Scottish Premiership
LivingstonLivingston3KilmarnockKilmarnock1

Livingston 3-1 Kilmarnock: Three first-half goals give hosts victory

By Martin DowdenBBC Scotland at the Tony Macaroni Arena

Steven Kelly celebrates his stunning third goal
Livingston moved up to fourth in the Scottish Premiership as three goals inside the opening half an hour fired them to victory over Kilmarnock.

Joel Nouble made his mark on his first start since November, nodding the hosts in front, before a cushioned Bruce Anderson finish and a sensational Stephen Kelly volley left Kilmarnock shellshocked.

Christian Doidge's first goal for the visitors wasn't enough as the Ayrshire club continue their search for a first away league win of the season.

Derek McInnes' stay in ninth, while Livingston continue their pursuit of Europe.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Livingston

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1George
  • 2Devlin
  • 5Fitzwater
  • 15Boyes
  • 11MontañoSubstituted forPenriceat 66'minutesBooked at 68mins
  • 17Kelly
  • 24Kelly
  • 16BradleySubstituted forBahamboulaat 82'minutes
  • 8Pittman
  • 19NoubleBooked at 75minsSubstituted forGuthrieat 82'minutes
  • 9AndersonSubstituted forHoltat 74'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Longridge
  • 6Obileye
  • 7Bahamboula
  • 18Holt
  • 22Shinnie
  • 28Guthrie
  • 29Penrice
  • 32Hamilton
  • 33Oméonga

Kilmarnock

Formation 4-4-2

  • 20Walker
  • 25Alebiosu
  • 19Wright
  • 2Mayo
  • 24Chambers
  • 11ArmstrongBooked at 44mins
  • 4PowerSubstituted forLyonsat 62'minutes
  • 31PolworthSubstituted forMurrayat 77'minutes
  • 7McKenzieBooked at 79minsSubstituted forAlstonat 86'minutes
  • 26DoidgeSubstituted forRobinsonat 86'minutes
  • 23Vassell

Substitutes

  • 1Hemming
  • 6Stokes
  • 8Alston
  • 14Sanders
  • 15Murray
  • 16Robinson
  • 17Lyons
  • 21McInroy
  • 29Wales
Referee:
Colin Steven
Attendance:
1,923

Match Stats

Home TeamLivingstonAway TeamKilmarnock
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home12
Away9
Shots on Target
Home7
Away3
Corners
Home5
Away5
Fouls
Home16
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Livingston 3, Kilmarnock 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Livingston 3, Kilmarnock 1.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Joe Wright (Kilmarnock).

  4. Post update

    Kurtis Guthrie (Livingston) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  5. Post update

    Brad Lyons (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Jason Holt (Livingston).

  7. Post update

    Fraser Murray (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Dylan Bahamboula (Livingston).

  9. Post update

    Foul by Ryan Alebiosu (Kilmarnock).

  10. Post update

    James Penrice (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Kilmarnock. Blair Alston replaces Rory McKenzie.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Kilmarnock. Scott Robinson replaces Christian Doidge.

  13. Post update

    Joe Wright (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Kurtis Guthrie (Livingston).

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Livingston. Dylan Bahamboula replaces Steven Bradley.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Livingston. Kurtis Guthrie replaces Joel Nouble.

  17. Booking

    Rory McKenzie (Kilmarnock) is shown the yellow card.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Brad Lyons (Kilmarnock).

  19. Post update

    Scott Pittman (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Offside, Kilmarnock. Rory McKenzie tries a through ball, but Daniel Armstrong is caught offside.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic24221174175767
2Rangers25194258233561
3Hearts25126745351042
4Livingston2410592734-735
5Hibernian25104113738-134
6St Mirren249692633-733
7Aberdeen25102133947-832
8St Johnstone2483132838-1027
9Kilmarnock2565142144-2323
10Ross County2556142038-1821
11Motherwell2455142738-1120
12Dundee Utd2455142643-1720
View full Scottish Premiership table

