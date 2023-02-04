Close menu
Premier League
EvertonEverton1ArsenalArsenal0

Everton 1-0 Arsenal: James Tarkowski scores winner in Sean Dyche's first game

By Shamoon HafezBBC Sport at Goodison Park

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments814

James Tarkowski scores
All eight of James Tarkowski's Premier League goals have come under Sean Dyche

New Everton manager Sean Dyche enjoyed a dream start as a much-improved side stunned Premier League leaders Arsenal at a raucous Goodison Park.

Dyche was appointed as boss last Monday following the departure of Frank Lampard, who was sacked with Everton in the relegation zone.

But the hosts picked up their first victory in 11 games in all competitions courtesy of a link-up between two men who played for Dyche at Burnley.

Centre-half James Tarkowski rose at the far post to power home a header from Dwight McNeil's corner to spark the sort of joyous scenes that have been witnessed rarely at Goodison this term.

Everton had enjoyed much the better chances in the opening period too, but striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin could not convert from the excellent Amadou Onana's low cross and also flicked a header wide.

Arsenal were outfought for large periods and failed to find any rhythm, although January signing Leandro Trossard forcing Jordan Pickford into a sharp save late on.

The Gunners were unable to find the leveller and will see their lead at the top cut to two points if champions Manchester City beat Tottenham on Sunday.

Everton show much-needed fight and grit

Thousands marched down Goodison Road before kick-off, protesting against Everton's board and its running of the club.

But what a transformation there has been on the pitch in just five days under the experienced Dyche.

The former Burnley boss has already set about changing the mindset of a team who have been abject this season.

Writing in his matchday programme notes, Dyche asked for "hard work" and a demonstration of the "pride" of wearing the Everton shirt - and he got both.

Setting up in a 4-5-1 formation, Everton snapped into tackles and gave high-flying Arsenal no room to breathe - with Vitalii Mykolenko's late challenge on captain Martin Odegaard in the second minute setting the tone.

The home side's pressing and ferocious tackling was epitomised by Belgium international midfielder Onana, who made more tackles - four - than any other player on the pitch, with each challenge greeted by a roar from the home fans.

Calvert-Lewin could possibly have done better with his chances but could not find the target, while Abdoulaye Doucoure - restored to the team after a falling out with Lampard had led to him being omitted - sent a free header wide.

It did not cost them though, as Tarkowski nodded in at the back post on the hour mark before wheeling off to celebrate a goal that ended a run of four consecutive home defeats with a statement win.

It was just their fourth league victory in 21 games this season, taking them out of the relegation zone by a point, but they could return to the bottom three depending on other results this weekend.

Huge setback for Arsenal

Arsenal have swept aside almost everyone put in front of them this season, but this is a major setback for Mikel Arteta and his team.

The free-flowing football that has lifted them to the top of the table was absent and they did not look like scoring after falling behind, succumbing to their second league loss of the campaign.

They had defeated Manchester United and north London rivals Tottenham with impressive performances in their previous two league games, but may well have Pep Guardiola's City breathing down their neck by Sunday evening.

Arsenal's performances this season have fuelled talk of a first league title since 2004, but if they fail to beat Brentford in their next game, they could be second by the time they host City on 15 February.

Eddie Nketiah wasted a presentable opening in the opening period, blazing wide, while Bukayo Saka did the same in the second half.

Deadline day signing Jorginho came off the bench to make his debut, but the Italy international was unable to create any chances for his team-mates.

