and still won but they were very average indeed.

You kind of know how they will be set up at St James' Park - to sit in, try to frustrate Newcastle and hit them on the counter-attack - while it will be front football from Eddie Howe's side.

Even without Bruno Guimaraes, I think they will find a way through.

The fact that Newcastle are so watertight at the back really helps when games are tight. We've seen it with them a few times this season already when things aren't perfect with their performance but they still get the job done.

Prediction: 1-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

West Ham won 4-2 at St James' Park on the opening weekend last season but that is their only victory in the six most recent league games against Newcastle (D2, L3).

The Londoners have netted a total of 11 goals in their last four top-flight fixtures on Tyneside, matching their tally from their previous 14 visits.

Newcastle United

Newcastle are unbeaten in 15 top-flight matches (W9, D6), one shy of an outright club record, while they have not lost at home since April.

The Magpies have recorded six consecutive Premier League clean sheets - the longest such run by a team under an English manager since Steve McClaren's Middlesbrough kept seven successive shut-outs in 2003.

Their last four league games have produced a total of just one goal, Alexander Isak's 89th-minute winner against Fulham.

Eddie Howe's team have failed to win the three top-flight fixtures they have played this season without Bruno Guimaraes (D2, L1).

Nick Pope has saved 82.2% of the shots he has faced in the top flight this season - the highest figure of any goalkeeper to have played more than once.

Pope has 12 clean sheets in the Premier League this term, three short of the career-best figure he set with Burnley in 2019-20.

Callum Wilson has scored nine goals in 11 top-flight appearances against West Ham.

West Ham United

West Ham have lost 16 of their last 24 Premier League away matches (W4, D4), including seven of 10 in the current campaign.

They have only earned five points away from home this season, a joint low with Bournemouth and Leeds.

The Hammers, who claimed their 1,500th league win by beating Everton, are one short of 1,500 league defeats.

Victory would give David Moyes 250 Premier League wins as a manager. Only Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger have reached the milestone, with the Scot claiming 528 wins and the Frenchman 476.

