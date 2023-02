Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Duk's header gave Aberdeen the lead on the stroke of half-time

Managerless Aberdeen claimed a much-needed victory to extend Motherwell's wretched run in the Scottish Premiership to 11 winless matches.

Kevin van Veen's penalty offered scant consolation for a feeble Motherwell side who remain off the bottom only on goal difference as the pressure increases on manager Steven Hammell.

Duk's header capped Aberdeen's first-half dominance at Pittodrie before two delicious finishes from Bojan Miovski halted his side's sequence of five straight defeats.

After interim manager Barry Robson's first win at the second time of asking, the Pittodrie men stay seventh but now within a point of the top six.

More to follow.