Player of the match

OnanaAmadou Onana

with an average of 8.16

Everton

  1. Squad number8Player nameOnana
    Average rating

    8.16

  2. Squad number2Player nameTarkowski
    Average rating

    8.14

  3. Squad number7Player nameMcNeil
    Average rating

    7.75

  4. Squad number23Player nameColeman
    Average rating

    7.63

  5. Squad number30Player nameCoady
    Average rating

    7.63

  6. Squad number19Player nameMykolenko
    Average rating

    7.57

  7. Squad number16Player nameDoucouré
    Average rating

    7.57

  8. Squad number27Player nameGueye
    Average rating

    7.50

  9. Squad number17Player nameIwobi
    Average rating

    7.43

  10. Squad number9Player nameCalvert-Lewin
    Average rating

    7.19

  11. Squad number1Player namePickford
    Average rating

    7.13

  12. Squad number20Player nameMaupay
    Average rating

    6.77

Arsenal

  1. Squad number1Player nameRamsdale
    Average rating

    4.63

  2. Squad number35Player nameZinchenko
    Average rating

    4.49

  3. Squad number7Player nameSaka
    Average rating

    4.46

  4. Squad number12Player nameSaliba
    Average rating

    4.38

  5. Squad number8Player nameØdegaard
    Average rating

    4.34

  6. Squad number6Player nameGabriel Magalhães
    Average rating

    4.30

  7. Squad number5Player namePartey
    Average rating

    4.22

  8. Squad number34Player nameXhaka
    Average rating

    4.22

  9. Squad number4Player nameWhite
    Average rating

    4.16

  10. Squad number11Player nameGabriel Martinelli
    Average rating

    4.09

  11. Squad number14Player nameNketiah
    Average rating

    4.03

  12. Squad number19Player nameTrossard
    Average rating

    3.96

  13. Squad number18Player nameTomiyasu
    Average rating

    3.82

  14. Squad number20Player nameJorginho
    Average rating

    3.76

  15. Squad number21Player nameFábio Vieira
    Average rating

    3.51

Line-ups

Everton

Formation 4-5-1

  • 1PickfordBooked at 86mins
  • 23Coleman
  • 30Coady
  • 2Tarkowski
  • 19MykolenkoBooked at 63mins
  • 7McNeil
  • 16Doucouré
  • 27Gueye
  • 8OnanaBooked at 69mins
  • 17Iwobi
  • 9Calvert-LewinSubstituted forMaupayat 62'minutesBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 4Holgate
  • 11Gray
  • 13Mina
  • 15Begovic
  • 20Maupay
  • 22Godfrey
  • 26Davies
  • 29Vinagre
  • 50Simms

Arsenal

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Ramsdale
  • 4WhiteSubstituted forTomiyasuat 85'minutes
  • 12Saliba
  • 6Gabriel
  • 35ZinchenkoBooked at 90mins
  • 8ØdegaardSubstituted forFábio Vieiraat 77'minutes
  • 5ParteySubstituted forJorginhoat 59'minutes
  • 34Xhaka
  • 7Saka
  • 14Nketiah
  • 11MartinelliSubstituted forTrossardat 59'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Tierney
  • 15Kiwior
  • 16Holding
  • 18Tomiyasu
  • 19Trossard
  • 20Jorginho
  • 21Fábio Vieira
  • 30Turner
  • 85Cozier-Duberry
Referee:
David Coote
Attendance:
39,314

Match Stats

Home TeamEvertonAway TeamArsenal
Possession
Home30%
Away70%
Shots
Home12
Away15
Shots on Target
Home4
Away3
Corners
Home7
Away5
Fouls
Home13
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Everton 1, Arsenal 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Everton 1, Arsenal 0.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Takehiro Tomiyasu (Arsenal).

  4. Post update

    Neal Maupay (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Booking

    Oleksandr Zinchenko (Arsenal) is shown the yellow card.

  6. Booking

    Neal Maupay (Everton) is shown the yellow card.

  7. Post update

    Oleksandr Zinchenko (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Neal Maupay (Everton).

  9. Post update

    Foul by Leandro Trossard (Arsenal).

  10. Post update

    Idrissa Gueye (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Oleksandr Zinchenko (Arsenal) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Bukayo Saka following a corner.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Vitaliy Mykolenko.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Oleksandr Zinchenko (Arsenal) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by William Saliba.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Idrissa Gueye.

  15. Booking

    Jordan Pickford (Everton) is shown the yellow card.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Arsenal. Takehiro Tomiyasu replaces Ben White.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Eddie Nketiah (Arsenal).

  18. Post update

    James Tarkowski (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Neal Maupay (Everton) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  20. Post update

    Hand ball by James Tarkowski (Everton).

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page
Everything you need to know about your Premier League team banner
  • Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
BBC Sport banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

816 comments

  • Comment posted by Lord Panik, today at 14:29

    Lampard must be asking himself now "OMG...was it me. Am I....a tactically inept cabbage head?"

    • Reply posted by Do Not Call Me Roger, today at 14:33

      Do Not Call Me Roger replied:
      We all know the answer to that is: ‘yes’

  • Comment posted by The Changingman, today at 14:29

    Blimey - I knew Jorginho would have an impact but I didn't see it coming that quickly!

    • Reply posted by Hello, today at 14:32

      Hello replied:
      Straight down the wormhole bottling goons 😂

  • Comment posted by lawman, today at 14:28

    Well well well.
    Sean Dyche the messiah.
    Fantastic result for Everton.
    Hopefully it's not just a case of a new manager in his first game syndrome..
    Well played Everton. You've surprised everyone😮..

