Match ends, Livingston 3, Kilmarnock 1.
Livingston moved up to fourth in the Scottish Premiership as three goals inside the opening half an hour fired them to victory over Kilmarnock.
Joel Nouble made his mark on his first start since November, nodding the hosts in front, before a cushioned Bruce Anderson finish and a sensational Stephen Kelly volley left Kilmarnock shellshocked.
Christian Doidge's first goal for the visitors wasn't enough as the Ayrshire club continue their search for a first away league win of the season.
Derek McInnes' stay in ninth, while Livingston continue their pursuit of Europe.
More to follow.
Line-ups
Livingston
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1George
- 2Devlin
- 5Fitzwater
- 15Boyes
- 11MontañoSubstituted forPenriceat 66'minutesBooked at 68mins
- 17Kelly
- 24Kelly
- 16BradleySubstituted forBahamboulaat 82'minutes
- 8Pittman
- 19NoubleBooked at 75minsSubstituted forGuthrieat 82'minutes
- 9AndersonSubstituted forHoltat 74'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Longridge
- 6Obileye
- 7Bahamboula
- 18Holt
- 22Shinnie
- 28Guthrie
- 29Penrice
- 32Hamilton
- 33Oméonga
Kilmarnock
Formation 4-4-2
- 20Walker
- 25Alebiosu
- 19Wright
- 2Mayo
- 24Chambers
- 11ArmstrongBooked at 44mins
- 4PowerSubstituted forLyonsat 62'minutes
- 31PolworthSubstituted forMurrayat 77'minutes
- 7McKenzieBooked at 79minsSubstituted forAlstonat 86'minutes
- 26DoidgeSubstituted forRobinsonat 86'minutes
- 23Vassell
Substitutes
- 1Hemming
- 6Stokes
- 8Alston
- 14Sanders
- 15Murray
- 16Robinson
- 17Lyons
- 21McInroy
- 29Wales
- Referee:
- Colin Steven
- Attendance:
- 1,923
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away3
- Corners
- Home5
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away13
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Livingston 3, Kilmarnock 1.
Post update
Foul by Joe Wright (Kilmarnock).
Post update
Kurtis Guthrie (Livingston) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Brad Lyons (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Jason Holt (Livingston).
Post update
Fraser Murray (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Dylan Bahamboula (Livingston).
Post update
Foul by Ryan Alebiosu (Kilmarnock).
Post update
James Penrice (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Kilmarnock. Blair Alston replaces Rory McKenzie.
Substitution
Substitution, Kilmarnock. Scott Robinson replaces Christian Doidge.
Post update
Joe Wright (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Kurtis Guthrie (Livingston).
Substitution
Substitution, Livingston. Dylan Bahamboula replaces Steven Bradley.
Substitution
Substitution, Livingston. Kurtis Guthrie replaces Joel Nouble.
Booking
Rory McKenzie (Kilmarnock) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Foul by Brad Lyons (Kilmarnock).
Post update
Scott Pittman (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Offside, Kilmarnock. Rory McKenzie tries a through ball, but Daniel Armstrong is caught offside.
How to play
Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.
Livingston
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameGeorgeAverage rating
6.58
- Squad number2Player nameDevlinAverage rating
7.17
- Squad number5Player nameFitzwaterAverage rating
7.19
- Squad number15Player nameBoyesAverage rating
6.71
- Squad number11Player nameCristian MontañoAverage rating
7.09
- Squad number17Player nameKellyAverage rating
8.95
- Squad number24Player nameKellyAverage rating
7.57
- Squad number16Player nameBradleyAverage rating
6.94
- Squad number8Player namePittmanAverage rating
6.94
- Squad number19Player nameNoubleAverage rating
8.00
- Squad number9Player nameAndersonAverage rating
7.68
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number7Player nameBahamboulaAverage rating
5.33
- Squad number18Player nameHoltAverage rating
5.44
- Squad number28Player nameGuthrieAverage rating
6.00
- Squad number29Player namePenriceAverage rating
5.70
Kilmarnock
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number20Player nameWalkerAverage rating
4.41
- Squad number25Player nameAlebiosuAverage rating
2.31
- Squad number19Player nameWrightAverage rating
2.42
- Squad number2Player nameMayoAverage rating
5.11
- Squad number24Player nameChambersAverage rating
3.38
- Squad number11Player nameArmstrongAverage rating
2.30
- Squad number4Player namePowerAverage rating
2.25
- Squad number31Player namePolworthAverage rating
2.60
- Squad number7Player nameMcKenzieAverage rating
2.71
- Squad number26Player nameDoidgeAverage rating
3.58
- Squad number23Player nameVassellAverage rating
2.13
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number8Player nameAlstonAverage rating
1.60
- Squad number15Player nameMurrayAverage rating
3.11
- Squad number16Player nameRobinsonAverage rating
1.60
- Squad number17Player nameLyonsAverage rating
1.63