Scottish Premiership
RangersRangers2Ross CountyRoss County1

Rangers 2-1 Ross County: Deflected Barisic free-kick earns hosts narrow win

By Nick McPheatBBC Scotland

Malik Tillman's late first-half header sent Rangers into the break with a one-goal lead
Michael Beale maintained his impressive start as Rangers manager to cut the gap at the top of the Scottish Premiership to six points - but only after his side dug deep to overcome Ross County.

Malik Tillman nodded in late in the first half to break down a stubborn visiting defence before Jordan White's equaliser stunned Ibrox after the break.

But Rangers fortuitously regained the lead 10 minutes later when Borna Barisic's deflected free-kick left Ross Laidlaw flat-footed in the County goal.

Victory for reigning champions Celtic at St Johnstone on Sunday will restore their nine-point advantage, but it is now 12 matches in all competitions unbeaten for Beale.

Meanwhile, County, who are still searching for their first-ever victory over Rangers, remain embroiled in a relegation fight as they stay in 10th.

Despite sitting just one point above bottom side Dundee United, Malky Mackay can take pride in his players' efforts.

After making a promising start, with both George Harmon and Eamonn Brophy seeing goal-bound efforts blocked, they kept Rangers out until the dying stages of the first half.

And even after the home side regained the lead, the Rangers defence had to withstand pressure in the dying stages to earn their three points.

Beale's side delivered the best performance of his tenure so far at Hearts in midweek, but his players failed to reach those levels as a well-organised County frustrated the hosts.

It seemed it would either take something special or a slice of luck to breach the visiting backline. In the end, it was both.

A moment of class from Todd Cantwell, who skipped his way to the bye-line, provided the opener for Tillman - a first-half substitute for the injured John Lundstram - to head home.

And following White's leveller, Barisic's deflected free-kick - just minutes after Ryan Kent guided an effort off the crossbar - earned a 11th win in 12 games for his manager, whose unbeaten start rolls on.

Player of the match - Todd Cantwell

Todd Cantwell
The ex-Norwich City man provided a bit of magic to assist the opener and was Rangers' brightest spark during his 83 minutes on the pitch

Tillman & Cantwell provide midfield flair - analysis

Tillman's performance off the bench is perhaps proof that Beale could be more adventurous with his midfield selection in home games, as both the American and Cantwell were key to unlocking County's deep defence.

Trying to find a balance can be tricky, however, as Beale hinted towards when he called for more control late in the game in his post-match comments.

Nicolas Raskin, who made his debut in a late cameo, looks like one who can provide that cool head in midfield, with the Belgian showing composure and class during his brief spell on the pitch.

Doubts remain over the goalkeeping position, however. Jon McLaughlin didn't cover himself in glory for White's equaliser and you have to question whether the frequent rotation is beneficial.

As ever with teams of County's stature, their season will not be defined by games against the Old Firm. But after a run of four straight defeats to end 2022, Mackay's side have made themselves harder to beat since the turn of the year.

Despite picking up just one win in their last nine league games, the loss at Ibrox is only their second in their last six. Performances like Saturday's against lesser opposition will certainly earn more points in the Highland side's quest for survival.

What did they say?

Rangers manager Michael Beale: "We were wasteful at times in the final third. On another day we should score more. I wanted to see a bit more control at times. It was a bit tense and it shouldn't be like that at Ibrox.

"It's about getting wins at the minute and building momentum. We're trying to integrate new players as well. We've played three games this week and won all three so I can't be too harsh on the lads."

Ross County manager Malky Mackay: "The overall performance gives me confidence going forward. We take plaudits but we don't take points, which is disappointing.

"We've come out of the window strongly, we have strength and depth now. As a group, we'll be doing everything to stay in the league."

What's next?

Rangers turn their focus to the Scottish Cup next Sunday as they host Partick Thistle (16:00 GMT). County are next in action in a fortnight when they travel to St Mirren in the league.

Line-ups

Rangers

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 33McLaughlin
  • 2TavernierBooked at 87mins
  • 6Goldson
  • 26DaviesBooked at 22mins
  • 31Barisic
  • 8Jack
  • 4LundstramSubstituted forTillmanat 11'minutes
  • 30SakalaBooked at 58minsSubstituted forKamaraat 62'minutes
  • 13CantwellSubstituted forRaskinat 83'minutes
  • 14KentSubstituted forWrightat 83'minutes
  • 20MorelosBooked at 81minsSubstituted forColakat 83'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1McGregor
  • 7Hagi
  • 9Colak
  • 18Kamara
  • 19Sands
  • 23Wright
  • 43Raskin
  • 51Lowry
  • 71Tillman

