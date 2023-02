Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Lewis Stevenson became Hibernian's record league appearance maker with his 450th appearance

A solo Elie Youan strike lifted Hibernian to fifth in the Scottish Premiership and ended St Mirren's fine 12-game unbeaten home record.

The French forward took a delightful touch to get away from Marcus Fraser before fizzing a toe-poked effort in off a post in the 77th minute.

It was a rare moment of quality in a game lacking in it, in large part due to the wet and wild weather conditions.

Lee Johnson's side now leapfrog their hosts, with St Mirren falling to sixth.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups St Mirren Formation 5-3-2 1 Carson 23 Strain 22 Fraser 13 Gogic 18 Dunne 3 Tanser 11 Kiltie 17 Baccus 6 O'Hara 10 Main 21 Greive 1 Carson

23 Strain

22 Fraser Booked at 46mins

13 Gogic

18 Dunne

3 Tanser Substituted for Offord at 81' minutes

11 Kiltie Substituted for Small at 80' minutes

17 Baccus

6 O'Hara

10 Main

21 Greive Substituted for Watt at 67' minutes Substitutes 5 Taylor

8 Flynn

9 Watt

16 Small

25 Offord

27 Urminsky

31 Gallagher

35 Gilmartin Hibernian Formation 4-2-3-1 1 Marshall 26 Egan-Riley 25 Fish 4 Hanlon 16 Stevenson 11 Newell 14 Jeggo 22 McKirdy 32 Campbell 46 McGeady 23 Youan 1 Marshall

26 Egan-Riley

25 Fish

4 Hanlon Booked at 66mins

16 Stevenson

11 Newell Substituted for Henderson at 69' minutes

14 Jeggo

22 McKirdy Substituted for Hoppe at 18' minutes

32 Campbell Booked at 76mins

46 McGeady Substituted for Cadden at 57' minutes

23 Youan Substitutes 2 Miller

3 Cabraja

10 Vieira Tavares

12 Cadden

13 Hoppe

18 Henderson

31 Johnson

37 MacIntyre

39 O'Connor Referee: Matthew MacDermid Attendance: 7,253 Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, St. Mirren 0, Hibernian 1. Full Time Second Half ends, St. Mirren 0, Hibernian 1. Post update Matthew Hoppe (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Keanu Baccus (St. Mirren). Post update Ewan Henderson (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Mark O'Hara (St. Mirren). Post update Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by William Fish. Post update Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by William Fish. Substitution Substitution, St. Mirren. Kieran Offord replaces Scott Tanser. Substitution Substitution, St. Mirren. Thierry Small replaces Greg Kiltie. Post update Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Alexandros Gogic. goal Goal! Goal! St. Mirren 0, Hibernian 1. Élie Youan (Hibernian) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ewan Henderson. Booking Josh Campbell (Hibernian) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Post update Foul by Josh Campbell (Hibernian). Post update Tony Watt (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Attempt saved. Matthew Hoppe (Hibernian) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Élie Youan. Post update Chris Cadden (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Scott Tanser (St. Mirren). Post update Offside, St. Mirren. Tony Watt tries a through ball, but Curtis Main is caught offside. Post update Ewan Henderson (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Page 1 of 5 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward