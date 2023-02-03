Rangers v Ross County

How to play
Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.
Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership
Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Celtic
|24
|22
|1
|1
|74
|17
|57
|67
|2
|Rangers
|24
|18
|4
|2
|56
|22
|34
|58
|3
|Hearts
|24
|11
|6
|7
|42
|34
|8
|39
|4
|St Mirren
|23
|9
|6
|8
|26
|32
|-6
|33
|5
|Livingston
|23
|9
|5
|9
|24
|33
|-9
|32
|6
|Hibernian
|24
|9
|4
|11
|36
|38
|-2
|31
|7
|Aberdeen
|24
|9
|2
|13
|36
|46
|-10
|29
|8
|St Johnstone
|24
|8
|3
|13
|28
|38
|-10
|27
|9
|Kilmarnock
|24
|6
|5
|13
|20
|41
|-21
|23
|10
|Ross County
|24
|5
|6
|13
|19
|36
|-17
|21
|11
|Motherwell
|23
|5
|5
|13
|26
|35
|-9
|20
|12
|Dundee Utd
|23
|5
|5
|13
|25
|40
|-15
|20
Check out the star-studded selection of films to watch on BBC iPlayer now
Witness love, jealousy and triumph as the lives of the animals entwine in this legendary land
Amir and Faryal return to the UK and get back to business
The BBC's coverage of every Scottish Premiership team is bigger and better than ever before. Here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment.
BBC Scotland looks at Darvel's historic win over Aberdeen in the Scottish Cup and how it compares to previous upsets in the tournament.
Kenny Macintyre and guests discuss the choices facing Aberdeen after their Scottish Cup exit at Darvel.
Sione Tuipulotu says it is Scotland's time to deliver as he describes his journey from Melbourne via Boozegate to being an international battering ram.
Michael Beale had a modest playing career but his coaching work has attracted widespread admiration. This is his story.
Find out how Team Utd is helping autistic kids play football.
BBC Scotland finds out how the cost of living crisis is impacting Scottish football at all levels.
Everything you need to know about following football with BBC Sport Scotland