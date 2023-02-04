Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Malik Tillman's late first-half header sent Rangers into the break with a one-goal lead

Michael Beale maintained his impressive start as Rangers manager to cut the gap at the top of the Scottish Premiership to six points - but only after his side dug deep to overcome Ross County.

Malik Tillman nodded in late in the first half to break down a stubborn visiting defence before Jordan White's equaliser stunned Ibrox after the break.

But Rangers fortuitously regained the lead 10 minutes later when Borna Barisic's deflected free-kick left Ross Laidlaw flat-footed in the County goal.

Victory for reigning champions Celtic at St Johnstone on Sunday will restore their nine-point advantage, but it is now 12 matches in all competitions unbeaten for Beale.

Meanwhile, County, who are still searching for their first-ever victory over Rangers, remain embroiled in a relegation fight as they stay in 10th.

Despite sitting just one point above bottom side Dundee United, Malky Mackay can take pride in his players' efforts.

After making a promising start, with both George Harmon and Eamonn Brophy seeing goal-bound efforts blocked, they kept Rangers out until the dying stages of the first half.

And even after the home side regained the lead, the Rangers defence had to withstand pressure in the dying stages to earn their three points.

Beale's side delivered the best performance of his tenure so far at Hearts in midweek, but his players failed to reach those levels as a well-organised County frustrated the hosts.

It seemed it would either take something special or a slice of luck to breach the visiting backline. In the end, it was both.

A moment of class from Todd Cantwell, who skipped his way to the bye-line, provided the opener for Tillman - a first-half substitute for the injured John Lundstram - to head home.

And following White's leveller, Barisic's deflected free-kick - just minutes after Ryan Kent guided an effort off the crossbar - earned a 11th win in 12 games for his manager, whose unbeaten start rolls on.

Player of the match - Todd Cantwell

The ex-Norwich City man provided a bit of magic to assist the opener and was Rangers' brightest spark during his 83 minutes on the pitch

Tillman & Cantwell provide midfield flair - analysis

Tillman's performance off the bench is perhaps proof that Beale could be more adventurous with his midfield selection in home games, as both the American and Cantwell were key to unlocking County's deep defence.

Trying to find a balance can be tricky, however, as Beale hinted towards when he called for more control late in the game in his post-match comments.

Nicolas Raskin, who made his debut in a late cameo, looks like one who can provide that cool head in midfield, with the Belgian showing composure and class during his brief spell on the pitch.

Doubts remain over the goalkeeping position, however. Jon McLaughlin didn't cover himself in glory for White's equaliser and you have to question whether the frequent rotation is beneficial.

As ever with teams of County's stature, their season will not be defined by games against the Old Firm. But after a run of four straight defeats to end 2022, Mackay's side have made themselves harder to beat since the turn of the year.

Despite picking up just one win in their last nine league games, the loss at Ibrox is only their second in their last six. Performances like Saturday's against lesser opposition will certainly earn more points in the Highland side's quest for survival.

What did they say?

Rangers manager Michael Beale: "We were wasteful at times in the final third. On another day we should score more. I wanted to see a bit more control at times. It was a bit tense and it shouldn't be like that at Ibrox.

"It's about getting wins at the minute and building momentum. We're trying to integrate new players as well. We've played three games this week and won all three so I can't be too harsh on the lads."

Ross County manager Malky Mackay: "The overall performance gives me confidence going forward. We take plaudits but we don't take points, which is disappointing.

"We've come out of the window strongly, we have strength and depth now. As a group, we'll be doing everything to stay in the league."

What's next?

Rangers turn their focus to the Scottish Cup next Sunday as they host Partick Thistle (16:00 GMT). County are next in action in a fortnight when they travel to St Mirren in the league.

