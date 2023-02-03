Close menu
The FA Women's Super League
Leicester City WomenLeicester City Women0Man City WomenManchester City Women0

Leicester City Women v Manchester City Women

Line-ups

Leicester City Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 33Leitzig
  • 4Bott
  • 15Howard
  • 22Plumptre
  • 2Nevin
  • 3Tierney
  • 6Eaton-Collins
  • 16Jones
  • 10Whelan
  • 20Goodwin
  • 21Cain

Substitutes

  • 1Lambourne
  • 8Pike
  • 13Simon
  • 14Green
  • 23Purfield
  • 28Levell
  • 32Baker
  • 34Smith

Man City Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Roebuck
  • 2Casparij
  • 6Houghton
  • 5Greenwood
  • 4Aleixandri
  • 25Hasegawa
  • 12Angeldahl
  • 9Kelly
  • 10Castellanos
  • 11Hemp
  • 21Shaw

Substitutes

  • 7Coombs
  • 8Fowler
  • 13Raso
  • 15Ouahabi
  • 22MacIver
  • 41Blakstad
Referee:
Amy Fearns

Match Stats

Home TeamLeicester City WomenAway TeamMan City Women
Possession
Home30%
Away70%
Shots
Home2
Away15
Shots on Target
Home1
Away9
Corners
Home3
Away6
Fouls
Home4
Away0

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Offside, Manchester City Women. Kerstin Casparij tries a through ball, but Chloe Kelly is caught offside.

  2. Post update

    Corner, Leicester City Women. Conceded by Alex Greenwood.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Deyna Castellanos (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  4. Post update

    Lauren Hemp (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Courtney Nevin (Leicester City Women).

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Lauren Hemp (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Filippa Angeldahl.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Lauren Hemp (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Filippa Angeldahl.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kerstin Casparij (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Filippa Angeldahl with a headed pass.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Missy Goodwin.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Filippa Angeldahl (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lauren Hemp.

  11. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  12. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Aileen Whelan (Leicester City Women).

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Chloe Kelly (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Lauren Hemp.

  14. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  15. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Alex Greenwood (Manchester City Women).

  16. Post update

    Corner, Leicester City Women. Conceded by Yui Hasegawa.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Sophie Howard.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Catherine Bott.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Georgia Eaton-Collins (Leicester City Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Courtney Nevin with a cross following a corner.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Leicester City Women. Conceded by Lauren Hemp.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 4th February 2023

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd Women119113162528
2Chelsea Women119113292328
3Arsenal Women108112662025
4Man City Women1273223111224
5Everton Women116051612418
6Aston Villa Women115151621-516
7West Ham Women125071522-715
8Tottenham Women103071219-79
9Liverpool Women102261122-118
10Reading Women122191427-137
11Brighton Women92161132-217
12Leicester City Women11119525-204
View full The FA Women's Super League table

