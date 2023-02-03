Leicester City Women v Manchester City Women

Offside, Manchester City Women. Kerstin Casparij tries a through ball, but Chloe Kelly is caught offside.
Line-ups
Leicester City Women
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 33Leitzig
- 4Bott
- 15Howard
- 22Plumptre
- 2Nevin
- 3Tierney
- 6Eaton-Collins
- 16Jones
- 10Whelan
- 20Goodwin
- 21Cain
Substitutes
- 1Lambourne
- 8Pike
- 13Simon
- 14Green
- 23Purfield
- 28Levell
- 32Baker
- 34Smith
Man City Women
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Roebuck
- 2Casparij
- 6Houghton
- 5Greenwood
- 4Aleixandri
- 25Hasegawa
- 12Angeldahl
- 9Kelly
- 10Castellanos
- 11Hemp
- 21Shaw
Substitutes
- 7Coombs
- 8Fowler
- 13Raso
- 15Ouahabi
- 22MacIver
- 41Blakstad
- Referee:
- Amy Fearns
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home30%
- Away70%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away9
- Corners
- Home3
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away0
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Corner, Leicester City Women. Conceded by Alex Greenwood.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Deyna Castellanos (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Lauren Hemp (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Courtney Nevin (Leicester City Women).
Post update
Attempt saved. Lauren Hemp (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Filippa Angeldahl.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Lauren Hemp (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Filippa Angeldahl.
Post update
Attempt saved. Kerstin Casparij (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Filippa Angeldahl with a headed pass.
Post update
Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Missy Goodwin.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Filippa Angeldahl (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lauren Hemp.
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Post update
Delay in match because of an injury Aileen Whelan (Leicester City Women).
Post update
Attempt saved. Chloe Kelly (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Lauren Hemp.
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Post update
Delay in match because of an injury Alex Greenwood (Manchester City Women).
Post update
Corner, Leicester City Women. Conceded by Yui Hasegawa.
Post update
Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Sophie Howard.
Post update
Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Catherine Bott.
Post update
Attempt missed. Georgia Eaton-Collins (Leicester City Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Courtney Nevin with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Leicester City Women. Conceded by Lauren Hemp.