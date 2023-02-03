Last updated on .From the section Premier League

John McGinn of Aston Villa has been out for a month with a hamstring injury sustained during the New Year's Day win at Tottenham

TEAM NEWS

Aston Villa captain John McGinn has recovered from a hamstring injury, while Lucas Digne is fit after a shoulder issue.

New signing Jhon Duran hasn't played since October but could be involved.

Leicester City will assess the fitness of Jamie Vardy and deadline-day signing Harry Souttar, who have been nursing respective glute and hip problems.

Victor Kristiansen and Tete could make their Premier League debuts but Wilfred Ndidi misses out for personal reasons.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

Leicester still haven't won a Premier League game since the World Cup and are getting a bit desperate, although at least their draw with Leeds stopped a run of four straight league losses.

Villa, in contrast, have won three and drawn one of their past four games and, on current form, they have to be favourites here.

But the Foxes still have some good players and James Maddison should be fit enough to start - he might just make the difference.

Prediction: 1-1

The Foxes have scored 17 goals and conceded 23 on the road

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Both teams have scored in 12 of the 13 Premier League meetings at Villa Park. The exception was Leicester's 2-0 win in December 2001.

Aston Villa

Villa have earned 16 points from seven league matches under Unai Emery, a tally only bettered by Arsenal's 19 since the Spaniard's first match in charge.

They have won five of those seven games, as many victories as in their previous 24 attempts.

Aston Villa could register three consecutive Premier League victories for the first time since February to March last year.

All five of Leon Bailey's Premier League goals have been scored at Villa Park, with the last three coming in the opening seven minutes.

Emery's Paris Saint-Germain defeated Brendan Rodgers' Celtic 5-0 and 7-1 in the 2017-18 Champions League group stage but Rodgers won both Premier League games with Leicester against the Spaniard's Arsenal side.

Leicester City

Leicester have only taken one point from their five league games since the World Cup, conceding 10 goals.

Their only competitive wins during this period were in cup ties against lower league sides Milton Keynes Dons, Gillingham and Walsall.

Each of their last three league victories were in away fixtures.

The Foxes have dropped 19 points from winning positions this season, six more than any other team.

James Maddison has been directly involved in 18 goals in his last 17 Premier League starts, with 11 goals and seven assists.

Harvey Barnes is one short of 50 career league goals. He has scored in all five of Leicester's Premier League wins this season and has four goals in four top-flight starts against Villa.

Brendan Rodgers has won six of his seven Premier League matches at Villa Park.

