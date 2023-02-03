Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Everton manager Sean Dyche puts his squad through their paces ahead of his opening match against Arsenal this weekend

TEAM NEWS

Everton defenders Ben Godfrey and Michael Keane will miss Sean Dyche's first game in charge as they recover from respective knee injuries.

Midfielder James Garner has a back issue, while Nathan Patterson and Andros Townsend remain out.

Arsenal's latest signing Jorginho could be set for a debut, while Thomas Partey will be assessed.

The Ghanaian midfielder was substituted with a rib injury during the FA Cup defeat at Manchester City.

Emile Smith Rowe is out with a thigh complaint and Mohamed Elneny, Gabriel Jesus and Reiss Nelson remain long-term absentees.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

Arsenal rested a few players in their FA Cup tie against Manchester City and paid the price. They still played pretty well at Etihad Stadium, though, and I think they have had a really good window.

Everton, in contrast, did not sign anyone and it looks like their new manager Sean Dyche has got a huge job on his hands to keep them up.

We know the Goodison Park crowd will get behind the team and, the way that Dyche manages, he will be trying to extract every last ounce of effort out of his players.

The endeavour will be there but I still don't see Everton getting a win or even managing a draw.

Prediction: 0-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Everton are aiming to win three consecutive home league games against Arsenal for the first time in more than 45 years.

The Gunners have earned just two victories in their past 10 top-flight visits to Goodison Park.

Arsenal have beaten Everton in 99 league matches - no team has ever recorded 100 wins against a single opponent in English league history.

Everton

Everton have drawn two and lost eight of their past 10 games in all competitions. It's their longest run without a win since 1994.

The Toffees have lost four successive home league fixtures, their worst form at Goodison since a club-record run of seven straight defeats in 1958.

The Merseyside club have won just three of their 44 Premier League fixtures against sides at the top of the Premier League table, drawing nine and losing 32.

Sean Dyche has lost one of his past five meetings with Arsenal, winning one and drawing three.

However, Dyche's home record versus the Gunners is two draws and five defeats.

Jordan Pickford is set to make his 200th Premier League appearance for Everton.

Arsenal

Arsenal have won eight of their 10 top-flight away matches this season, drawing one and losing the other.

The Gunners have kept nine Premier League clean sheets this season, with seven coming away from home.

Mikel Arteta's side could go 14 league games unbeaten for the first time since a similar run ended in December 2018.

Arsenal's total of 50 points is their highest at the halfway stage of a Premier League campaign.

Martin Odegaard has scored six Premier League away goals this season, more than any other Arsenal player. He has netted in each of his last three appearances on the road.