Ross County

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Laidlaw
  • 15WatsonBooked at 90mins
  • 5Baldwin
  • 6IacovittiBooked at 7minsSubstituted forCancolaat 75'minutes
  • 2Randall
  • 14Loturi
  • 42KennehSubstituted forSimsat 84'minutes
  • 16Harmon
  • 10DhandaSubstituted forCallachanat 66'minutes
  • 27BrophySubstituted forMurrayat 45'minutes
  • 26White

Substitutes

  • 4Cancola
  • 8Callachan
  • 11Sims
  • 17Murray
  • 21Munro
  • 22Tillson
  • 25Samuel
  • 30Smith
  • 49Stones
Referee:
Euan Anderson
Attendance:
49,115

Match Stats

Home TeamRangersAway TeamRoss County
Possession
Home70%
Away30%
Shots
Home26
Away10
Shots on Target
Home7
Away3
Corners
Home4
Away6
Fouls
Home8
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Rangers 2, Ross County 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Rangers 2, Ross County 1.

  3. Booking

    Keith Watson (Ross County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  4. Post update

    Nicolas Raskin (Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Keith Watson (Ross County).

  6. Post update

    Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Ryan Jack.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Scott Wright (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Glen Kamara.

  8. Booking

    James Tavernier (Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  9. Post update

    Foul by James Tavernier (Rangers).

  10. Post update

    Josh Sims (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Ross County. Josh Sims replaces Nohan Kenneh.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Rangers. Nicolas Raskin replaces Todd Cantwell.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Rangers. Antonio-Mirko Colak replaces Alfredo Morelos.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Rangers. Scott Wright replaces Ryan Kent.

  15. Post update

    Todd Cantwell (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Ross Callachan (Ross County).

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Connor Randall (Ross County) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by David Cancola.

  18. Booking

    Alfredo Morelos (Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Alfredo Morelos (Rangers).

  20. Post update

    Ross Callachan (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page

Player of the match

WhiteJordan White

with an average of 8.02

Rangers

  1. Squad number13Player nameCantwell
    Average rating

    6.16

  2. Squad number71Player nameTillman
    Average rating

    6.02

  3. Squad number31Player nameBarisic
    Average rating

    5.74

  4. Squad number14Player nameKent
    Average rating

    5.55

  5. Squad number26Player nameDavies
    Average rating

    5.50

  6. Squad number30Player nameSakala
    Average rating

    5.46

  7. Squad number20Player nameMorelos
    Average rating

    5.45

  8. Squad number6Player nameGoldson
    Average rating

    5.42

  9. Squad number8Player nameJack
    Average rating

    5.33

  10. Squad number2Player nameTavernier
    Average rating

    5.12

  11. Squad number43Player nameRaskin
    Average rating

    5.00

  12. Squad number18Player nameKamara
    Average rating

    4.67

  13. Squad number33Player nameMcLaughlin
    Average rating

    4.42

  14. Squad number9Player nameColak
    Average rating

    4.41

  15. Squad number23Player nameWright
    Average rating

    4.37

  16. Squad number4Player nameLundstram
    Average rating

    4.32

Ross County

  1. Squad number26Player nameWhite
    Average rating

    8.02

  2. Squad number10Player nameDhanda
    Average rating

    7.98

  3. Squad number4Player nameCancola
    Average rating

    7.91

  4. Squad number2Player nameRandall
    Average rating

    7.85

  5. Squad number5Player nameBaldwin
    Average rating

    7.85

  6. Squad number6Player nameIacovitti
    Average rating

    7.84

  7. Squad number15Player nameWatson
    Average rating

    7.77

  8. Squad number16Player nameHarmon
    Average rating

    7.76

  9. Squad number14Player nameLoturi
    Average rating

    7.75

  10. Squad number8Player nameCallachan
    Average rating

    7.74

  11. Squad number42Player nameKenneh
    Average rating

    7.65

  12. Squad number27Player nameBrophy
    Average rating

    7.60

  13. Squad number11Player nameSims
    Average rating

    7.51

  14. Squad number17Player nameMurray
    Average rating

    7.29

  15. Squad number1Player nameLaidlaw
    Average rating

    6.80

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic24221174175767
2Rangers25194258233561
3Hearts25126745351042
4Livingston2410592734-735
5Hibernian25104113738-134
6St Mirren249692633-733
7Aberdeen25102133947-832
8St Johnstone2483132838-1027
9Kilmarnock2565142144-2323
10Ross County2556142038-1821
11Motherwell2455142738-1120
12Dundee Utd2455142643-1720
View full Scottish Premiership table