    • Reply posted by Hello, today at 14:31

      Hello replied:
      And so it begins…..

  • Comment posted by Springfowl, today at 14:29

    Arsenal have gone Spursy.

    • Reply posted by Johnny Thunder, today at 14:33

      Johnny Thunder replied:
      Top of the league. By 5 points. And we’re over half way there.

  • Comment posted by CurtisC, today at 14:30

    Frank Lampards Everton win without Frank Lampard.

    • Reply posted by Hello, today at 14:35

      Hello replied:
      Peps tea boy pumped hard 👍

  • Comment posted by Enjoying This, today at 14:29

    As A neutral , what a game , Everton deserved the win , well played Toffees

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 14:38

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Everton fans line of thinking right now:
      “We won the league today, next week if we win, we win the Champions League”!

  • Comment posted by Alea iacta est, today at 14:28

    The new manager bounce. Can we please hypnotise the team so they think we have a new manager every week? Shouldn't be too difficult, we've had a new manager every year in recent times! Seriously though, it's the SAME players we've had all season: why didn't these same players bust a gut to win every week under FL? We've seen them do it today. We want to see it every time.

    • Reply posted by Elvis, today at 14:32

      Elvis replied:
      Different manager / personality, different methods

  • Comment posted by base, today at 14:30

    Great result for both Everton and man city.
    Dyche proves once again why he is a great motivator and manager.

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 14:44

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Why does the phase “Songs in the street, it was so sweet” come to mind when I think of Everton and Spurs today?

  • Comment posted by BMK, today at 14:29

    Arsenal have just been Dyched!!

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 14:39

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Sean Dyche just became the best ever manager ever. For one game anyway!

  • Comment posted by chewytoffee, today at 14:29

    There are only 2 things the board have got right this season.

    Signing Onana
    Changing manager

    MASSIVE Kudos for Dyche organising a team.
    We went toe to toe the entire match and Arsenal weren’t rubbish..

    In dream land today after months of agony!

    We have a chance of survival with performances like that.
    COYB

    • Reply posted by Neutral fan, today at 14:37

      Neutral fan replied:
      Arsenal were poor compared to previous performances..

  • Comment posted by zeberdee1983, today at 14:30

    The Choke is on!!!

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 14:38

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      The Arsenal choke sponsored by Coke.

  • Comment posted by macca, today at 14:31

    Frank Lampard will be sat at home thinking you bunch of u know wots

    • Reply posted by OnmeEd, today at 14:34

      OnmeEd replied:
      I'd think he's on a private beach somewhere with £10mil burning a hole is his trunks not giving 2 effs!

  • Comment posted by Mr Biscuits, today at 14:31

    Hats off to Everton. They were much the better team, more hunger and desire. Can't say anymore than that.

    • Reply posted by Footy_fan, today at 14:50

      Footy_fan replied:
      The usual arsenal meltdown starts!

  • Comment posted by Turbo5, today at 14:30

    Took a bit of Burnley Magic to make Everton win
    Dyche , Tarks and Mc Neil

  • Comment posted by Paul S, today at 14:28

    Gooners gone all Spursy

    • Reply posted by spartan gooner, today at 14:31

      spartan gooner replied:
      Better to go spursy when your 5 points clear than not! Lol ..

  • Comment posted by Pickers72, today at 14:30

    Thank you everton fully deserved victory

    • Reply posted by Footy_fan, today at 14:49

      Footy_fan replied:
      Thanks Everton from the whole of premier league. The gooners had already started declaring themselves champion. This should bring them down from the clouds

  • Comment posted by Avi, today at 14:31

    Well played Everton and fantastic setup by Dyche to neutralise Arsenal 👌

    • Reply posted by Footy_fan, today at 15:07

      Footy_fan replied:
      Was Saka on the pitch today?

  • Comment posted by in5wknaa, today at 14:31

    Fantastic performance from Everton - genuinely were the better side - Goodison rocking as usual I think all neutrals can admit the prem is better with Everton let’s hope they stay up

  • Comment posted by Brain, today at 14:30

    Arsenal not looking anything like title winners.

    • Reply posted by Johnny Thunder, today at 14:32

      Johnny Thunder replied:
      Because of their second loss in 20? Still 5 points ahead? Try using your username?

  • Comment posted by Gunner-Idiot, today at 14:29

    Well well, the haters will be out in force (enjoy your day) but let's credit Everton. Came with a game plan and executed it very well. Not our day today but 50 points, 5 points clear. Regroup and move on. WELL DONE Everton. If you can play consistently like that you won't have any issues.