Livingston moved up to fourth in the Scottish Premiership as three goals inside the opening half an hour fired them to victory over Kilmarnock.

Joel Nouble made his mark on his first start since November, nodding the hosts in front, before a cushioned Bruce Anderson finish and a sensational Stephen Kelly volley left Kilmarnock shellshocked.

Christian Doidge's first goal for the visitors wasn't enough as the Ayrshire club continue their search for a first away league win of the season.

Derek McInnes' stay in ninth, while Livingston continue their pursuit of Europe.

Live Text Line-ups Livingston Formation 4-2-3-1 1 George 2 Devlin 5 Fitzwater 15 Boyes 11 Montaño 17 Kelly 24 Kelly 16 Bradley 8 Pittman 19 Nouble 9 Anderson 1 George

2 Devlin

5 Fitzwater

15 Boyes

11 Montaño Substituted for Penrice at 66' minutes Booked at 68mins

17 Kelly

24 Kelly

16 Bradley Substituted for Bahamboula at 82' minutes

8 Pittman

19 Nouble Booked at 75mins Substituted for Guthrie at 82' minutes

9 Anderson Substituted for Holt at 74' minutes Substitutes 3 Longridge

6 Obileye

7 Bahamboula

18 Holt

22 Shinnie

28 Guthrie

29 Penrice

32 Hamilton

33 Oméonga Kilmarnock Formation 4-4-2 20 Walker 25 Alebiosu 19 Wright 2 Mayo 24 Chambers 11 Armstrong 4 Power 31 Polworth 7 McKenzie 26 Doidge 23 Vassell 20 Walker

25 Alebiosu

19 Wright

2 Mayo

24 Chambers

11 Armstrong Booked at 44mins

4 Power Substituted for Lyons at 62' minutes

31 Polworth Substituted for Murray at 77' minutes

7 McKenzie Booked at 79mins Substituted for Alston at 86' minutes

26 Doidge Substituted for Robinson at 86' minutes

23 Vassell Substitutes 1 Hemming

6 Stokes

8 Alston

14 Sanders

15 Murray

16 Robinson

17 Lyons

21 McInroy

Referee: Colin Steven Attendance: 1,923